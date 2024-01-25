The First Of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings For The Year Ended December 31, 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported net income and earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



Analysis of 2023 Earnings

President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Becker commented on the Company’s financial position: “The leveling of quarterly earnings during the final three quarters of 2023 was encouraging as we believe the decline in the net interest margin is nearing a turning point. We enter 2024 with an enthusiastic focus on our core business of commercial relationship banking. Our balance sheet is well positioned to take advantage of a more favorable rate environment.”

Net income and earnings per share for 2023 were $26.2 million and $1.16, respectively, compared to $46.9 million and $2.04, respectively, in 2022. The principal drivers of the decreases were declines in net interest income of $28.8 million, or 24.9%, and a loss on sale of securities of $3.5 million. These items were partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $8.1 million and a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2.7 million. The decline in net interest income primarily resulted from the current rate environment’s impact on the Bank’s liability sensitive balance sheet. Reductions in net income negatively impacted key financial ratios for the year as compared to historical results. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the return on average assets was 0.62%, the return on average equity was 7.14%, the net interest margin was 2.16%, and the efficiency ratio was 65.52%.

Over the second half of 2023, the pace of the decline in the net interest margin slowed considerably. After a 57 basis point reduction in the margin during the first two quarters of 2023, over the final two quarters of 2023 the margin decreased 17 basis points. The slowing downward trend in the net interest margin largely resulted from a large portion of the wholesale funding and time deposits repricing to market rates by mid-2023 and the completion of two balance sheet repositioning transactions in the first quarter of 2023 that helped reduce the Bank’s liability sensitive position. Additionally, as the federal funds rate held steady in the second half of the year, the demand for higher rates from depositors slowed.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income declined due to an increase in interest expense of $50.1 million that was only partially offset by a $21.3 million increase in interest income. Year over year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 186 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 48 basis points. Also contributing to the decline in net interest income was a shift in the mix of funding as average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $217.9 million while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $221.6 million as depositors took advantage of interest rates not seen in over a decade.

Noninterest income declined $2.8 million year over year excluding the net gains and losses on sales of securities and the disposition of premises and fixed assets. The primary factor reducing noninterest income for the current year was a $2.3 million decline in the net pension credit, excluding service costs. The remaining difference was related to a payment received in 2022 for the conversion of the Bank’s retail broker and advisory accounts to LPL.

Noninterest expense declined $3.0 million, or 4.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the prior year. Reductions in salaries and employee benefits of $3.7 million primarily drove the decline as short-term incentive and stock-based compensation costs were substantially lower than 2022 based on the Company falling short of established performance metrics for 2023. The primary offset to the lower salaries and employee benefits was a $782,000 increase in FDIC insurance expense due to higher assessment rates.

The Bank recorded a credit loan loss provision of $326,000 during 2023. Changes in the loan loss reserve were driven largely by adjustments for economic conditions offset by net chargeoffs of $2.1 million, or 6 basis points of average loans. The reserve coverage ratio at year end 2023 was 0.89% of total loans as compared to 0.95% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were modest at $3.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively, at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank partially charged off a previously identified substandard commercial and industrial loan relationship in the amount of $1.4 million. The remaining outstanding balance of $632,000 is fully reserved and represents the majority of outstanding nonaccrual loans. Overall credit quality in the loan and investment portfolios remains strong.

Income tax expense decreased $8.1 million, and the effective tax rate declined from 19.4% in 2022 to 11.0% in 2023. The decline in the effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank’s real estate investment trust and bank-owned life insurance. The decrease in income tax expense reflects the lower effective tax rate and a decline in pre-tax income.

Analysis of Earnings – Fourth Quarter 2023 Versus Fourth Quarter 2022

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $3.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to a $7.8 million decline in net interest income and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $818,000, partially offset by declines in salaries and employee benefits of $2.7 million and income tax expense of $1.7 million for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the year over year changes.

Analysis of Earnings – Fourth Quarter Versus Third Quarter 2023

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined $741,000 compared to the third quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in net interest income of $1.5 million, primarily due to higher cost of funds on total interest-bearing liabilities, and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.1 million. These negative impacts on quarterly earnings were partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits and lower income tax expense for substantially the same reasons already discussed above.

Liquidity

Total average deposits declined by $104.7 million, or 3.0%, comparing 2023 to 2022, reflecting current trends in the industry. Competition for funding remained fierce throughout 2023 with demand for higher deposit rates from both consumer and commercial depositors as well as increased pressure from the local government investment pool alternatives that can offer higher yields to local municipalities. At December 31, 2023, short term borrowings were up $70 million from the prior year end. Long-term borrowings increased $61.5 million to $472.5 million year over year.

The Bank had $1.1 billion in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, as well as a $20 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank. We also had $386 million in unencumbered cash and securities. In total, we had approximately $1.5 billion of available liquidity, compared to an aggregate of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of approximately $1.3 billion. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 38% of our total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a Leverage Ratio of approximately 10.1% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $16.83 at December 31, 2023 versus $16.24 at December 31, 2022. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity is mainly comprised of a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. We did not repurchase any shares in 2023 and the Bank declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share each quarter throughout 2023. The Board and management continue to evaluate both capital management tools to provide the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value.

Looking Forward to 2024

Management is encouraged by recent declines in inflation figures that may lead to reductions in short-term rates in 2024. Our liability-sensitive balance sheet should perform well in a falling rate environment. Current expectations are for our net interest margin to remain under pressure during the first half of 2024 before improving in the second half of the year based on falling rate assumptions and an improving yield curve.

Management continues to pursue ways to reduce noninterest expense as a tactic to offset the impact of the decline in net interest income, yet remains cognizant of preventing short term expense reductions that could have longer term negative impacts on shareholder value. We are investing in upgrades to the Bank’s core system, business online banking, branch systems and other ancillary systems that will be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Both customer facing technology and back-office operations will see benefits. We anticipate a lower run rate of noninterest expenses in 2024 including the cost associated with making these technology upgrades.

We believe the stress on deposits is beginning to ease and the anticipated lower market rates will improve loan activity. We are optimistic about returning to growth in deposits and loans in 2024. With our capital levels strong and our bankers eager to service customers, we are prepared for increases in demand.

Forward Looking Information

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,887 $ 74,178 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 695,877 673,413 Loans: Commercial and industrial 116,163 108,493 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,919,714 1,916,493 Residential mortgages 1,166,887 1,240,144 Home equity lines 44,070 45,213 Consumer and other 1,230 1,390 3,248,064 3,311,733 Allowance for credit losses (28,992 ) (31,432 ) 3,219,072 3,280,301 Restricted stock, at cost 32,659 26,363 Bank premises and equipment, net 31,414 31,660 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 22,588 23,952 Bank-owned life insurance 114,045 110,848 Pension plan assets, net 10,740 11,049 Deferred income tax benefit 28,996 31,124 Other assets 19,622 18,623 $ 4,235,900 $ 4,281,511 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 1,133,184 $ 1,324,141 Savings, NOW and money market 1,546,369 1,661,512 Time 591,433 478,981 3,270,986 3,464,634 Short-term borrowings 70,000 — Long-term debt 472,500 411,000 Operating lease liability 24,940 25,896 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,328 15,445 3,855,754 3,916,975 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 22,590,942 and 22,443,380 shares 2,259 2,244 Surplus 79,728 78,462 Retained earnings 355,887 348,597 437,874 429,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (57,728 ) (64,767 ) 380,146 364,536 $ 4,235,900 $ 4,281,511





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Year Ended Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 127,866 $ 116,352 $ 33,160 $ 30,171 Investment securities: Taxable 22,663 9,795 6,786 3,239 Nontaxable 4,954 8,063 978 2,050 155,483 134,210 40,924 35,460 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 32,164 7,180 9,976 3,917 Time deposits 19,267 5,296 6,181 1,822 Short-term borrowings 950 1,207 354 432 Long-term debt 16,237 4,814 4,455 1,534 68,618 18,497 20,966 7,705 Net interest income 86,865 115,713 19,958 27,755 Provision (credit) for credit losses (326 ) 2,331 901 83 Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 87,191 113,382 19,057 27,672 Noninterest income: Bank-owned life insurance 3,197 3,017 814 764 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,034 3,157 791 811 Net loss on sales of securities (3,489 ) — — — Gain (loss) on disposition of premises and fixed assets 240 (553 ) — (553 ) Other 3,354 6,242 792 1,346 6,336 11,863 2,397 2,368 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 37,373 41,096 8,105 10,832 Occupancy and equipment 13,140 13,407 3,166 3,705 Other 13,546 12,523 3,536 3,277 64,059 67,026 14,807 17,814 Income before income taxes 29,468 58,219 6,647 12,226 Income tax expense 3,229 11,287 588 2,322 Net income $ 26,239 $ 46,932 $ 6,059 $ 9,904 Share and Per Share Data: Weighted Average Common Shares 22,550,562 22,868,658 22,586,296 22,558,414 Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units 82,609 99,895 122,961 129,803 22,633,171 22,968,553 22,709,257 22,688,217 Basic EPS $ 1.16 $ 2.05 $ 0.27 $ 0.44 Diluted EPS 1.16 2.04 0.27 0.44 Cash Dividends Declared per share 0.84 0.82 0.21 0.21 FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) ROA 0.62 % 1.11 % 0.57 % 0.92 % ROE 7.14 12.13 6.68 10.74 Net Interest Margin 2.16 2.89 2.00 2.74 Dividend Payout Ratio 72.41 40.20 77.78 47.73 Efficiency Ratio 65.52 51.45 65.47 57.06





PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 (dollars in thousands) Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty: Modified and performing according to their modified terms $ 431 $ 480 Past due 30 through 89 days 3,086 750 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 1,053 — 4,570 1,230 Other real estate owned — — $ 4,570 $ 1,230 Allowance for credit losses $ 28,992 $ 31,432 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 0.89 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 27.5x —





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 48,879 $ 2,508 5.13 % $ 35,733 $ 674 1.89 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 584,450 20,155 3.45 442,758 9,121 2.06 Nontaxable (1) (2) 196,341 6,271 3.19 318,836 10,206 3.20 Loans (1) (2) 3,260,903 127,868 3.92 3,276,589 116,357 3.55 Total interest-earning assets 4,090,573 156,802 3.83 4,073,916 136,358 3.35 Allowance for credit losses (30,291 ) (30,604 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,060,282 4,043,312 Cash and due from banks 30,847 33,471 Premises and equipment, net 32,027 37,376 Other assets 112,833 132,893 $ 4,235,989 $ 4,247,052 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,657,947 32,164 1.94 $ 1,728,897 7,180 0.42 Time deposits 553,096 19,267 3.48 368,922 5,296 1.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,211,043 51,431 2.33 2,097,819 12,476 0.59 Short-term borrowings 17,529 950 5.42 57,119 1,207 2.11 Long-term debt 380,399 16,237 4.27 232,465 4,814 2.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,608,971 68,618 2.63 2,387,403 18,497 0.77 Checking deposits 1,220,947 1,438,890 Other liabilities 38,575 33,920 3,868,493 3,860,213 Stockholders' equity 367,496 386,839 $ 4,235,989 $ 4,247,052 Net interest income (2) $ 88,184 $ 117,861 Net interest spread (2) 1.20 % 2.58 % Net interest margin (2) 2.16 % 2.89 %

(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 39,134 $ 539 5.46 % $ 36,804 $ 360 3.88 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 642,590 6,247 3.89 455,468 2,879 2.53 Nontaxable (1) (2) 157,098 1,238 3.15 321,903 2,595 3.22 Loans (1) (2) 3,245,232 33,160 4.09 3,321,303 30,172 3.63 Total interest-earning assets 4,084,054 41,184 4.03 4,135,478 36,006 3.48 Allowance for credit losses (29,577 ) (31,412 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,054,477 4,104,066 Cash and due from banks 29,175 31,778 Premises and equipment, net 31,792 35,620 Other assets 105,902 111,466 $ 4,221,346 $ 4,282,930 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,626,615 9,976 2.43 $ 1,734,863 3,917 0.90 Time deposits 602,256 6,181 4.07 438,058 1,822 1.65 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,228,871 16,157 2.88 2,172,921 5,739 1.05 Short-term borrowings 25,055 354 5.61 40,152 432 4.27 Long-term debt 390,326 4,455 4.53 263,849 1,534 2.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,644,252 20,966 3.15 2,476,922 7,705 1.23 Checking deposits 1,176,276 1,400,095 Other liabilities 41,063 40,132 3,861,591 3,917,149 Stockholders' equity 359,755 365,781 $ 4,221,346 $ 4,282,930 Net interest income (2) $ 20,218 $ 28,301 Net interest spread (2) 0.88 % 2.25 % Net interest margin (2) 2.00 % 2.74 %

(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

