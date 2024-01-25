The First Of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings For The Year Ended December 31, 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported net income and earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Analysis of 2023 Earnings

President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Becker commented on the Company’s financial position: “The leveling of quarterly earnings during the final three quarters of 2023 was encouraging as we believe the decline in the net interest margin is nearing a turning point. We enter 2024 with an enthusiastic focus on our core business of commercial relationship banking. Our balance sheet is well positioned to take advantage of a more favorable rate environment.”

Net income and earnings per share for 2023 were $26.2 million and $1.16, respectively, compared to $46.9 million and $2.04, respectively, in 2022. The principal drivers of the decreases were declines in net interest income of $28.8 million, or 24.9%, and a loss on sale of securities of $3.5 million. These items were partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $8.1 million and a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2.7 million. The decline in net interest income primarily resulted from the current rate environment’s impact on the Bank’s liability sensitive balance sheet. Reductions in net income negatively impacted key financial ratios for the year as compared to historical results. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the return on average assets was 0.62%, the return on average equity was 7.14%, the net interest margin was 2.16%, and the efficiency ratio was 65.52%.

Over the second half of 2023, the pace of the decline in the net interest margin slowed considerably. After a 57 basis point reduction in the margin during the first two quarters of 2023, over the final two quarters of 2023 the margin decreased 17 basis points. The slowing downward trend in the net interest margin largely resulted from a large portion of the wholesale funding and time deposits repricing to market rates by mid-2023 and the completion of two balance sheet repositioning transactions in the first quarter of 2023 that helped reduce the Bank’s liability sensitive position. Additionally, as the federal funds rate held steady in the second half of the year, the demand for higher rates from depositors slowed.        

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income declined due to an increase in interest expense of $50.1 million that was only partially offset by a $21.3 million increase in interest income. Year over year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 186 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 48 basis points. Also contributing to the decline in net interest income was a shift in the mix of funding as average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $217.9 million while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $221.6 million as depositors took advantage of interest rates not seen in over a decade.

Noninterest income declined $2.8 million year over year excluding the net gains and losses on sales of securities and the disposition of premises and fixed assets. The primary factor reducing noninterest income for the current year was a $2.3 million decline in the net pension credit, excluding service costs. The remaining difference was related to a payment received in 2022 for the conversion of the Bank’s retail broker and advisory accounts to LPL.

Noninterest expense declined $3.0 million, or 4.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the prior year. Reductions in salaries and employee benefits of $3.7 million primarily drove the decline as short-term incentive and stock-based compensation costs were substantially lower than 2022 based on the Company falling short of established performance metrics for 2023. The primary offset to the lower salaries and employee benefits was a $782,000 increase in FDIC insurance expense due to higher assessment rates.

The Bank recorded a credit loan loss provision of $326,000 during 2023. Changes in the loan loss reserve were driven largely by adjustments for economic conditions offset by net chargeoffs of $2.1 million, or 6 basis points of average loans. The reserve coverage ratio at year end 2023 was 0.89% of total loans as compared to 0.95% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were modest at $3.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively, at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank partially charged off a previously identified substandard commercial and industrial loan relationship in the amount of $1.4 million. The remaining outstanding balance of $632,000 is fully reserved and represents the majority of outstanding nonaccrual loans. Overall credit quality in the loan and investment portfolios remains strong.

Income tax expense decreased $8.1 million, and the effective tax rate declined from 19.4% in 2022 to 11.0% in 2023. The decline in the effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank’s real estate investment trust and bank-owned life insurance. The decrease in income tax expense reflects the lower effective tax rate and a decline in pre-tax income.

Analysis of Earnings – Fourth Quarter 2023 Versus Fourth Quarter 2022

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $3.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to a $7.8 million decline in net interest income and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $818,000, partially offset by declines in salaries and employee benefits of $2.7 million and income tax expense of $1.7 million for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the year over year changes.

Analysis of Earnings – Fourth Quarter Versus Third Quarter 2023

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined $741,000 compared to the third quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in net interest income of $1.5 million, primarily due to higher cost of funds on total interest-bearing liabilities, and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.1 million. These negative impacts on quarterly earnings were partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits and lower income tax expense for substantially the same reasons already discussed above.

Liquidity

Total average deposits declined by $104.7 million, or 3.0%, comparing 2023 to 2022, reflecting current trends in the industry. Competition for funding remained fierce throughout 2023 with demand for higher deposit rates from both consumer and commercial depositors as well as increased pressure from the local government investment pool alternatives that can offer higher yields to local municipalities. At December 31, 2023, short term borrowings were up $70 million from the prior year end. Long-term borrowings increased $61.5 million to $472.5 million year over year.

The Bank had $1.1 billion in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, as well as a $20 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank. We also had $386 million in unencumbered cash and securities. In total, we had approximately $1.5 billion of available liquidity, compared to an aggregate of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of approximately $1.3 billion. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 38% of our total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a Leverage Ratio of approximately 10.1% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $16.83 at December 31, 2023 versus $16.24 at December 31, 2022. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity is mainly comprised of a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. We did not repurchase any shares in 2023 and the Bank declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share each quarter throughout 2023. The Board and management continue to evaluate both capital management tools to provide the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value.

Looking Forward to 2024

Management is encouraged by recent declines in inflation figures that may lead to reductions in short-term rates in 2024. Our liability-sensitive balance sheet should perform well in a falling rate environment. Current expectations are for our net interest margin to remain under pressure during the first half of 2024 before improving in the second half of the year based on falling rate assumptions and an improving yield curve.

Management continues to pursue ways to reduce noninterest expense as a tactic to offset the impact of the decline in net interest income, yet remains cognizant of preventing short term expense reductions that could have longer term negative impacts on shareholder value. We are investing in upgrades to the Bank’s core system, business online banking, branch systems and other ancillary systems that will be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Both customer facing technology and back-office operations will see benefits. We anticipate a lower run rate of noninterest expenses in 2024 including the cost associated with making these technology upgrades.

We believe the stress on deposits is beginning to ease and the anticipated lower market rates will improve loan activity. We are optimistic about returning to growth in deposits and loans in 2024. With our capital levels strong and our bankers eager to service customers, we are prepared for increases in demand.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Form 10-K will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about March 8, 2024, when it is anticipated to be electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)		 
  
  12/31/2023  12/31/2022 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $60,887  $74,178 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value  695,877   673,413 
         
Loans:        
Commercial and industrial  116,163   108,493 
Secured by real estate:        
Commercial mortgages  1,919,714   1,916,493 
Residential mortgages  1,166,887   1,240,144 
Home equity lines  44,070   45,213 
Consumer and other  1,230   1,390 
   3,248,064   3,311,733 
Allowance for credit losses  (28,992)  (31,432)
   3,219,072   3,280,301 
         
Restricted stock, at cost  32,659   26,363 
Bank premises and equipment, net  31,414   31,660 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  22,588   23,952 
Bank-owned life insurance  114,045   110,848 
Pension plan assets, net  10,740   11,049 
Deferred income tax benefit  28,996   31,124 
Other assets  19,622   18,623 
  $4,235,900  $4,281,511 
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Checking $1,133,184  $1,324,141 
Savings, NOW and money market  1,546,369   1,661,512 
Time  591,433   478,981 
   3,270,986   3,464,634 
         
Short-term borrowings  70,000    
Long-term debt  472,500   411,000 
Operating lease liability  24,940   25,896 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  17,328   15,445 
   3,855,754   3,916,975 
Stockholders' Equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.10 per share:        
Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;        
Issued and outstanding, 22,590,942 and 22,443,380 shares  2,259   2,244 
Surplus  79,728   78,462 
Retained earnings  355,887   348,597 
   437,874   429,303 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (57,728)  (64,767)
   380,146   364,536 
  $4,235,900  $4,281,511 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Year Ended  Three Months Ended 
  12/31/2023  12/31/2022  12/31/2023  12/31/2022 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Interest and dividend income:                
Loans $127,866  $116,352  $33,160  $30,171 
Investment securities:                
Taxable  22,663   9,795   6,786   3,239 
Nontaxable  4,954   8,063   978   2,050 
   155,483   134,210   40,924   35,460 
Interest expense:                
Savings, NOW and money market deposits  32,164   7,180   9,976   3,917 
Time deposits  19,267   5,296   6,181   1,822 
Short-term borrowings  950   1,207   354   432 
Long-term debt  16,237   4,814   4,455   1,534 
   68,618   18,497   20,966   7,705 
Net interest income  86,865   115,713   19,958   27,755 
Provision (credit) for credit losses  (326)  2,331   901   83 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  87,191   113,382   19,057   27,672 
                 
Noninterest income:                
Bank-owned life insurance  3,197   3,017   814   764 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,034   3,157   791   811 
Net loss on sales of securities  (3,489)         
Gain (loss) on disposition of premises and fixed assets  240   (553)     (553)
Other  3,354   6,242   792   1,346 
   6,336   11,863   2,397   2,368 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  37,373   41,096   8,105   10,832 
Occupancy and equipment  13,140   13,407   3,166   3,705 
Other  13,546   12,523   3,536   3,277 
   64,059   67,026   14,807   17,814 
Income before income taxes  29,468   58,219   6,647   12,226 
Income tax expense  3,229   11,287   588   2,322 
Net income $26,239  $46,932  $6,059  $9,904 
                 
Share and Per Share Data:                
Weighted Average Common Shares  22,550,562   22,868,658   22,586,296   22,558,414 
Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units  82,609   99,895   122,961   129,803 
   22,633,171   22,968,553   22,709,257   22,688,217 
                 
Basic EPS $1.16  $2.05  $0.27  $0.44 
Diluted EPS  1.16   2.04   0.27   0.44 
Cash Dividends Declared per share  0.84   0.82   0.21   0.21 
                 
FINANCIAL RATIOS 
(Unaudited) 
ROA  0.62%  1.11%  0.57%  0.92%
ROE  7.14   12.13   6.68   10.74 
Net Interest Margin  2.16   2.89   2.00   2.74 
Dividend Payout Ratio  72.41   40.20   77.78   47.73 
Efficiency Ratio  65.52   51.45   65.47   57.06 


PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS
(Unaudited)		 
  
  12/31/2023  12/31/2022 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty:        
Modified and performing according to their modified terms $431  $480 
Past due 30 through 89 days  3,086   750 
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing      
Nonaccrual  1,053    
   4,570   1,230 
Other real estate owned      
  $4,570  $1,230 
         
Allowance for credit losses $28,992  $31,432 
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans  0.89%  0.95%
Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans  27.5x    


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  Average  Interest/  Average  Average  Interest/  Average 
(dollars in thousands) Balance  Dividends  Rate  Balance  Dividends  Rate 
Assets:                        
Interest-earning bank balances $48,879  $2,508   5.13% $35,733  $674   1.89%
Investment securities:                        
Taxable (1)  584,450   20,155   3.45   442,758   9,121   2.06 
Nontaxable (1) (2)  196,341   6,271   3.19   318,836   10,206   3.20 
Loans (1) (2)  3,260,903   127,868   3.92   3,276,589   116,357   3.55 
Total interest-earning assets  4,090,573   156,802   3.83   4,073,916   136,358   3.35 
Allowance for credit losses  (30,291)          (30,604)        
Net interest-earning assets  4,060,282           4,043,312         
Cash and due from banks  30,847           33,471         
Premises and equipment, net  32,027           37,376         
Other assets  112,833           132,893         
  $4,235,989          $4,247,052         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Savings, NOW & money market deposits $1,657,947   32,164   1.94  $1,728,897   7,180   0.42 
Time deposits  553,096   19,267   3.48   368,922   5,296   1.44 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,211,043   51,431   2.33   2,097,819   12,476   0.59 
Short-term borrowings  17,529   950   5.42   57,119   1,207   2.11 
Long-term debt  380,399   16,237   4.27   232,465   4,814   2.07 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,608,971   68,618   2.63   2,387,403   18,497   0.77 
Checking deposits  1,220,947           1,438,890         
Other liabilities  38,575           33,920         
   3,868,493           3,860,213         
Stockholders' equity  367,496           386,839         
  $4,235,989          $4,247,052         
                         
Net interest income (2)     $88,184          $117,861     
Net interest spread (2)          1.20%          2.58%
Net interest margin (2)          2.16%          2.89%

(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  Average  Interest/  Average  Average  Interest/  Average 
(dollars in thousands) Balance  Dividends  Rate  Balance  Dividends  Rate 
Assets:                        
Interest-earning bank balances $39,134  $539   5.46% $36,804  $360   3.88%
Investment securities:                        
Taxable (1)  642,590   6,247   3.89   455,468   2,879   2.53 
Nontaxable (1) (2)  157,098   1,238   3.15   321,903   2,595   3.22 
Loans (1) (2)  3,245,232   33,160   4.09   3,321,303   30,172   3.63 
Total interest-earning assets  4,084,054   41,184   4.03   4,135,478   36,006   3.48 
Allowance for credit losses  (29,577)          (31,412)        
Net interest-earning assets  4,054,477           4,104,066         
Cash and due from banks  29,175           31,778         
Premises and equipment, net  31,792           35,620         
Other assets  105,902           111,466         
  $4,221,346          $4,282,930         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Savings, NOW & money market deposits $1,626,615   9,976   2.43  $1,734,863   3,917   0.90 
Time deposits  602,256   6,181   4.07   438,058   1,822   1.65 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,228,871   16,157   2.88   2,172,921   5,739   1.05 
Short-term borrowings  25,055   354   5.61   40,152   432   4.27 
Long-term debt  390,326   4,455   4.53   263,849   1,534   2.31 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,644,252   20,966   3.15   2,476,922   7,705   1.23 
Checking deposits  1,176,276           1,400,095         
Other liabilities  41,063           40,132         
   3,861,591           3,917,149         
Stockholders' equity  359,755           365,781         
  $4,221,346          $4,282,930         
                         
Net interest income (2)     $20,218          $28,301     
Net interest spread (2)          0.88%          2.25%
Net interest margin (2)          2.00%          2.74%

(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

For More Information Contact:
Janet Verneuille, SEVP and CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7462


