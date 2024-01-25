Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

| Source: Marten Transport, Ltd. Marten Transport, Ltd.

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $12.4 million, or 15 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $25.5 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $70.4 million, or 86 cents per diluted share, compared with $110.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for 2022.

Operating revenue was $268.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $322.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $229.4 million for the 2023 quarter compared with $269.7 million for the 2022 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $38.8 million for the 2023 quarter from $52.9 million for the 2022 quarter.

Operating revenue was $1.131 billion for 2023 compared with $1.264 billion for 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $972.0 million for 2023 compared with $1.053 billion for 2022. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $159.4 million for 2023 from $210.4 million for 2022.

Operating income was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating income was $90.1 million for 2023 compared with $143.3 million for 2022.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 94.2% for the 2023 quarter and 89.8% for the 2022 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 93.2% for the 2023 quarter and 87.8% for the 2022 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 92.0% for 2023 and 88.7% for 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.7% for 2023 and 86.4% for 2022.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “This quarter’s earnings were heavily pressured by the freight market recession’s weak demand and oversupply, inflationary operating costs, and cumulative impact of decreased freight rates leading to freight network disruptions. Additionally, our higher insurance and claims and health insurance expense and less revenue equipment gains reduced our operating income by $4.8 million, or 4.4 cents per diluted share, from this year’s third quarter.”

“We remain focused on both minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations, and investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities as the market moves toward equilibrium from its current recessionary late stages - with fair compensation for our premium services. Accordingly, we have not agreed to any rate reductions since last August.”

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
 
 December 31,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information)2023  2022 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$53,213  $80,600 
Receivables:       
Trade, net 105,501   120,702 
Other 10,356   7,218 
Prepaid expenses and other 27,512   27,320 
Total current assets 196,582   235,840 
        
Property and equipment:       
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 1,162,336   1,074,832 
Accumulated depreciation (370,103)  (346,665)
Net property and equipment 792,233   728,167 
Other noncurrent assets 1,524   1,672 
Total assets$990,339  $965,679 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$36,516  $37,299 
Insurance and claims accruals 47,017   45,747 
Accrued and other current liabilities 26,709   41,264 
Total current liabilities 110,242   124,310 
Deferred income taxes 122,462   137,041 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 249   409 
Total liabilities 232,953   261,760 
        
Stockholders’ equity:       
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, and 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, issued and outstanding 813   811 
Additional paid-in capital 49,789   47,188 
Retained earnings 706,784   655,920 
Total stockholders’ equity 757,386   703,919 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$990,339  $965,679 
        


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share information)2023  2022  2023  2022 
                
Operating revenue$268,222  $322,584  $1,131,455  $1,263,878 
                
Operating expenses (income):               
Salaries, wages and benefits 91,350   104,722   378,818   390,304 
Purchased transportation 47,259   60,599   199,334   249,792 
Fuel and fuel taxes 42,731   55,567   180,437   218,571 
Supplies and maintenance 16,120   15,180   67,411   55,700 
Depreciation 28,748   29,625   116,722   111,014 
Operating taxes and licenses 2,708   2,712   11,053   10,763 
Insurance and claims 15,209   12,417   56,014   50,513 
Communications and utilities 2,524   2,538   10,149   9,177 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (1,802)  (2,957)  (13,612)  (13,379)
Other 7,718   9,398   35,019   38,079 
                
Total operating expenses 252,565   289,801   1,041,345   1,120,534 
                
Operating income 15,657   32,783   90,110   143,344 
                
Other (868)  (520)  (3,806)  (827)
                
Income before income taxes 16,525   33,303   93,916   144,171 
                
Income taxes expense 4,126   7,789   23,543   33,817 
                
Net income$12,399  $25,514  $70,373  $110,354 
                
Basic earnings per common share$0.15  $0.31  $0.87  $1.35 
                
Diluted earnings per common share$0.15  $0.31  $0.86  $1.35 
                
Dividends declared per common share$0.06  $0.06  $0.24  $0.24 
                

        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)2023  2022  2023 vs. 2022  2023 vs. 2022 
Operating revenue:               
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$95,461  $108,565  $(13,104)  (12.1)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 18,023   22,759   (4,736)  (20.8)
Total Truckload revenue 113,484   131,324   (17,840)  (13.6)
                
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 77,731   87,985   (10,254)  (11.7)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 17,310   23,775   (6,465)  (27.2)
Total Dedicated revenue 95,041   111,760   (16,719)  (15.0)
                
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 15,610   22,863   (7,253)  (31.7)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 3,467   6,390   (2,923)  (45.7)
Total Intermodal revenue 19,077   29,253   (10,176)  (34.8)
                
Brokerage revenue 40,620   50,247   (9,627)  (19.2)
                
Total operating revenue$268,222  $322,584  $(54,362)  (16.9)%
                
Operating income:               
Truckload$2,487  $13,414  $(10,927)  (81.5)%
Dedicated 9,234   12,877   (3,643)  (28.3)
Intermodal 296   728   (432)  (59.3)
Brokerage 3,640   5,764   (2,124)  (36.8)
Total operating income$15,657  $32,783  $(17,126)  (52.2)%
                
Operating ratio:               
Truckload 97.8%  89.8%        
Dedicated 90.3   88.5         
Intermodal 98.4   97.5         
Brokerage 91.0   88.5         
Consolidated operating ratio 94.2%  89.8%        
                
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:               
Truckload 97.4%  87.6%        
Dedicated 88.1   85.4         
Intermodal 98.1   96.8         
Brokerage 91.0   88.5         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 93.2%  87.8%        


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Year  Year  Year 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)2023  2022  2023 vs. 2022  2023 vs. 2022 
Operating revenue:               
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$395,565  $411,448  $(15,883)  (3.9)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 69,910   89,014   (19,104)  (21.5)
Total Truckload revenue 465,475   500,462   (34,987)  (7.0)
                
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 334,962   336,973   (2,011)  (0.6)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 73,310   92,119   (18,809)  (20.4)
Total Dedicated revenue 408,272   429,092   (20,820)  (4.9)
                
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 75,887   100,452   (24,565)  (24.5)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 16,191   29,313   (13,122)  (44.8)
Total Intermodal revenue 92,078   129,765   (37,687)  (29.0)
                
Brokerage revenue 165,630   204,559   (38,929)  (19.0)
                
Total operating revenue$1,131,455  $1,263,878  $(132,423)  (10.5)%
                
Operating income/(loss):               
Truckload$24,835  $59,392  $(34,557)  (58.2)%
Dedicated 48,377   50,566   (2,189)  (4.3)
Intermodal (156)  10,639   (10,795)  (101.5)
Brokerage 17,054   22,747   (5,693)  (25.0)
Total operating income$90,110  $143,344  $(53,234)  (37.1)%
                
Operating ratio:               
Truckload 94.7%  88.1%        
Dedicated 88.2   88.2         
Intermodal 100.2   91.8         
Brokerage 89.7   88.9         
Consolidated operating ratio 92.0%  88.7%        
                
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:               
Truckload 93.7%  85.6%        
Dedicated 85.6   85.0         
Intermodal 100.2   89.4         
Brokerage 89.7   88.9         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 90.7%  86.4%        


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Truckload Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$113,484  $131,324  $465,475  $500,462 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$4,183  $4,683  $4,377  $4,898 
Average tractors(1) 1,737   1,763   1,733   1,611 
Average miles per trip 533   504   519   510 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 12.4%  11.9%  12.4%  11.1%
Total miles (in thousands) 39,278   39,303   155,929   149,868 
                
Dedicated Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$95,041  $111,760  $408,272  $429,092 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$3,895  $3,925  $3,936  $3,963 
Average tractors(1) 1,518   1,706   1,632   1,631 
Average miles per trip 335   345   335   341 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.2%  1.1%  1.2%  1.1%
Total miles (in thousands) 31,215   34,910   133,163   136,310 
                
Intermodal Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$19,077  $29,253  $92,078  $129,765 
Loads 5,289   7,255   25,160   31,862 
Average tractors 133   181   159   175 
                
Brokerage Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$40,620  $50,247  $165,630  $204,559 
Loads 23,594   25,713   91,077   95,615 
                
At December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:               
Total tractors(1) 3,349   3,660         
Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.9   1.7         
Total trailers 5,653   5,753         
Average age of company trailers (in years) 4.6   3.9         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.7   1.6         
Total refrigerated containers 787   802         


 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands)2023  2022  2023  2022 
                
Net cash provided by operating activities$38,045  $56,268  $164,378  $219,489 
Net cash (used for) investing activities (48,070)  (42,542)  (172,540)  (134,958)
Net cash (used for) financing activities (4,829)  (4,618)  (19,225)  (60,926)
                
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 81,309   81,105   81,272   81,692 
Diluted 81,418   81,391   81,413   81,959 


(1)Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 94 and 96 tractors as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 
  
(2)Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

Contact Data