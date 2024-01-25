Dental Imaging Market Forecast to Reach USD 7.20 Billion by 2030 with Advancements in Imaging Technology

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Imaging Market by Technology (Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Dental Optic Imaging, General X-ray Imaging System), Method (Extraoral Imaging, Intraoral Imaging), Application, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dental Imaging Market is experiencing a significant surge, with projected growth from USD 3.60 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 7.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.40%. This leap is chiefly driven by advancements in the technological landscape of dental diagnostics and a heightened focus on precision and patient care.

The Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography and Dental Optic Imaging technologies are revolutionizing the dental sector, providing clinicians with detailed insights for complex procedures. Meanwhile, General X-ray Imaging Systems remain an indispensable tool for comprehensive dental examinations. Intraoral Cameras are further enhancing the dentist's ability to diagnose and communicate findings with patients effectively. Innovations in Extraoral Imaging and Intraoral Imaging methods are supplementing these technologies, offering a spectrum of diagnostic capabilities to dental professionals.

Applications of these technologies span across various dental disciplines, including Endodontics, Implantology, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, and Orthodontics, augmenting the precision of clinical outcomes. Dental Academic & Research Institutes, Dental Diagnostic Centers, and Dental Hospitals & Clinics represent the core end-users, driving demand and encouraging the proliferation of imaging technologies.

On a regional level, the market segmentation encompasses the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Growth in these regions highlights the global demand and the importance of dental health in emerging economies.

The comprehensive analysis provided within the report presents a Market Penetration overview, showcasing the in-depth information by the industry's key players. Market Development and Market Diversification sections detail emerging markets and address the exploration of new product territories and geographic regions.

Report Insights and Competitive Landscape

A deep dive into the competitive intelligence of the market examines market shares, strategies, and product offerings, providing a clear view of the industry's competitive dynamics.





It features a robust assessment of vendor capabilities, encompassing product satisfaction and business strategy effectiveness through the FPNV Positioning Matrix.





The report unveils the technological trends shaping the sector and the regulatory frameworks governing practice and innovation.





Detailed company profiles of significant market participants invite an understanding of the strategic environment and operational capacities.

This expansive report serves as a guide for stakeholders and market participants, offering crucial insights into growth patterns, market size, and the strategic landscape of the Dental Imaging Market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

