Kuehn Law Encourages CPE, ROVR, AMAM, and JNPR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) click to participate



APA Corporation has agreed to acquire Callon Petroleum Company. This acquisition is valued at approximately $4.5 billion. Under the proposed transaction each share of Callon Petroleum common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.0425 shares of APA common stock.

Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) click to participate



Under the proposed transaction Rover will be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone in an all-cash deal estimated at around $2.3 billion. According to the agreement’s terms, Rover shareholders are set to receive $11.00 in cash for each share of Rover they hold.

Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAM) click to participate



Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. in a transaction valued at an estimated $2.0 billion. Under the agreement, shareholders of Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. will be entitled to a payment of $28.00 per share in cash.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) click to participate



Under the merger agreement, Hewlett Packard will purchase all outstanding shares of Juniper at $40.00 per share in cash, amounting to an overall equity value of about $14.0 billion.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

