Backblaze to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results on February 15, 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized cloud storage platform, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 on Thursday, February 15, 2024 after market close.



Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on February 15, 2024 to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/twbh9cnv

Register to listen by phone: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185341/fb4e51bda7

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com .

As part of Backblaze’s continuing efforts to enhance communications and engagement with its shareholders, verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions in advance of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call through the Say Connect platform. Management will address a selection of these questions relating to Backblaze’s business and financial results during the call. The platform will open on February 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT and close on February 14, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT. To submit questions, please visit: https://app.saytechnologies.com/backblaze-2023-q4 .

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

Investors

Mimi Kong

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

ir@backblaze.com

Press Contact

press@backblaze.com