Mercury Appoints Stuart Kupinsky as Chief Legal Officer

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, today announced the appointment of Stuart Kupinsky as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, effective Jan. 29, 2024.



Reporting to Mercury Chairman and CEO Bill Ballhaus, Kupinsky will be responsible for the company’s legal strategy, including M&A, intellectual property, and enterprise contracts. Previously, Kupinsky served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for five public and private technology companies, including Blackboard Inc. through its sale to Anthology Inc., now one of the largest global education technology companies, and Tekelec, Inc., a public global telecommunications technology company serving the U.S. Department of Defense until its sale to Oracle. Kupinsky was also Chief Counsel for FirstNet, a multibillion-dollar independent government agency building a nationwide network for first responders. Earlier in his career he served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and as a law clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Kupinsky holds a J.D. with honors from The George Washington University Law School and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Lehigh University.

“We are excited for Stuart to join the Mercury management team,” said Bill Ballhaus. “He brings a wealth of experience in legal leadership roles and a track record of driving dynamic change for technology companies.”

Kupinsky succeeds Christopher Cambria, who has been Mercury’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary since 2016. During his tenure, Cambria led 12 successful acquisitions that transformed the company and significantly expanded the capabilities of the Mercury Processing Platform. He will remain with the company until March 2024 and will consult for one year afterward to ensure a smooth transition.

“Chris played a key role in the growth and evolution of Mercury, particularly as it relates to ensuring governance best practices,” said Ballhaus. “For over seven years, Chris has provided excellent counsel and business advice to Mercury’s management and Board. He has been an invaluable asset during my leadership transition and continues to be a trusted advisor.”

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's focus on enhanced execution of the Company's strategic plan under a refreshed Board and leadership team. You can identify these statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components such as semiconductors, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, the impact of the COVID pandemic and supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and execution excellence initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, such as the deductibility of internal research and development, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, which difficulties may be impacted by the termination of the Company’s announced strategic review initiative, unanticipated challenges with the transition of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles, including any dispute arising with the former CEO over his resignation, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Nelson Erickson

Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

Nelson.Erickson@mrcy.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Turner Brinton

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

Turner.Brinton@mrcy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aae530b-4962-4050-9376-4cfbb3850a6e