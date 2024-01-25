UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS

| Source: UMH Properties, Inc. UMH Properties, Inc.

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2023.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23$0.205 $0.055639$0.00$0.00$0.149361$0.055639
6/15/23$0.205 $0.055639$0.00$0.00$0.149361$0.055639
9/15/23$0.205 $0.055639$0.00$0.00$0.149361$0.055639
12/15/23$0.205 $0.055639$0.00$0.00$0.149361$0.055639
TOTAL$0.820 $0.222556$0.00$0.00$0.597444$0.222556


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23$0.205 27.140886%0%0%72.859114%27.140886%
6/15/23$0.205 27.140886%0%0%72.859114%27.140886%
9/15/23$0.205 27.140886%0%0%72.859114%27.140886%
12/15/23$0.205 27.140886%0%0%72.859114%27.140886%
TOTAL$0.820 27.140886%0%0%72.859114%27.140886%


6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23$0.3984375 $0.3984375 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.3984375
6/15/23$0.3984375 $0.3984375 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.3984375
9/15/23$0.3984375 $0.3984375 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.3984375
12/15/23$0.3984375$0.3984375$0.00$0.00$0.00$0.3984375
TOTAL$1.593750$1.593750$0.00$0.00$0.00$1.593750


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23$0.3984375 100%0%0%0%100%
6/15/23$0.3984375 100%0%0%0%100%
9/15/23$0.3984375 100%0%0%0%100%
12/15/23$0.3984375100%0%0%0%100%
TOTAL$1.593750100%0%0%0%100%


NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATEFAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/17/202317.105 16.250 0.855
2/15/202317.995 17.250 0.745
3/15/202314.745 14.250 0.495
4/17/202314.750 14.125 0.625
5/15/202315.790 15.125 0.665
6/15/202316.130 15.375 0.755
7/17/202316.335 15.625 0.710
8/15/202315.400 15.000 0.400
9/15/202314.605 14.000 0.605
10/16/202314.280 13.625 0.655
11/15/202314.515 13.875 0.640
12/15/202315.180 14.500 0.680


Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

#####

 Contact: Nelli Madden
 732-577-9997



Tags

UMH PROPERTIES NYSE:UMH TASE:UMH TAX TREATMENT 2023 distributions income tax purposes stockholders cash distributions