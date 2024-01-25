AppFolio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



"I am pleased to announce a successful fourth quarter that caps off a year in which AppFolio increased the pace of innovation while prioritizing profitable growth," said Shane Trigg, President and CEO, AppFolio. "Through our disciplined investments, relentless focus on our customers, passion to deliver industry-leading innovation, and great people and culture, we are truly building the platform where the real estate industry comes to do business."

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter of 2023

Revenue grew 39% year-over-year to $171.8 million.

Total units under management grew 13% year-over-year to 8.2 million.

GAAP operating income was $28.2 million, or 16.4% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of ($20.0 million), or (16.1%) of revenue, in Q4 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income was $41.8 million, or 24.3% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of ($3.4 million), or (2.7%) of revenue, in Q4 2022.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $34.3 million, or 19.9% of revenue, compared to $1.3 million, or 1.0% of revenue, in Q4 2022.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $620.4 million.

GAAP operating income was $1.0 million, or 0.2% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of ($72.4 million), or (15.3%) of revenue, in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income was $75.8 million, or 12.2% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of ($2.7 million), or (0.6%) of revenue, in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $73.6 million, or 11.9% of revenue, compared to $4.1 million, or 0.9% of revenue in fiscal year 2022.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of January 25, 2024, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2024 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be $755 million to $765 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be 21% to 23%.

Full year non-GAAP free cash flow margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be 17% to 19%.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 37 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit ir.appfolioinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,509 $ 70,769 Investment securities—current 162,196 89,297 Accounts receivable, net 20,709 16,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,943 24,899 Total current assets 272,357 201,468 Investment securities—noncurrent — 25,161 Property and equipment, net 28,362 26,110 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,285 23,485 Capitalized software development costs, net 21,562 35,315 Goodwill 56,060 56,060 Intangible assets, net 2,357 4,833 Other long-term assets 8,906 8,785 Total assets $ 408,889 $ 381,217 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,141 $ 2,473 Accrued employee expenses 35,567 34,376 Accrued expenses 21,723 15,601 Other current liabilities 11,335 8,893 Total current liabilities 69,766 61,343 Operating lease liabilities 41,114 50,237 Other liabilities 697 4,091 Stockholders’ equity 297,312 265,546 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 408,889 $ 381,217



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue(1) $ 171,830 $ 124,058 $ 620,445 $ 471,883 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 61,275 50,342 238,076 191,826 Sales and marketing(2) 21,501 29,840 107,602 107,398 Research and product development(2) 34,847 31,152 151,364 111,118 General and administrative(2) 19,035 24,534 93,452 100,792 Depreciation and amortization 6,933 8,142 28,988 33,119 Total costs and operating expenses 143,591 144,010 619,482 544,253 Income (loss) from operations 28,239 (19,952 ) 963 (72,370 ) Other income (loss), net 286 213 3 4,469 Interest income, net 2,404 552 7,031 1,184 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 30,929 (19,187 ) 7,997 (66,717 ) Provision for income taxes 661 513 5,295 1,402 Net income (loss) $ 30,268 $ (19,700 ) $ 2,702 $ (68,119 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.85 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.08 $ (1.95 ) Diluted $ 0.83 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.95 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 35,812 35,229 35,629 35,010 Diluted 36,596 35,229 36,417 35,010



(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core solutions $ 41,252 $ 35,378 $ 156,692 $ 132,541 Value Added Services 127,990 86,287 454,098 327,636 Other 2,588 2,393 9,655 11,706 Total revenue $ 171,830 $ 124,058 $ 620,445 $ 471,883



(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 798 $ 767 $ 3,703 $ 2,640 Sales and marketing 1,081 3,185 5,983 8,681 Research and product development 5,123 4,870 20,974 16,030 General and administrative 5,430 3,904 21,704 13,584 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,432 $ 12,726 $ 52,364 $ 40,935





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 30,268 $ (19,700 ) $ 2,702 $ (68,119 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,385 7,525 26,500 30,820 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 514 689 2,132 3,187 Gain on lease modification — — (4,281 ) — Impairment, net — 2,230 — 22,022 Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 12,980 13,343 54,852 43,234 Gain on sale of business — — — (4,156 ) Gain on sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable — — — (40 ) Other (2,084 ) 620 (3,598 ) (818 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (349 ) (1,619 ) (4,206 ) (4,198 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,781 ) (2,493 ) (13,493 ) (7,281 ) Accounts payable (80 ) 945 (1,565 ) 1,176 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,246 ) 5,317 3,744 12,062 Operating lease liabilities 576 (776 ) (2,504 ) (2,524 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,183 6,081 60,283 25,365 Cash from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investments (86,821 ) (8,845 ) (195,740 ) (79,279 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments — 994 1,013 994 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 58,130 11,285 152,382 87,883 Purchases of property and equipment (3,109 ) (597 ) (9,041 ) (6,540 ) Capitalization of software development costs (1,431 ) (4,220 ) (4,825 ) (14,688 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested — — — 5,124 Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment — — 629 40 Net cash used in investing activities (33,231 ) (1,383 ) (55,582 ) (6,466 ) Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 410 1,895 2,595 4,474 Tax withholding for net share settlement (8,790 ) (3,056 ) (28,556 ) (10,637 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,380 ) (1,161 ) (25,961 ) (6,163 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,428 ) 3,537 (21,260 ) 12,736 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 60,187 67,482 71,019 58,283 End of period 49,759 71,019 49,759 71,019







RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Costs and operating expenses: GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 61,275 $ 50,342 $ 238,076 $ 191,826 Stock-based compensation expense (798 ) (767 ) (3,703 ) (2,640 ) Workforce reduction costs — — (2,135 ) — Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 60,477 $ 49,575 $ 232,238 $ 189,186 GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 36 % 41 % 38 % 41 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 35 % 40 % 37 % 40 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 21,501 $ 29,840 $ 107,602 $ 107,398 Stock-based compensation expense (1,081 ) (3,185 ) (5,983 ) (8,681 ) Workforce reduction costs — — (3,401 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 20,420 $ 26,655 $ 98,218 $ 98,717 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 13 % 24 % 17 % 23 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 12 % 21 % 16 % 21 % GAAP research and product development $ 34,847 $ 31,152 $ 151,364 $ 111,118 Stock-based compensation expense (5,123 ) (4,870 ) (20,974 ) (16,030 ) Workforce reduction costs — — (2,635 ) — Non-GAAP research and product development $ 29,724 $ 26,282 $ 127,755 $ 95,088 GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 20 % 25 % 24 % 24 % Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 17 % 21 % 21 % 20 % GAAP general and administrative $ 19,035 $ 24,534 $ 93,452 $ 100,792 Stock-based compensation expense (5,430 ) (3,904 ) (21,704 ) (13,584 ) Gain on lease modification — — 4,281 — CEO separation costs, net — — (11,520 ) — Impairment, net — (2,230 ) — (22,022 ) Workforce reduction costs — — (2,106 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 13,605 $ 18,400 $ 62,403 $ 65,186 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11 % 20 % 15 % 21 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 8 % 15 % 10 % 14 % GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 6,933 $ 8,142 $ 28,988 $ 33,119 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (548 ) (618 ) (2,489 ) (2,299 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (619 ) (977 ) (2,476 ) (4,373 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 5,766 $ 6,547 $ 24,023 $ 26,447 GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 4 % 7 % 5 % 7 % Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 3 % 5 % 4 % 6 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (loss) from operations: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 28,239 $ (19,952 ) $ 963 $ (72,370 ) Stock-based compensation expense 12,432 12,726 52,364 40,935 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 548 618 2,489 2,299 Amortization of purchased intangibles 619 977 2,476 4,373 Impairment, net — 2,230 — 22,022 Gain on lease modification — — (4,281 ) — CEO separation costs, net — — 11,520 — Workforce reduction costs — — 10,278 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 41,838 $ (3,401 ) $ 75,809 $ (2,741 ) Operating margin: GAAP operating margin 16.4 % (16.1 )% 0.2 % (15.3 )% Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue 7.2 10.3 8.4 8.7 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.5 Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue 0.4 0.8 0.4 0.9 Impairment, net as a percentage of revenue — 1.8 — 4.7 Gain on lease modification as a percentage of revenue — — (0.7 ) — CEO separation costs, net as a percentage of revenue — — 1.9 — Workforce reduction costs — — 1.8 — Non-GAAP operating margin 24.3 % (2.7 )% 12.2 % (0.6 )% Net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss) $ 30,268 $ (19,700 ) $ 2,702 $ (68,119 ) Stock-based compensation expense 12,432 12,726 52,364 40,935 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 548 618 2,489 2,299 Amortization of purchased intangibles 619 977 2,476 4,373 Impairment, net — 2,230 — 22,022 Gain on lease modification — — (4,281 ) — CEO separation costs, net — — 11,520 — Workforce reduction costs — — 10,278 — Gain on sale of business — — — (4,156 ) Gain on sale of equity-method investment — — — (40 ) Income tax effect of adjustments (11,556 ) 1,363 (15,415 ) 2,087 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 32,311 $ (1,786 ) $ 62,133 $ (599 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic: GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.85 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.08 $ (1.95 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) 0.05 0.51 1.66 1.93 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.90 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.74 $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) income per share, diluted: GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.83 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.95 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) 0.05 0.51 1.64 1.93 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.88 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.71 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation Basic 35,812 35,229 35,629 35,010 Diluted 36,596 35,229 36,417 35,010 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 35,812 35,229 35,629 35,010 Diluted 36,596 35,229 36,417 35,010





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,183 $ 6,081 $ 60,283 $ 25,365 Purchases of property and equipment (3,109 ) (597 ) (9,041 ) (6,540 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,431 ) (4,220 ) (4,825 ) (14,688 ) CEO separation costs payment — — 14,926 — Partial lease termination payment — — 2,851 — Severance payments for workforce reduction 7,624 — 9,425 — Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 34,267 $ 1,264 $ 73,619 $ 4,137 Free cash flow margin: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue 18.1 % 4.9 % 9.7 % 5.4 % Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (1.8 ) (0.5 ) (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Capitalized software development costs as a percentage of revenue (0.8 ) (3.4 ) (0.8 ) (3.1 ) CEO separation costs payment — — 2.4 — Partial lease termination payment — — 0.5 — Severance payments for workforce reduction 4.4 — 1.5 — Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 19.9 % 1.0 % 11.9 % 0.9 %



Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating expenses (cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), sales and marketing, research and product development, general and administrative, and depreciation and amortization), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

Non-GAAP presentation of income (loss) from operations, operating expenses, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, impairment, CEO separation costs, net, gain on lease modification, workforce reduction costs and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, payments for separation costs, lease termination payments and severance payments for workforce reduction. We use free cash flow to evaluate our generation of cash from operations that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Additionally, we believe that information regarding free cash flow provides investors with a perspective on the cash available to fund ongoing operations, because we review cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these adjustments also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses, which include costs related to our workforce reduction, vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Impairment. We believe that impairment charges do not reflect future operating expenses, and are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

CEO separation costs, net. We incurred one-time separation costs associated with our former Chief Executive Officer's Transition and Separation Agreement, dated March 1, 2023 ("Separation Agreement"). We have excluded these costs, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

Gain on lease modification. In January 2023 and June 2023 we amended our San Diego lease. We have excluded any gain related to the remeasurement of the lease liability, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

Workforce reduction costs. We incurred one-time severance and related personnel costs associated with our workforce reduction in the third quarter of 2023. We have excluded these costs as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 25%, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.