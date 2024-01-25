MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary1

Net income of $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, including, on a pre-tax basis, securities net losses of $5.7 million, merger-related costs of $245 thousand, voluntary early retirement program costs of $438 thousand, and a negative mortgage servicing right valuation adjustment of $105 thousand.

Sold $115.2 million of securities in a balance sheet repositioning, proceeds were utilized to purchase higher yielding debt securities and reduce short-term borrowings.

Annualized loan growth of 6.1%.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $31.4 million, or 0.6%, the second sequential quarter of deposit growth.

Nonperforming assets ratio remained stable at 0.47%; net charge-off ratio was 0.20%.

Received all regulatory approvals for the previously announced acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc, which is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2023 Summary1

Net income for the full year was $20.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share.

Sold $346.9 million of securities to reposition the balance sheet, proceeds were utilized to purchase higher yielding debt securities and reduce short-term borrowings.

Net charge-off ratio declined 10 basis points ("bps") to 0.09%.

Tangible book value of $27.902, an increase of $2.30 or 9%.

Subsequent Events

On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share, payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024.



CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I'm pleased with our balance sheet trends, as we delivered 6.1% annualized loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2023, and continue to benefit from the expansion of our major market banking teams. We also achieved core deposit growth in the quarter, and remain cautiously optimistic that we can grow our core deposit franchise through the year ahead. That said, we remain liability sensitive, and funding cost pressure continued to impact our margins and earnings through the fourth quarter, though that pressure has been moderating.”

Mr. Reeves concluded, "More importantly, we are well ahead of plan in executing our strategic initiatives designed to improve our performance and position the Bank to deliver financial results at the median of our peer group by the end of 2025. Highlights from 2023 include outstanding expense discipline and re-allocation, our geographic repositioning with the Denver Bankshares merger expected to close on January 31st, key new hires in our Iowa Metro and Twin Cities markets, the hiring of a talented executive to lead our wealth management business, and the expansion of our specialty business lines with the recruitment of an agri-business team. We are rapidly scaling in our core markets while adding new business lines, which taken together, provide visibility to improved growth and returns."

_________________________________________

1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2023 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2023 Summary compares to the full year 2022 unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



As of or for the quarter ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Results Revenue $ 36,421 $ 44,436 $ 54,504 $ 162,595 $ 213,877 Credit loss expense 1,768 1,551 572 5,849 4,492 Noninterest expense 32,131 31,544 34,440 131,913 132,788 Net income 2,730 9,138 16,002 20,859 60,835 Per Common Share Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ 1.02 $ 1.33 $ 3.87 Book value 33.41 32.21 31.54 33.41 31.54 Tangible book value(1) 27.90 26.60 25.60 27.90 25.60 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Loans In millions $ 4,126.9 $ 4,066.0 $ 3,840.5 $ 4,126.9 $ 3,840.5 Investment securities In millions 1,870.3 1,958.5 2,283.0 1,870.3 2,283.0 Deposits In millions 5,395.7 5,363.3 5,468.9 5,395.7 5,468.9 Net loan charge-offs In millions 2.1 0.5 3.5 3.7 6.6 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % Selected Ratios Return on average assets 0.17 % 0.56 % 0.97 % 0.32 % 0.97 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.22 % 2.35 % 2.93 % 2.46 % 2.92 % Return on average equity 2.12 % 7.14 % 13.26 % 4.12 % 12.16 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 3.57 % 9.68 % 17.85 % 6.14 % 15.89 % Efficiency ratio(1) 70.16 % 66.06 % 57.79 % 67.28 % 56.98 % (1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue

Change Change 4Q23 vs 4Q23 vs (Dollars in thousands) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Net interest income $ 32,559 $ 34,575 $ 43,564 (6 )% (25 )% Noninterest income 3,862 9,861 10,940 (61 )% (65 )% Total revenue, net of interest expense $ 36,421 $ 44,436 $ 54,504 (18 )% (33 )%

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $8.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 and decreased $18.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower net interest income and noninterest income.

Net interest income of $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $2.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by lower volumes of interest bearing liabilities, higher volumes of interest earning assets, and higher interest earning asset yields. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $11.0 million primarily due to higher funding costs and volumes and lower interest earning asset volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.22% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.35% in the third quarter of 2023, as higher earning asset yields were more than offset by increased funding costs. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 32 bps, to 2.65%, due primarily to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.39% and short-term borrowing costs of 4.91%, which increased 34 bps and 62 bps, respectively from the third quarter of 2023. Total interest earning assets yield increased 12 bps from the third quarter of 2023, as a result of an increase in loan yield of 15 bps. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 40%.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.22% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by higher funding costs and volumes and lower interest earning asset volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 157 bps to 2.65%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.39%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.91%, and long-term debt costs of 6.79%, which increased 156 bps, 237 bps and 125 bps, respectively from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 59 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in loan yields of 68 bps.

Noninterest Income

Change Change 4Q23 vs 4Q23 vs (In thousands) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Investment services and trust activities $ 3,193 $ 3,004 $ 2,666 6 % 20 % Service charges and fees 2,148 2,146 2,028 — % 6 % Card revenue 1,802 1,817 1,784 (1 )% 1 % Loan revenue 909 1,462 966 (38 )% (6 )% Bank-owned life insurance 656 626 637 5 % 3 % Investment securities gains (losses), net (5,696 ) 79 (1 ) n/m n/m Other 850 727 2,860 17 % (70 )% Total noninterest income $ 3,862 $ 9,861 $ 10,940 (61 )% (65 )% Results are not meaningful (n/m)

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $6.0 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to investment securities losses, net, of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, coupled with a $0.6 million unfavorable change in loan revenue. Investment securities losses stemmed from a balance sheet repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2023, in which $115.2 million of securities, yielding 2.26%, were sold and sale proceeds of $109.5 million were utilized to purchase $63.3 million of securities, yielding 5.62%, with the balance utilized to reduce short-term borrowings. Loan revenue primarily reflected an unfavorable quarter-over quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.4 million and a decline of $0.1 million in revenue from our mortgage origination business.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $7.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to investment securities losses, net, of $5.7 million and a $2.0 million decline in other revenue, partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in investment services and trust activities revenue. Investment securities losses stemmed from the balance sheet repositioning previously described. Other revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from a nonrecurring bargain purchase gain of $2.5 million recognized in connection with the acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp., which was partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in swap origination fee income. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by higher assets under management.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense

Change Change 4Q23 vs 2Q23 vs (In thousands) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Compensation and employee benefits $ 17,859 $ 18,558 $ 20,438 (4 )% (13 )% Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,309 2,405 2,663 (4 )% (13 )% Equipment 2,466 2,123 2,327 16 % 6 % Legal and professional 2,269 1,678 1,846 35 % 23 % Data processing 1,411 1,504 1,375 (6 )% 3 % Marketing 700 782 947 (10 )% (26 )% Amortization of intangibles 1,441 1,460 1,770 (1 )% (19 )% FDIC insurance 900 783 405 15 % 122 % Communications 183 206 285 (11 )% (36 )% Foreclosed assets, net 45 2 48 2150 % (6 )% Other 2,548 2,043 2,336 25 % 9 % Total noninterest expense $ 32,131 $ 31,544 $ 34,440 2 % (7 )%





Merger-related Expenses

(In thousands) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Compensation and employee benefits $ — $ — $ 189 Equipment — — 4 Legal and professional 180 11 54 Data processing — — 131 Marketing 38 — 2 Other 27 — 29 Total merger-related expenses $ 245 $ 11 $ 409

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $0.6 million from the linked quarter primarily as a result of increases of $0.6 million and $0.5 million in legal and professional and other, respectively. The largest offset to increases in noninterest expense was a decline of $0.7 million in compensation and employee benefits. The increase in legal and professional expenses stemmed primarily from higher executive recruitment and merger-related expenses. The increase in other noninterest expense was driven by various changes, including increases in loan expenses, travel, meals and entertainment, and operating losses. The largest driver in the decrease in compensation and employee benefits was a reduction in incentive and commission expense.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $2.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $2.6 million decline in compensation and employee benefits, which reflected a $1.6 million reduction in incentives and commissions, and a $0.6 million decline in employee benefits. The $0.3 million decrease in occupancy expense reflected a write-down of assets held for sale in the fourth quarter of 2022, which did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting the decreases in noninterest expense was an increase of $0.5 million in FDIC insurance expense and an increase of $0.4 million in legal and professional expense, which stemmed primarily from higher recruitment and merger-related expenses.

The Company recognized a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 to reduce the full-year 2023 effective income tax rate to 16.0%, as compared to 20.6% in the prior year. The decrease in the 2023 annual effective income tax rate reflected lower taxable income and a larger benefit from tax exempt investment income. The effective income tax rate for 2024 is expected to be 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.43 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $6.47 billion at September 30, 2023 and $6.58 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease from September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by lower securities balances as a result of the balance sheet repositioning, partially offset by higher loan balances. Compared to December 31, 2022, the decrease was primarily due to lower securities balances resulting from balance sheet repositioning in the first and fourth quarters of 2023, partially offset by higher loan balances.

Loans Held for Investment

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance

% of

Total Balance % of

Total Balance % of

Total Commercial and industrial $ 1,075,003 26.0 % $ 1,078,773 26.5 % $ 1,055,162 27.5 % Agricultural 118,414 2.9 111,950 2.8 115,320 3.0 Commercial real estate Construction and development 323,195 7.8 331,868 8.2 270,991 7.1 Farmland 184,955 4.5 182,621 4.5 183,913 4.8 Multifamily 383,178 9.3 337,509 8.3 252,129 6.6 Other 1,333,982 32.4 1,324,019 32.5 1,272,985 33.1 Total commercial real estate 2,225,310 54.0 2,176,017 53.5 1,980,018 51.6 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 459,798 11.1 456,771 11.2 451,210 11.7 One-to-four family junior liens 180,639 4.4 173,275 4.3 163,218 4.2 Total residential real estate 640,437 15.5 630,046 15.5 614,428 15.9 Consumer 67,783 1.6 69,183 1.7 75,596 2.0 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,126,947 100.0 % $ 4,065,969 100.0 % $ 3,840,524 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,210,796 $ 1,251,345 $ 1,190,607

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $61.0 million, or 1.5%, to $4.13 billion from $4.07 billion at September 30, 2023 and $286.4 million, or 7.5%, from December 31, 2022. This increase from the third quarter of 2023 was driven by new loan production in the fourth quarter of 2023 and higher line of credit usage. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to new loan production.

Investment Securities December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Available for sale $ 795,134 42.5 % $ 872,770 44.6 % $ 1,153,547 50.5 % Held to maturity 1,075,190 57.5 % 1,085,751 55.4 % 1,129,421 49.5 % Total investment securities $ 1,870,324 $ 1,958,521 $ 2,282,968

Investment securities at December 31, 2023 were $1.87 billion, decreasing $88.2 million from September 30, 2023 and $412.6 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning previously discussed, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to balance sheet repositioning in the first and fourth quarters of 2023.

Deposits December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 897,053 16.6 % $ 924,213 17.2 % $ 1,053,450 19.3 % Interest checking deposits 1,320,435 24.5 1,334,481 24.9 1,624,278 29.8 Money market deposits 1,105,493 20.5 1,127,287 21.0 937,340 17.1 Savings deposits 650,655 12.1 619,805 11.6 664,169 12.1 Time deposits of $250 and under 752,214 13.9 703,646 13.1 559,466 10.2 Total core deposits 4,725,850 87.6 4,709,432 87.8 4,838,703 88.5 Brokered time deposits 221,039 4.1 220,063 4.1 126,767 2.3 Time deposits over $250 448,784 8.3 433,829 8.1 503,472 9.2 Total deposits $ 5,395,673 100.0 % $ 5,363,324 100.0 % $ 5,468,942 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $32.3 million, or 0.6%, to $5.40 billion from $5.36 billion at September 30, 2023. Core deposits increased $16.4 million from September 30, 2023. Total deposits decreased $73.3 million, or 1.3%, from $5.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits increased $94.3 million from $126.8 million at December 31, 2022, with core deposits declining $112.9 million from December 31, 2022.

Borrowed Funds December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Short-term borrowings $ 300,264 70.9 % $ 373,956 75.0 % $ 391,873 73.8 % Long-term debt 123,296 29.1 % 124,526 25.0 % 139,210 26.2 % Total borrowed funds $ 423,560 $ 498,482 $ 531,083

Total borrowed funds were $423.6 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $74.9 million from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $107.5 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease when compared to the linked quarter was due to lower Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, partially offset by higher Bank Term Funding Program borrowings. The decrease when compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to lower Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, partially offset by Bank Term Funding Program borrowings of $285 million, as compared to no such borrowings in the prior year.

Capital December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023(1) 2023 2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 524,378 $ 505,411 $ 492,793 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,899 ) (84,606 ) (89,047 ) MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.58 % 8.58 % 8.35 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.59 % 9.52 % 9.28 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.38 % 10.31 % 10.05 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.53 % 12.45 % 12.07 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.39 % 9.51 % 9.36 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.54 % 11.43 % 11.29 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.54 % 11.43 % 11.29 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.49 % 12.36 % 12.10 % (1) Regulatory capital ratios for December 31, 2023 are preliminary

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 increased $19.0 million from September 30, 2023, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 increased $31.6 million from December 31, 2022, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained earnings.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2023 decreased $19.7 million compared to September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in available for sale securities valuations and the recognition of the loss from the fourth quarter sale of securities. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $24.1 million from December 31, 2022.

On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period September 30, 2023 through December 31, 2023 or for the subsequent period through January 25, 2024. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality

As of or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Credit loss expense related to loans $ 1,968 $ 1,651 $ 572 Net charge-offs 2,068 451 3,472 Allowance for credit losses 51,500 51,600 49,200 Pass $ 3,846,012 $ 3,785,908 $ 3,635,766 Special Mention / Watch 113,029 163,222 108,064 Classified 167,906 116,839 96,694 Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 10,778 $ 6,449 $ 6,680 Nonperforming loans $ 26,359 $ 28,987 $ 15,821 Nonperforming assets 30,288 28,987 15,924 Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.20 % 0.04 % 0.36 % Classified loans ratio(2) 4.07 % 2.87 % 2.52 % Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.64 % 0.71 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6) 198.91 % 178.63 % 322.50 % (1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

Compared to the linked quarter, the nonperforming loans ratio declined 7 bps and the nonperforming assets ratio increased 2 bps. The classified loans ratio increased 120 bps from the linked quarter, primarily due to the downgrade of three larger commercial relationships. When compared to the prior year, the nonperforming loans and assets ratios both increased 23 bps, to 0.64% and 0.47%.

As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $51.5 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $51.6 million and 1.27% at September 30, 2023. When compared to the linked quarter, credit loss expense of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to loan growth, with the increase compared to the prior year stemming from loan growth and individually evaluated loans.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward Nonaccrual

90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 28,887 $ 100 $ 28,987 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 4,377 432 4,809 Proceeds related to repayment or sale (1,285 ) (1 ) (1,286 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (289 ) 1 (288 ) Charge-offs (1,955 ) (64 ) (2,019 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (3,844 ) — (3,844 ) Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 25,891 $ 468 $ 26,359

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 76,237 $ 71,015 $ 75,955 $ 63,945 $ 83,990 Interest earning deposits in banks 5,479 3,773 68,603 5,273 2,445 Federal funds sold 11 — — — — Total cash and cash equivalents 81,727 74,788 144,558 69,218 86,435 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 795,134 872,770 903,520 954,074 1,153,547 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 1,075,190 1,085,751 1,099,569 1,117,709 1,129,421 Total securities 1,870,324 1,958,521 2,003,089 2,071,783 2,282,968 Loans held for sale 1,045 2,528 2,821 2,553 612 Gross loans held for investment 4,138,352 4,078,060 4,031,377 3,932,900 3,854,791 Unearned income, net (11,405 ) (12,091 ) (12,728 ) (13,535 ) (14,267 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,126,947 4,065,969 4,018,649 3,919,365 3,840,524 Allowance for credit losses (51,500 ) (51,600 ) (50,400 ) (49,800 ) (49,200 ) Total loans held for investment, net 4,075,447 4,014,369 3,968,249 3,869,565 3,791,324 Premises and equipment, net 85,742 85,589 85,831 86,208 87,125 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 24,069 25,510 26,969 28,563 30,315 Foreclosed assets, net 3,929 — — — 103 Other assets 222,780 244,036 227,495 219,585 236,517 Total assets $ 6,427,540 $ 6,467,818 $ 6,521,489 $ 6,409,952 $ 6,577,876 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 897,053 $ 924,213 $ 897,923 $ 989,469 $ 1,053,450 Interest bearing deposits 4,498,620 4,439,111 4,547,524 4,565,684 4,415,492 Total deposits 5,395,673 5,363,324 5,445,447 5,555,153 5,468,942 Short-term borrowings 300,264 373,956 362,054 143,981 391,873 Long-term debt 123,296 124,526 125,752 137,981 139,210 Other liabilities 83,929 100,601 86,895 72,187 85,058 Total liabilities 5,903,162 5,962,407 6,020,148 5,909,302 6,085,083 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 302,157 301,889 301,424 300,966 302,085 Retained earnings 294,784 295,862 290,548 286,767 289,289 Treasury stock (24,245 ) (24,315 ) (24,508 ) (24,779 ) (26,115 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,899 ) (84,606 ) (82,704 ) (78,885 ) (89,047 ) Total shareholders' equity 524,378 505,411 501,341 500,650 492,793 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,427,540 $ 6,467,818 $ 6,521,489 $ 6,409,952 $ 6,577,876

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 54,093 $ 51,870 $ 49,726 $ 46,490 $ 43,769 $ 202,179 $ 148,284 Taxable investment securities 9,274 9,526 9,734 10,444 10,685 38,978 39,019 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,789 1,802 1,822 2,127 2,303 7,540 9,379 Other 230 374 68 244 — 916 77 Total interest income 65,386 63,572 61,350 59,305 56,757 249,613 196,759 Interest expense Deposits 27,200 23,128 20,117 15,319 9,127 85,764 20,245 Short-term borrowings 3,496 3,719 2,118 1,786 1,955 11,119 3,070 Long-term debt 2,131 2,150 2,153 2,124 2,111 8,558 7,086 Total interest expense 32,827 28,997 24,388 19,229 13,193 105,441 30,401 Net interest income 32,559 34,575 36,962 40,076 43,564 144,172 166,358 Credit loss expense 1,768 1,551 1,597 933 572 5,849 4,492 Net interest income after credit loss expense 30,791 33,024 35,365 39,143 42,992 138,323 161,866 Noninterest income (loss) Investment services and trust activities 3,193 3,004 3,119 2,933 2,666 12,249 11,223 Service charges and fees 2,148 2,146 2,047 2,008 2,028 8,349 7,477 Card revenue 1,802 1,817 1,847 1,748 1,784 7,214 7,210 Loan revenue 909 1,462 909 1,420 966 4,700 10,504 Bank-owned life insurance 656 626 616 602 637 2,500 2,305 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (5,696 ) 79 (2 ) (13,170 ) (1 ) (18,789 ) 271 Other 850 727 210 413 2,860 2,200 8,529 Total noninterest income (loss) 3,862 9,861 8,746 (4,046 ) 10,940 18,423 47,519 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 17,859 18,558 20,386 19,607 20,438 76,410 78,103 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,309 2,405 2,574 2,746 2,663 10,034 10,272 Equipment 2,466 2,123 2,435 2,171 2,327 9,195 8,693 Legal and professional 2,269 1,678 1,682 1,736 1,846 7,365 8,646 Data processing 1,411 1,504 1,521 1,363 1,375 5,799 5,574 Marketing 700 782 1,142 986 947 3,610 4,272 Amortization of intangibles 1,441 1,460 1,594 1,752 1,770 6,247 6,069 FDIC insurance 900 783 862 749 405 3,294 1,660 Communications 183 206 260 261 285 910 1,125 Foreclosed assets, net 45 2 (6 ) (28 ) 48 13 (18 ) Other 2,548 2,043 2,469 1,976 2,336 9,036 8,392 Total noninterest expense 32,131 31,544 34,919 33,319 34,440 131,913 132,788 Income before income tax expense 2,522 11,341 9,192 1,778 19,492 24,833 76,597 Income tax (benefit) expense (208 ) 2,203 1,598 381 3,490 3,974 15,762 Net income $ 2,730 $ 9,138 $ 7,594 $ 1,397 $ 16,002 $ 20,859 $ 60,835 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 1.33 $ 3.89 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 1.33 $ 3.87 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,693 15,689 15,680 15,650 15,624 15,678 15,649 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,756 15,711 15,689 15,691 15,693 15,725 15,701 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425 $ 0.2425 $ 0.2425 $ 0.2425 $ 0.2375 $ 0.9700 $ 0.9500

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings: Net interest income $ 32,559 $ 34,575 $ 43,564 $ 144,172 $ 166,358 Noninterest income 3,862 9,861 10,940 18,423 47,519 Total revenue, net of interest expense 36,421 44,436 54,504 162,595 213,877 Credit loss expense 1,768 1,551 572 5,849 4,492 Noninterest expense 32,131 31,544 34,440 131,913 132,788 Income before income tax expense 2,522 11,341 19,492 24,833 76,597 Income tax (benefit) expense (208 ) 2,203 3,490 3,974 15,762 Net income $ 2,730 $ 9,138 $ 16,002 $ 20,859 $ 60,835 Per Share Data: Diluted earnings $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ 1.02 $ 1.33 $ 3.87 Book value 33.41 32.21 31.54 33.41 31.54 Tangible book value(1) 27.90 26.60 25.60 27.90 25.60 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 6,427,540 $ 6,467,818 $ 6,577,876 $ 6,427,540 $ 6,577,876 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,126,947 4,065,969 3,840,524 4,126,947 3,840,524 Total securities 1,870,324 1,958,521 2,282,968 1,870,324 2,282,968 Total deposits 5,395,673 5,363,324 5,468,942 5,395,673 5,468,942 Short-term borrowings 300,264 373,956 391,873 300,264 391,873 Long-term debt 123,296 124,526 139,210 123,296 139,210 Total shareholders' equity 524,378 505,411 492,793 524,378 492,793 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 6,459,705 $ 6,452,815 $ 6,516,969 $ 6,475,360 $ 6,244,284 Average total loans 4,080,243 4,019,852 3,791,880 3,993,389 3,511,192 Average total deposits 5,443,323 5,379,871 5,495,599 5,455,609 5,309,049 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.17 % 0.56 % 0.97 % 0.32 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 2.12 % 7.14 % 13.26 % 4.12 % 12.16 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 3.57 % 9.68 % 17.85 % 6.14 % 15.89 % Efficiency ratio(1) 70.16 % 66.06 % 57.79 % 67.28 % 56.98 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.22 % 2.35 % 2.93 % 2.46 % 2.92 % Loans to deposits ratio 76.49 % 75.81 % 70.22 % 76.49 % 70.22 % Common equity ratio 8.16 % 7.81 % 7.49 % 8.16 % 7.49 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 6.90 % 6.54 % 6.17 % 6.90 % 6.17 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 26,359 $ 28,987 $ 15,821 $ 26,359 $ 15,821 Nonperforming loans ratio 0.64 % 0.71 % 0.41 % 0.64 % 0.41 % Total nonperforming assets $ 30,288 $ 28,987 $ 15,924 $ 30,288 $ 15,924 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.24 % 0.47 % 0.24 % Net charge-offs $ 2,068 $ 451 $ 3,472 $ 3,749 $ 6,563 Net charge-off ratio 0.20 % 0.04 % 0.36 % 0.09 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses $ 51,500 $ 51,600 $ 49,200 $ 51,500 $ 49,200 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 198.91 % 178.63 % 322.50 % 198.91 % 322.50 % (1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 4,080,243 $ 54,939 5.34 % $ 4,019,852 $ 52,605 5.19 % $ 3,791,880 $ 44,494 4.66 % Taxable investment securities 1,593,699 9,274 2.31 % 1,637,259 9,526 2.31 % 1,865,494 10,685 2.27 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4) 338,243 2,217 2.60 % 341,330 2,234 2.60 % 422,156 2,893 2.72 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,931,942 11,491 2.36 % 1,978,589 11,760 2.36 % 2,287,650 13,578 2.35 % Other 22,937 230 3.98 % 34,195 374 4.34 % 5,562 — — % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,035,122 $ 66,660 4.38 % $ 6,032,636 $ 64,739 4.26 % $ 6,085,092 $ 58,072 3.79 % Other assets 424,583 420,179 431,877 Total assets $ 6,459,705 $ 6,452,815 $ 6,516,969 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,305,759 $ 2,991 0.91 % $ 1,354,597 $ 2,179 0.64 % $ 1,632,749 $ 1,703 0.41 % Money market deposits 1,103,637 7,954 2.86 % 1,112,149 7,402 2.64 % 995,512 2,369 0.94 % Savings deposits 639,766 1,493 0.93 % 603,628 749 0.49 % 683,538 306 0.18 % Time deposits 1,463,498 14,762 4.00 % 1,403,504 12,798 3.62 % 1,067,044 4,749 1.77 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,512,660 27,200 2.39 % 4,473,878 23,128 2.05 % 4,378,843 9,127 0.83 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 8,661 17 0.78 % 66,020 85 0.51 % 151,880 437 1.14 % Other short-term borrowings 273,963 3,479 5.04 % 277,713 3,634 5.19 % 153,155 1,518 3.93 % Short-term borrowings 282,624 3,496 4.91 % 343,733 3,719 4.29 % 305,035 1,955 2.54 % Long-term debt 124,495 2,131 6.79 % 125,737 2,150 6.78 % 151,266 2,111 5.54 % Total borrowed funds 407,119 5,627 5.48 % 469,470 5,869 4.96 % 456,301 4,066 3.54 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,919,779 $ 32,827 2.65 % $ 4,943,348 $ 28,997 2.33 % $ 4,835,144 $ 13,193 1.08 % Noninterest bearing deposits 930,663 905,993 1,116,756 Other liabilities 98,027 95,408 86,242 Shareholders’ equity 511,236 508,066 478,827 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,459,705 $ 6,452,815 $ 6,516,969 Net interest income(2) $ 33,833 $ 35,742 $ 44,879 Net interest spread(2) 1.73 % 1.93 % 2.71 % Net interest margin(2) 2.22 % 2.35 % 2.93 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,443,323 $ 27,200 1.98 % $ 5,379,871 $ 23,128 1.71 % $ 5,495,599 $ 9,127 0.66 % Cost of funds(6) 2.23 % 1.97 % 0.88 % (1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $207 thousand, $141 thousand, and $87 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $765 thousand, $791 thousand, and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $846 thousand, $735 thousand, and $725 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $428 thousand, $432 thousand, and $590 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 3,993,389 $ 205,189 5.14 % $ 3,511,192 $ 150,791 4.29 % Taxable investment securities 1,684,360 38,978 2.31 % 1,891,234 39,019 2.06 % Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4) 355,454 9,353 2.63 % 435,907 11,788 2.70 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,039,814 48,331 2.37 % 2,327,141 50,807 2.18 % Other 22,791 916 4.02 % 20,827 77 0.37 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,055,994 $ 254,436 4.20 % $ 5,859,160 $ 201,675 3.44 % Other assets 419,366 385,124 Total assets $ 6,475,360 $ 6,244,284 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,398,538 $ 8,990 0.64 % $ 1,640,303 $ 5,416 0.33 % Money market deposits 1,037,123 23,924 2.31 % 992,390 4,707 0.47 % Savings deposits 624,990 2,802 0.45 % 674,846 1,169 0.17 % Time deposits 1,443,770 50,048 3.47 % 925,592 8,953 0.97 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,504,421 85,764 1.90 % 4,233,131 20,245 0.48 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 94,563 975 1.03 % 152,466 872 0.57 % Other short-term borrowings 199,530 10,144 5.08 % 70,729 2,198 3.11 % Short-term borrowings 294,093 11,119 3.78 % 223,195 3,070 1.38 % Long-term debt 131,137 8,558 6.53 % 148,863 7,086 4.76 % Total borrowed funds 425,230 19,677 4.63 % 372,058 10,156 2.73 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,929,651 $ 105,441 2.14 % $ 4,605,189 $ 30,401 0.66 % Noninterest bearing deposits 951,188 1,075,918 Other liabilities 88,770 62,706 Shareholders’ equity 505,751 500,471 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,475,360 $ 6,244,284 Net interest income(2) $ 148,995 $ 171,274 Net interest spread(2) 2.06 % 2.78 % Net interest margin(2) 2.46 % 2.92 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,455,609 $ 85,764 1.57 % $ 5,309,049 $ 20,245 0.38 % Cost of funds(6) 1.79 % 0.54 % (1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $522 thousand and $765 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.7 million and $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $3.0 million and $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.8 million and $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, and efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Total shareholders’ equity $ 524,378 $ 505,411 $ 501,341 $ 500,650 $ 492,793 Intangible assets, net (86,546 ) (87,987 ) (89,446 ) (91,040 ) (92,792 ) Tangible common equity $ 437,832 $ 417,424 $ 411,895 $ 409,610 $ 400,001 Total assets $ 6,427,540 $ 6,467,818 $ 6,521,489 $ 6,409,952 $ 6,577,876 Intangible assets, net (86,546 ) (87,987 ) (89,446 ) (91,040 ) (92,792 ) Tangible assets $ 6,340,994 $ 6,379,831 $ 6,432,043 $ 6,318,912 $ 6,485,084 Book value per share $ 33.41 $ 32.21 $ 31.96 $ 31.94 $ 31.54 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 27.90 $ 26.60 $ 26.26 $ 26.13 $ 25.60 Shares outstanding 15,694,306 15,691,738 15,685,123 15,675,325 15,623,977 Common equity ratio 8.16 % 7.81 % 7.69 % 7.81 % 7.49 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 6.90 % 6.54 % 6.40 % 6.48 % 6.17 % (1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding. (2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.





Three Months Ended Year Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,730 $ 9,138 $ 16,002 $ 20,859 $ 60,835 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,081 1,095 1,328 4,685 4,552 Tangible net income $ 3,811 $ 10,233 $ 17,330 $ 25,544 $ 65,387 Average shareholders’ equity $ 511,236 $ 508,066 $ 478,827 $ 505,751 $ 500,471 Average intangible assets, net (87,258 ) (88,699 ) (93,662 ) (89,539 ) (88,917 ) Average tangible equity $ 423,978 $ 419,367 $ 385,165 $ 416,212 $ 411,554 Return on average equity 2.12 % 7.14 % 13.26 % 4.12 % 12.16 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 3.57 % 9.68 % 17.85 % 6.14 % 15.89 % (1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%. (2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.





Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income $ 32,559 $ 34,575 $ 43,564 $ 144,172 $ 166,358 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 846 735 725 3,010 2,507 Securities(1) 428 432 590 1,813 2,409 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 33,833 $ 35,742 $ 44,879 $ 148,995 $ 171,274 Loan purchase discount accretion (765 ) (791 ) (1,286 ) (3,729 ) (4,561 ) Core net interest income $ 33,068 $ 34,951 $ 43,593 $ 145,266 $ 166,713 Net interest margin 2.14 % 2.27 % 2.84 % 2.38 % 2.84 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 2.22 % 2.35 % 2.93 % 2.46 % 2.92 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.17 % 2.30 % 2.84 % 2.40 % 2.85 % Average interest earning assets $ 6,035,122 $ 6,032,636 $ 6,085,092 $ 6,055,994 $ 5,859,160 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. (3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





Three Months Ended Year Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loan interest income, including fees $ 54,093 $ 51,870 $ 43,769 $ 202,179 $ 148,284 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 846 735 725 3,010 2,507 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 54,939 $ 52,605 $ 44,494 $ 205,189 $ 150,791 Loan purchase discount accretion (765 ) (791 ) (1,286 ) (3,729 ) (4,561 ) Core loan interest income $ 54,174 $ 51,814 $ 43,208 $ 201,460 $ 146,230 Yield on loans 5.26 % 5.12 % 4.58 % 5.06 % 4.22 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 5.34 % 5.19 % 4.66 % 5.14 % 4.29 % Core yield on loans(3) 5.27 % 5.11 % 4.52 % 5.04 % 4.16 % Average loans $ 4,080,243 $ 4,019,852 $ 3,791,880 $ 3,993,389 $ 3,511,192 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans. (3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.





Three Months Ended Year Ended Efficiency Ratio December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total noninterest expense $ 32,131 $ 31,544 $ 34,440 $ 131,913 $ 132,788 Amortization of intangibles (1,441 ) (1,460 ) (1,770 ) (6,247 ) (6,069 ) Merger-related expenses (245 ) (11 ) (409 ) (392 ) (2,201 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 30,445 $ 30,073 $ 32,261 $ 125,274 $ 124,518 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 33,833 $ 35,742 $ 44,879 $ 148,995 $ 171,274 Plus: Noninterest income 3,862 9,861 10,940 18,423 47,519 Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net (5,696 ) 79 (1 ) (18,789 ) 271 Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 43,391 $ 45,524 $ 55,820 $ 186,207 $ 218,522 Efficiency ratio(2) 70.16 % 66.06 % 57.79 % 67.28 % 56.98 % (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

