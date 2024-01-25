Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Poised for Prosperous Growth Amid Digitalization and Supply Chain Innovations, Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market by Type (Full Container Load, Less than Container Load), Service (Charter Services, Documentation & PO Management, Packaging & Labeling), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market projects an optimistic growth trajectory, as the sector braces for a surge in demand, leveraging efficient and innovative logistic solutions. A newly in-depth research publication, now accessible on our website, offers extensive insights into the market, analyzing key segments including Full Container Load (FCL), Less than Container Load (LCL), various services offered, and end-user industries, in a forecast spanning from 2024 to 2030.

The study estimates that the market, valued at USD 75.64 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach an impressive USD 106.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05%. This growth is underpinned by bustling international trade, digital advancements, and heightened demand for sophisticated logistics solutions.

With Asia-Pacific leading the way as a major exporting hub, the demand for sophisticated tracking, rapid shipping times, and digital supply chain management has become more acute. The strategic locational advantage and infrastructural enhancements in the Middle East transform it into an emerging logistics nexus, particularly with the development of the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

Furthermore, the FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis provide a comprehensive perspective on the competitive landscape, offering stakeholders a formidable strategic planning tool. This detailed examination of market participants highlights the varied approaches and market presences of pivotal industry players.

Geographical Reference Points

Americas: Booming trade in the Americas, supported by technological advancements and the efficiency of major maritime ports.





Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA): A complex mix of varying consumer needs, eco-consciousness, and resilient supply chains emphasize the market’s dynamic nature.





Asia-Pacific: At the epicenter of the logistics revolution, Asia-Pacific’s robust export market continues to inject vitality into the global ocean freight forwarding arena.



