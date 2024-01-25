Global Cold Storage Market Forecast to Reach USD 344 Billion by 2030: Report Reveals Comprehensive Insights on Growth Trends and Competitive Dynamics

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Storage Market by Warehouse Type (Private & Semi-private, Public), Construction Type (Bulk Storage, Ports, Production Stores), Temperature Type, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our latest report detailing the expansive growth of the global cold storage market has been artfully constructed to guide key stakeholders through the complex dynamics that are shaping the industry. The cold storage sector, integral to the effective distribution of perishable goods, has achieved a remarkable valuation estimated at USD 136.00 billion in 2023. Projections are forecasting an astonishing climb to USD 344.13 billion by 2030, indicating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.18% from 2024 to 2030.

The in-depth research publication contributes a wealth of knowledge encompassing different facets of the market, including warehouse types which range from private, semi-private to public domains, various construction types such as bulk storage, ports, and production stores, an array of temperature-controlled environments, and diverse applications from dairy to pharmaceuticals.

The Market Share Analysis within the report is pivotal for stakeholders to gauge their performance against competitors, examining aspects like revenue generation and customer base to present an incisive competitive outlook.

Insightful Breakdown and Regional Analysis



The market is finely segmented to illustrate the multifaceted nature of the cold storage industry. The analysis identifies and dissects sub-segments as follows:

Warehouse Type: Private & Semi-private, Public

Construction Type: Bulk Storage, Ports, Production Stores

Temperature Type: Chilled, Frozen

Application: Dairy, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Pharmaceuticals, Processed Food

Regional insights are tailored to cover the Americas, Asia-Pacific, as well as Europe, Middle East, and Africa, pinpointing areas for potential market penetration, development, and diversification. The report serves as an invaluable resource, providing detailed intelligence on competitive assessments, product development, technological innovation, and regulatory frameworks influencing market dynamics.

Our report addresses crucial questions that can sharpen a company's competitive edge and advocates for strategic movement tailored to the unique demands of the Cold Storage Market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $154.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $344.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Americold Logistics LLC

Cantek Group

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC by Bay Grove Capital, LLC

NewCold Coöperatief UA

Nichirei Corporation

Snowman Logistics Limited

Stellar

The United States Cold Storage, Inc. by John Swire & Sons Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tippmann Group

Wabash National Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bdbgh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment