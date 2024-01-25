Ring Energy to Present at the Microcap Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that Paul D. McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Microcap Conference on January 31 - February 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



An updated investor deck prepared in conjunction with the conference will be available on Ring’s web site, www.ringenergy.com, on January 31 in the “Investors” section of the site.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

