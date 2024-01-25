Plant-based Vaccines Market Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2031 - Promising Avenue for Safer, More Accessible and Cost-Effective Vaccine Development

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant-based vaccines market is set to amass revenues of US$ 1.6 billion in 2024 and forecast to achieve a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion by the close of 2031. Plant-based vaccines have emerged as a promising avenue for safer, more accessible, and cost-effective vaccine development.



Plant-Based Vaccines: A Paradigm Shift



Traditional vaccine production methods face limitations in developing vaccines for certain deadly diseases. The concept of using plants as bioreactors to produce edible vaccines has gained prominence, offering a cost-effective alternative with easy scalability. Plants like tobacco, maize, potatoes, rice, and tomatoes have served as biofactories for vaccine development.



This technology not only simplifies vaccine production but also facilitates needleless and accessible delivery methods, making it a valuable tool in global healthcare. Notably, plant-based vaccines can play a crucial role in addressing vaccine distribution challenges highlighted during recent global emergencies.



Driving Factors for Plant-Based Vaccine Manufacturers:

Rapid and Cost-Effective Synthesis: Transient expression systems in plant-based vaccine manufacturing can produce target antigens within a week, making them a vital option for rapid vaccine development. This capability is particularly valuable during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for the swift creation of vaccines.

Challenges to Plant-Based Vaccine Market Growth:

Efficiency Limitations: Plant-based platforms face efficiency challenges related to modifications, such as glycosylation, gene expression in prokaryotic chloroplasts, and limited trials using nuclear transformation.

Country-Wise Insights:

Booming U.S. Market: The United States witnesses seasonal variations in pathogenic diseases, leading to increased demand for novel plant-based vaccines. Growing R&D and product launches in the country are expected to drive market expansion.

Germany faces a high burden of viral diseases, including influenza. This high prevalence of influenza is expected to boost demand for plant-based vaccines. Emerging Japanese Market: Japan is on the brink of vaccine commercialization approvals. Clinical trials for plant-based COVID-19 vaccines have commenced, and upcoming approvals are expected to drive market growth.

Key Market Players:



Leading companies in the global plant-based vaccines market are focusing on next-generation plant-based expression technologies to expedite vaccine development and provide effective solutions against a range of illnesses.

Creative Biolabs

Medicago Inc.

iBio

ICON

EEA Consulting Engineers

Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

Baiya Phytopharm

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Key Segments of Plant-Based Vaccines Industry Research

By Type:

Viral Vaccines

Bacterial Vaccines

Others

By Application:

Influenza

Zika Virus

Ebola Virus

Others

By Source:

Maize

Tobacco

Potatoes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



