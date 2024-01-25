Games Done Quick raises over $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation at annual gaming marathon

Alexandria, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After convening virtually for the last three years, the prominent gaming event Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) made a triumphant return to an in-person format, raising more than $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

All-star gamers from around the world gathered in Pittsburgh, Pa. to speedrun—play as fast as possible—their favorite games. In addition to the 1,600 attendees joining from the Steel City, hundreds of thousands tuned in from across the U.S. and around the world to watch the “best of the best” take on their favorite games. All games were played live beginning on January 14 through the event’s conclusion in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 21.

The $2.5 million grand total was mostly comprised of small individual donations. The gaming community showed their support for cancer prevention and early detection efforts by tuning in for a combined 10,499,485 hours and donating to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, with over 36,000 separate donations made throughout the week.

Aside from its return to an in-person event, other AGDQ highlights this year included the first-ever dog to speedrun a game during the charity event. The Shiba Inu—who goes by the name Peanut Butter—completed the 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System game “Gyromite” in 26 minutes and 24 seconds. Donations poured in during Peanut Butter’s speedrun, with viewers in Pittsburgh, across the U.S. and around the world tuning in to cheer on the canine participant and raise money for cancer prevention and early detection.

In over a decade of supporting the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Games Done Quick has funded new research, innovative technologies, cancer prevention and early detection education and outreach, and community grants—both in the U.S. and abroad. Earlier this month, the Prevent Cancer Foundation announced the funding of four global grants—made possible by AGDQ—supporting cancer prevention and early detection projects in Mexico, Cameroon, Nigeria and Zambia.

“What a joy it was returning to an in-person AGDQ, surrounded by a group of people who have undoubtedly advanced the field of cancer prevention and early detection,” said Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation. “The positive power of the gaming community inspires me and everyone at the Foundation year-round, but for one week in January, I am truly reminded of the impact this dedicated, creative and spirited community can have on changing the world.”

To learn more about AGDQ’s impact on the Prevent Cancer Foundation, visit preventcancer.org/agdq.

###

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

Attachment