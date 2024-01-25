Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Highlights 2023 Top Agents of Quarter 4

Charleston, SC, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is excited to highlight its top agents in the fourth quarter of 2023. Through the ups and downs of the current real estate market, these agents have shown great dedication and resilience in helping their clients achieve their real estate goals. Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to have these agents as members of their team and looks forward to seeing their continued success.

Michael Cameron

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Originally from Connecticut and now living in Greer, SC with his wife and family, Michael joined the Jeff Cook Real Estate team in August 2020. Since the beginning of his real estate career in 2009, Michael has had the opportunity to serve over 200 families. What draws him to the JCRE team is the invaluable lead support, which he notes as a blessing as he relocated without knowing anyone in the area. He also appreciates the dynamic and evolving nature of the team, emphasizing Jeff's openness to new ideas. While it's challenging for Michael to pinpoint his biggest accomplishment, he finds fulfillment in the countless lives he's touched over the years. Whether making the seemingly impossible happen for clients or mentoring newer agents, Michael's dedication lies in helping others navigate the real estate landscape and achieve success. Contact Michael Cameron by calling (864) 803-3501 or by emailing Michael.Cameron@JeffCookRealEstate.com.

Matthew Sceviour

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Matthew Sceviour, originally from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, made a career shift from being a South Carolina State Trooper to establishing himself in the Charleston real estate scene. With nearly two years in the field, Matthew has successfully assisted 40 families achieve their real estate goals. On joining the Jeff Cook Real Estate (JCRE) team, Matthews says, “JCRE has provided me the opportunity to be successful quickly. Between the leads provided and the team environment with helpful agents and management it was just a matter of putting forth the effort and staying consistent to find success.” Notably, Matthew's achievements were recently celebrated with the well-deserved recognition of the Rookie of the Year award at JCRE. Contact Matthew Sceviour by calling (843) 920-3060 or by emailing matthew.sceviour@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Dena Espinoza

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Originally from Pennsylvania, Dena moved to Rock Hill, SC in 1988 to pursue a better future. After dedicating years to raising her four children as a stay-at-home mom, she transitioned into corporate America, feeling the need for something more. Determined to make a difference, Dena pursued her lifelong dream of earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and business. However, she yearned for a personal touch, and her encounter with a Jeff Cook Real Estate agent set her on a transformative path. Now, with almost three years of experience in real estate, Dena has served approximately 35 families and started her own team of agents. What sets Jeff Cook Real Estate apart for her is not just the flexibility and positive environment but how everyone works together, not against one another. Dena says her biggest accomplishment is “being able to help families who think they will never own a home, the families who are not the highest price points, but the ones who are hard working, and have a dream, making that dream become a reality on closing day.” Contact Dena Espinoza by calling (803) 770-4408 or by emailing Dena.Espinoza@JeffCookRealEstate.com.

Aubriana Gregory

Agent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Aubriana “Aubri” Gregory, originally from Kentucky, decided to pursue a career in real estate a little over one year ago. With a background primarily in sales, real estate had always intrigued her, and it wasn't until she discovered the Jeff Cook Real Estate team that she seriously considered it as a career. “Jeff Cook gives you that feeling that you can do anything you put your mind to. There's always a great team of people behind you to help every step of the way.” As Aubri looks back on her real estate career so far, she says her biggest accomplishment has been sticking through her first year in the business. Contact Aubri Gregory by calling (843) 960-3479 or by emailing aubri.gregory@jeffcookrealestate.com.



