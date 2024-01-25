Smart Plug Market Forecast Reveals Robust Growth: Bluetooth Products and Asia-Pacific Region Take Center Stage

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Plug Market by Product (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Type (Porous Plug, Three-Hole Plug, Two-Hole Plug), Technology, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Smart Plug Market, already valued at an impressive USD 10.89 billion in 2023, is poised to reach new heights with a significant growth trajectory forecasted between 2024 and 2030. A recent research publication, now available on a prominent online repository, meticulously analyses and projects the market to expand at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.21%, culminating in a mammoth USD 141.27 billion mark by the end of the decade.

The exhaustive study utilizes the innovative FPNV Positioning Matrix to deliver an authoritative evaluation of industry vendors, providing a 360-degree view of their business strategies and product satisfaction levels. This critical assessment is instrumental for stakeholders seeking to align their operational strategies with the market's evolving need.

Comprehensive Market Share Analysis within the report enhances the understanding of vendor performance, strategic positioning, and the dynamic competitive landscape. Insights into the various market share accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation trends furnish companies with valuable foresight on potential market behavior.



Distinguished Key Company Profiles

A spotlight on the innovative contributions and developments of principal market players is a standout feature of the research. The dossier profiles a diverse group of vendors that are shaping the Smart Plug landscape, propelling the market forward with their technological and strategic innovations.

Companies Mentioned

Ankuoo Electronics Inc.

Ashtead Group PLC

Belkin International, Inc.

BroadLink Technology Co.,Ltd .

ConnectSense

D-Link Corporation

EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.

Etekcity Corporation

iHome Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

SDI Technologies, Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage is diligently addressed in the publication, classifying the Smart Plug Market according to various products such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled plugs, different plug types including porous, three-hole, and two-hole designs, as well as by technology adoption stages and applications. This segmentation promises stakeholders a detailed breakdown of the commercial, household, and industrial uses of smart plugs.

Market Penetration: Delve into exhaustive data on offerings by the foremost players in the Smart Plug spectrum.

Delve into exhaustive data on offerings by the foremost players in the Smart Plug spectrum. Market Development: Insightful analysis on potential profitable markets coupled with a comprehensive study of mature segments.

Insightful analysis on potential profitable markets coupled with a comprehensive study of mature segments. Market Diversification: Detailed reporting on the proliferation of new products, untapped regions, development activities, and investment strategies.

Detailed reporting on the proliferation of new products, untapped regions, development activities, and investment strategies. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An extensive appraisal of market positions, product portfolios, certifications, patents, and manufacturing prowess of prominent players.

An extensive appraisal of market positions, product portfolios, certifications, patents, and manufacturing prowess of prominent players. Product Development & Innovation: Forward-looking perspectives on forthcoming technologies, research & development endeavors, and pioneering product introductions.

The report aims to answer several pivotal questions pertaining to the size, share, and strategic approaches within the Smart Plug Market. It goes beyond the basics to examine technological trends, regulatory parameters, and the unfolding competitive tactics suited for entry and expansion within the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $141.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.2% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9z505

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment