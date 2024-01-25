Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersive enterprise - The Sector Impact of Alternative Reality Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report, is an essential read for forward-looking enterprises. It provides a concise yet thorough examination of the transformative power of immersive platforms leveraging extended reality (XR) technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) across diverse sectors, including healthcare, automotive, and financial services.
This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining insights into how the adoption of immersive platforms not only enhances user experiences but also cultivates customer-centric strategies, fosters greater engagement, accelerates training and learning, optimizes product design, and ultimately positions businesses at the forefront of innovation.
Innovations: presents real-world innovation examples related to the immersive platforms across different sectors. It casts light on key players across different sectors utilizing immersive technologies and platforms for their sector-specific applications.
Report Scope
- Innovation Insights: innovation examples by sectors on immersive platform use cases to present key trends.
- No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.
- The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.
- Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.
- The innovation landscape report on innovations in immersive platforms across sectors, published as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises as well as startups in various sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Immersive Platforms Landscape
2. Key Technologies
3. Timeline
4. Sector Use Cases
5. Real-world Innovations
6. Outlook
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance
- Alibaba
- Altoura
- Amazon
- Audi
- Autodesk
- AXA XL
- Bank of America
- Bentley Motors
- BinaryX
- BMW
- Changi Airport Group
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Collins Aerospace
- Diageo
- Didimo
- Duality Robotics
- Elizabeth Arden
- Estee Lauder
- Flipkart
- Ford
- FourPlus
- FundamentalIVR
- GE Healthcare
- H&M
- Haven
- Holoride
- Honda Motors
- Internova
- Lowe's
- Ludica Health
- Lumeto
- Macy's
- Maersk Training
- MeetKai
- Mercedes-Benz
- Meta
- MicroCloud
- Microsoft
- Mirrorscape
- Myavana
- NatureEye
- Nestle
- Nike
- NVIDIA
- OCU Health Care
- Ocutrx
- Penumbra
- PepsiCo
- Perfect Corp
- PropVR
- Punjab National Bank
- Qatar Airways
- Qualcomm
- Railcar Studio
- Sandbox VR
- SBI Life
- Siemens
- Skoda Auto
- Snap
- Sony Group
- Sony Pictures
- STB
- Stellantis
- Taqtile
- TD Bank
- Telia Norge
- Tokio Marine
- Unreal Engine
- VA Immersive
- Virtex Solutions
- Vizalogix
- Walmart
- Way Experience
- WiMi Hologram
- Xiaomi
- Zuellig Pharma
