HII Hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Nickolas Guertin at its Newport News Shipbuilding division Wednesday.



The shipyard visit is the first since Guertin was sworn in to the position. While at NNS, he received updates on each of the shipyard’s major programs, recent investments in new facilities and advancements with workforce development and digital technologies to improve operational efficiency.

“We were honored to welcome Secretary Guertin to the shipyard in his new role,” NNS President Jennifer Boykin said. “Our shipbuilders understand the critical work we do supplying the nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines our nation needs. As we approach our 138th anniversary this weekend, these visits allow us to demonstrate our innovations, the pride our shipbuilders have, and our continued commitment to quality.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-assistant-secretary-of-the-navy-nickolas-guertin-newport-news-shipbuilding-2024.

During the tour, Guertin saw construction progress on Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81), as well as the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) work underway on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). Additionally, he toured facilities where Virginia-class submarines are being built, as well as Columbia-class submarine modules.

As Virginia’s largest industrial employer, NNS is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

