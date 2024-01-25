Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Forecast: Projected Substantial Growth by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market is forecast to be valued at US$ 4.2 billion at the end of 2024, with an estimated valuation of US$ 6.11 billion by 2031. PCOS, a complex endocrine condition affecting women, is characterized by ovarian cysts, subfertility, and endocrine variations.



PCOS: A Global Health Concern



Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) poses a significant global health challenge, affecting millions of women worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 116 million women (3.4%) globally suffer from PCOS. In the United States alone, PCOS accounts for 6% to 12% of cases among women of reproductive age, making it a leading cause of female infertility.



PCOS is not limited to a specific age group, as it can persist even in postmenopausal women, leading to metabolic changes and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial not only to alleviate symptoms but also to prevent long-term consequences.



Opportunities for PCOS Drug Manufacturers:



Changing Lifestyles and Rising Awareness: With a growing awareness of PCOS and its associated risks, there is an increasing demand for diagnosis and treatment. Awareness programs and initiatives, such as PCOS Awareness Association (PCOSAA), are contributing to higher diagnosis rates.



Innovative Treatment Modalities: Manufacturers are offering an expanded range of drug formulations and dietary products to cater to the rising number of PCOS diagnoses. Innovative alternatives and improved treatment options are expected to boost adoption rates.



Challenges Faced by Market Players:



Unavailability of FDA-Approved Drugs: Limited FDA-approved drugs for PCOS treatment force individuals to use off-label drugs intended for different purposes. The absence of FDA-approved treatments for PCOS-related symptoms hinders market growth.



Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Economies: In underdeveloped economies, awareness regarding PCOS and its symptoms remains significantly low. This, coupled with a lack of understanding and a carefree attitude towards treatment, can hinder market expansion.



Country-Wise Insights:

Lucrative U.S. Market: The United States experiences rising healthcare costs and an increasing prevalence of PCOS-related disorders. Improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and government-led awareness initiatives contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



Leading manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen their global product pipelines. Collaborations and consolidation activities with other firms are being pursued to expedite research, development, and distribution.



Key Companies Profiled:

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck group)

AstraZeneca plc.

Bayer AG

Abbott

Pfizer, Inc

Bristol-Myer Squibb Company

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Allergan plc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Takeda

BIOCAD Global

Blairex Laboratories Inc

Agile Therapeutics

Key Segments of PCOS Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Class:

Oral Contraceptives

Insulin Sensitizing Agents

Antidepressants

Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Aromatase Inhibitors & SERMs

Diuretics

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores/OTC

e-Commerce

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe Polycystic

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

