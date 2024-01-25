Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2023 and 4Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.96 and $0.27, and Core EPS of $0.83 and $0.25, Respectively; Continues to Successfully Execute On Its Action Plan

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“Flushing Financial delivered sequential GAAP and Core NIM expansion in 4Q23 of 7 and 18 basis points, respectively, as our team continued to successfully execute against the previously announced action plan amid this challenging environment. Importantly, during the quarter, total average deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ, while average noninterest bearing deposits increased $21.6 million, or 2.5% QoQ. Our loan portfolio remains resilient through the credit cycle with 89% secured by real estate, strong debt service coverage ratios, low average loan to values, and controllable repricing risk. Credit quality continues to be a strength for the Company with less than one basis point of net charge-offs in 4Q23 although there was a slight uptick in NPAs.



Given our progress to date, we are expanding our areas of focus to include: 1) increasing NIM and reducing volatility; 2) maintaining credit discipline; 3) preserving strong liquidity and capital; and 4) bending the expense curve. Continuing to advance these priorities will enable us to navigate the current environment while positioning the Company for long-term profitable growth.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAAP and Core NIM Expand QoQ; Average Total Deposits Increase. The Company reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.27 and $0.96, respectively. Core EPS for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 totaled $0.25 and $0.83, respectively. 4Q23 GAAP NIM was 2.29% while Core NIM amounted to 2.31%. The actions undertaken in 2023 to reduce interest rate risk, including adding interest rate hedges and floating rate loans, assisted in reducing the NIM compression. Absent episodic items, the NIM was 2.14%, an increase of 5 basis points quarter over quarter. Average total deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ while importantly, noninterest bearing deposits increased $21.6 million, or 2.5% QoQ.



Strong Credit Quality; Stable Capital. Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 54 bps compared to 45 bps in 3Q23, while criticized and classified loans to loans was 1.11% in 4Q23, compared to 1.08% in 3Q23. Net charge-offs were only $60 thousand in 4Q23. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA1 of 7.64% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.56% at September 30, 2023. The Company repurchased 38,815 shares at an average cost $15.08 (33% discount to tangible book value) during 4Q23.

Key Financial Metrics2





4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 GAAP: EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.96 $ 2.50 ROAA (%) 0.38 0.37 0.41 0.19 0.48 0.34 0.93 ROAE (%) 4.84 4.64 5.16 2.37 6.06 4.25 11.44 NIM FTE3(%) 2.29 2.22 2.18 2.27 2.70 2.24 3.11 Core: EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.57 $ 0.83 $ 2.49 ROAA (%) 0.35 0.36 0.37 0.09 0.82 0.29 0.92 ROAE (%) 4.51 4.49 4.70 1.11 10.29 3.69 11.42 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.31 2.13 2.17 2.25 2.63 2.21 3.07 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans & OREO (%) 0.67 0.56 0.58 0.61 0.77 0.67 0.77 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.58 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.58 0.58 ACLs/NPLs (%) 159.55 225.38 207.08 182.89 124.89 159.55 124.89 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) - - 0.09 0.54 0.05 0.16 0.02 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.7 Avg Dep ($B) $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.9 $ 6.5 Book Value/Share $ 23.21 $ 23.06 $ 23.14 $ 22.80 $ 22.97 $ 23.21 $ 22.97 Tangible BV/Share $ 22.54 $ 22.39 $ 22.47 $ 22.14 $ 22.31 $ 22.54 $ 22.31 TCE/TA (%) 7.64 7.56 7.70 7.72 7.82 7.64 7.82

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”).



4Q23 Highlights Net interest margin FTE decreased 41 bps YoY, but increased 7 bps QoQ to 2.29%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 32 bps YoY but improved 18 bps QoQ to 2.31%; Both GAAP and Core NIM benefited from prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, and customer swap termination fees, which totaled $3.4 million or 17 bps in 4Q23

Average total deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ to $6.9 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased $21.6 million QoQ, totaling 12.7% of average total deposits compared to 14.7% in 4Q22 and 12.5% in 3Q23. Average CDs were $2.3 billion, up 73.3% YoY and 2.2% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 0.4% YoY, but increased 0.1% QoQ; Loan closings were $244.3 million up 8.5% YoY and 1.2% QoQ; The yields on closings increased 159 bps YoY and 21 bps QoQ to 7.69%; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $121.6 million compared to $120.5 million in 3Q23 and generated $1.5 million and $1.6 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 35.3% YoY and 55.1% QoQ to $163.1 million; Approximately 29% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs decreased to $46.2 million from $53.4 million a year ago but increased from $38.4 million in the prior quarter

As separately disclosed, we have not recognized and have restated for employee retention credits formerly recognized during periods of 2023, and have fully reserved for approximately $7.0 million ($0.17/share, after tax) of refunds

4Q23 noninterest expense was impacted by increasing DDA balances and strong loan production

Provision for credit losses was $1.0 million in 4Q23 compared to negligible amount in 4Q22 and $0.6 million in 3Q23; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $60,000 in 4Q23 compared to $0.8 million in 4Q22 and $(42,000) in 3Q23

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets increased to 7.64% at 4Q23 compared to 7.56% at 3Q23; Repurchased 38,815 shares at an average price of $15.08 or a 33% discount to December 31, 2023, tangible book value of $22.54 Areas of Focus Increase NIM and Reduce Volatility GAAP and Core NIM improved 7 bps and 18 bps QoQ, respectively, in 4Q23

NIM improved 5 bps QoQ to 2.14%, absent episodic items 1

Largely achieved the goal of becoming interest rate neutral to a 100 bps change in rates

Approximately 25% of the loan portfolio consists of floating rate loans (including interest rate hedges)

Average noninterest bearing increased 2.5% QoQ and accounted for 12.7% of average total deposits Maintain Credit Discipline Approximately 89% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 36%

Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

NPAs are a low 54 bps of assets and criticized and classified loans are 1.11% of loans

Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.6% of net loans Preserve Strong Liquidity and Capital Maintaining ample liquidity with $4.1 billion of undrawn lines and resources

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 17% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 30% of total deposits

Total average deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ

Checking account openings declined 6.6% YoY in 4Q23, but were up 5.7% in 2023

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets improved to 7.64% QoQ

Leverage ratio remains stable at 8.47% Bend the Expense Curve GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.90% in 4Q23 compared to 1.58% in 4Q22 and 1.71% in 3Q23

4Q23 noninterest expense was impacted by increasing DDA balances and strong loan production

1Q24 seasonal expenses are expected to be less than half of the $4.1 million recorded in 1Q23

1 Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, net gain/loss from fair value on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting adjustments



Income Statement Highlights





YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 46,085 $ 44,427 $ 43,378 $ 45,262 $ 54,201 (15.0 ) % 3.7 % Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 998 596 1,416 7,508 (12 ) (8,416.7 ) 67.4 Noninterest Income (Loss) 7,402 3,309 5,020 6,857 (7,652 ) (196.7 ) 123.7 Noninterest Expense 40,735 36,388 35,110 39,156 33,742 20.7 11.9 Income Before Income Taxes 11,754 10,752 11,872 5,455 12,819 (8.3 ) 9.3 Provision for Income Taxes 3,655 2,917 3,186 1,411 2,570 42.2 25.3 Net Income $ 8,099 $ 7,835 $ 8,686 $ 4,044 $ 10,249 (21.0 ) 3.4 Diluted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 (20.6 ) 3.8 Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 29,650 29,703 30,090 30,265 30,420 (2.5 ) (0.2 ) Core Net Income1 $ 7,546 $ 7,571 $ 7,912 $ 1,889 $ 17,399 (56.6 ) (0.3 ) Core EPS1 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.57 (56.1 ) -

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.29% decreased 41 bps YoY, but increased 7 bps QoQ

Prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.0 million (15 bps to the NIM) compared to $2.6 million (13 bps to the NIM) in 3Q23, $0.5 million (3 bps) in 2Q23, $1.1 million (6 bps) in 1Q23, and $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.14% in 4Q23, 2.09% in 3Q23, 2.15% in 2Q23, 2.21% in 1Q23, and 2.58% in 4Q22



The provision for credit losses increased YoY and QoQ.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $60,000 in 4Q23 (less than 1 bp of average loans) compared to $(42,000) in 3Q23 (less than (1) bp of average loans), $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps of average loans), $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), and $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans)

1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22

Noninterest income (loss) increased YoY and QoQ.

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $121.6 million in 4Q23 (compared to $120.5 million in 3Q23 and $11.5 million in 2Q23) contributed to the YoY growth in core noninterest income; the Company earns fee income on back-to-back swap loan closings

Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $0.9 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share, net of tax), $(1.2) million in 3Q23 ($(0.03) per share, net of tax), $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), and $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax)

Life insurance proceeds were $0.7 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share), $23,000 in 3Q23 (less than $0.01 per share), $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23, and $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22

Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that had a yield at that time approximating 6.40%

Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.8 million in 4Q23, up 64.4% YoY and 28.0% QoQ

4Q23 other fee income includes net realized gains on the sale of assets and other dividends from nonqualified plans that are expected to normalize in future periods

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

4Q23 noninterest expense was impacted by increasing DDA balances and strong loan production

Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million in 1Q23; seasonal expenses are expected to be less than half in 1Q24

Excluding the effects of immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $40.1 million in 4Q23, up 19.3% YoY, and 10.5% QoQ

GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.90% in 4Q23, 1.71% in 3Q23, 1.66% in 2Q23, 1.85% in 1Q23, and 1.58% in 4Q22

Provision for income taxes increased YoY and QoQ.

The effective tax rate was 31.1% in 4Q23, 27.1% in 3Q23, 26.8% in 2Q23, 25.9% in 1Q23, and 20.0% in 4Q22

The 4Q23 effective tax rate increased as a result of preferential tax items having a smaller impact due to higher pre-tax income than estimated in 3Q23 and 2Q23; the 4Q22 effective tax rate had preferential tax items that had a larger impact as a result of lower levels of pre-tax income

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights





YoY QoQ 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Change Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,868 $ 6,813 $ 6,830 $ 6,871 $ 6,881 (0.2 ) % 0.8 % Total Deposits 6,884 6,819 6,900 6,810 6,678 3.1 1.0 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 25,172 $ 17,405 $ 18,637 $ 21,176 $ 32,382 (22.3 ) % 44.6 % Nonperforming Assets 46,153 38,386 39,618 42,157 53,363 (13.5 ) 20.2 Criticized and Classified Loans 76,719 74,169 48,675 58,130 68,093 12.7 3.4 Criticized and Classified Assets 97,700 95,150 69,656 79,111 89,073 9.7 2.7 Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.58 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.58 - bps 1 bp Capital Book Value/Share $ 23.21 $ 23.06 $ 23.14 $ 22.80 $ 22.97 1.0 % 0.7 % Tangible Book Value/Share 22.54 22.39 22.47 22.14 22.31 1.0 0.7 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 7.64 7.56 7.70 7.72 7.82 (18 ) bps 8 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.47 8.51 8.54 8.56 8.61 (14 ) (4 )

Average loans decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, down 0.4% YoY, but up 0.1% QoQ

Total loan closings were $244.3 million in 4Q23, $241.5 million in 3Q23, $158.8 million in 2Q23, $173.5 million in 1Q23, and $225.2 million in 4Q22; the loan pipeline was $163.1 million at December 31, 2023, down 35.3% YoY and 55.1% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 89% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 36%

Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.6% of net loans

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 10.9% YoY, but increased 2.5% QoQ and comprised 12.7% of average total deposits in 4Q23 compared to 14.7% a year ago

Average CDs totaled $2.3 billion, up 73.3% YoY and 2.2% QoQ; approximately $408.6 million of non-swapped CDs are due to mature at a rate of 3.20% in 1Q24

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans declined YoY but increased QoQ.

Criticized and classified loans were 111 bps of gross loans at 4Q23 compared to 108 bps at 3Q23, 71 bps at 2Q23, 84 bps at 1Q23, and 98 bps at 4Q22

Allowance for credit losses were 159.5% of nonperforming loans at 4Q23 compared to 124.9% at 4Q22 and 225.4% at 3Q23

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, both increased 1.0% YoY and 0.7% QoQ to $23.21 and $22.54, respectively.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q23; repurchased 38,815 shares in 4Q23 at an average price of $15.08, representing a 33% discount to tangible book value; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.64% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2022, and 7.56% at September 30, 2023

Conference Call Information and First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Buonaiuto, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff, and Deposit Channel Executive, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results and strategy.

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VQZ8mq4o

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 6289639

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on April 23, 2024; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 24, 2024.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

#FF - Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) At or for the three months ended At or for the year ended (Dollars in thousands, except December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.19 % 0.48 % 0.34 % 0.93 % Return on average equity 4.84 4.64 5.16 2.37 6.06 4.25 11.44 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.39 5.19 4.84 4.61 4.44 5.01 4.05 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.68 3.52 3.15 2.80 2.11 3.29 1.13 Cost of funds 3.26 3.13 2.80 2.47 1.84 2.91 0.98 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 1.71 1.67 1.69 1.81 2.33 1.72 2.92 Net interest margin (2) 2.29 2.22 2.18 2.27 2.70 2.24 3.11 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.90 1.71 1.66 1.85 1.58 1.78 1.73 Efficiency ratio (3) 76.69 76.76 73.82 79.52 59.55 76.72 56.46 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.18 X 1.19 X 1.21 X 1.19 X 1.22 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,867,927 $ 6,813,019 $ 6,829,648 $ 6,871,192 $ 6,881,245 $ 6,845,349 $ 6,741,590 Total interest-earning assets 8,076,991 8,023,237 7,991,756 8,002,376 8,045,691 8,023,793 7,835,654 Total assets 8,569,002 8,505,346 8,462,442 8,468,317 8,518,019 8,501,564 8,307,137 Total deposits 6,884,037 6,819,397 6,899,617 6,810,485 6,678,383 6,853,494 6,451,746 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,813,909 6,771,860 6,756,859 6,703,558 6,662,209 6,761,877 6,444,805 Stockholders' equity 669,819 675,041 672,835 683,058 676,165 675,151 672,742 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 23.21 $ 23.06 $ 23.14 $ 22.80 $ 22.97 $ 23.21 $ 22.97 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 22.54 $ 22.39 $ 22.47 $ 22.14 $ 22.31 $ 22.54 $ 22.31 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 669,837 $ 666,521 $ 670,247 $ 672,345 $ 677,157 $ 669,837 $ 677,157 Tangible stockholders' equity 650,664 647,234 650,842 652,818 657,504 650,664 657,504 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 737,732 $ 736,744 $ 734,754 $ 736,024 $ 746,880 $ 737,732 $ 746,880 Common equity Tier 1 capital 691,754 690,294 688,820 689,732 698,258 691,754 698,258 Total risk-based capital 967,627 965,532 962,784 964,270 975,709 967,627 975,709 Risk Weighted Assets 6,750,301 6,804,478 6,650,222 6,660,145 6,640,542 6,750,301 6,640,542 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.47 % 8.51 % 8.54 % 8.56 % 8.61 % 8.47 % 8.61 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.25 10.14 10.36 10.36 10.52 10.25 10.52 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 10.93 10.83 11.05 11.05 11.25 10.93 11.25 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.33 14.19 14.48 14.48 14.69 14.33 14.69 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 7.82 % 7.94 % 7.95 % 8.07 % 7.94 % 7.94 % 8.10 % Equity to total assets 7.85 7.77 7.91 7.93 8.04 7.85 8.04 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.64 7.56 7.70 7.72 7.82 7.64 7.82 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans (7) $ 23,709 $ 17,405 $ 18,637 $ 21,176 $ 29,782 $ 23,709 $ 29,782 Nonperforming loans 25,172 17,405 18,637 21,176 32,382 25,172 32,382 Nonperforming assets 46,153 38,386 39,618 42,157 53,363 46,153 53,363 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 60 (42 ) 1,560 9,234 811 10,812 1,535 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.36 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 0.45 0.47 0.50 0.63 0.54 0.63 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.58 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.58 0.58 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 87.02 102.19 97.41 91.87 75.79 87.02 75.79 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 159.55 225.38 207.08 182.89 124.89 159.55 124.89 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans — — 0.09 0.54 0.05 0.16 0.02 Full-service customer facilities 27 27 26 26 25 27 25





(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income. (4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding. (5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans in periods prior to 1Q23.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023

2023 2023 2022

2023 2022

Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 95,616 $ 91,466 $ 85,377 $ 82,889 $ 81,033 $ 355,348 $ 293,287 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 10,803 10,383 9,172 7,240 6,511 37,598 20,861 Dividends 34 33 30 29 24 126 60 Other interest income 2,310 2,154 1,982 1,959 1,702 8,405 2,418 Total interest and dividend income 108,763 104,036 96,561 92,117 89,270 401,477 316,626 Interest Expense Deposits 53,284 50,066 46,249 39,056 27,226 188,655 47,285 Other interest expense 9,394 9,543 6,934 7,799 7,843 33,670 25,725 Total interest expense 62,678 59,609 53,183 46,855 35,069 222,325 73,010 Net Interest Income 46,085 44,427 43,378 45,262 54,201 179,152 243,616 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 998 596 1,416 7,508 (12 ) 10,518 5,081 NetInterest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 45,087 43,831 41,962 37,754 54,213 168,634 238,535 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 2,824 2,636 1,780 1,411 1,231 8,651 5,122 Net loss on sale of securities — — — — (10,948 ) — (10,948 ) Net gain on sale of loans — — 54 54 46 108 119 Net gain on disposition of assets — — — — 104 — 104 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments 906 (1,246 ) 294 2,619 (622 ) 2,573 5,728 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 658 624 534 697 658 2,513 2,000 Life insurance proceeds 697 23 561 — 286 1,281 1,822 Bank owned life insurance 1,173 1,157 1,134 1,109 1,126 4,573 4,487 Other income 1,144 115 663 967 467 2,889 1,575 Total noninterest income (loss) 7,402 3,309 5,020 6,857 (7,652 ) 22,588 10,009 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,359 20,346 19,690 22,562 18,178 85,957 84,374 Occupancy and equipment 3,698 3,371 3,534 3,793 3,701 14,396 14,606 Professional services 2,523 2,494 2,291 2,261 2,130 9,569 9,207 FDIC deposit insurance 1,162 912 943 977 485 3,994 2,258 Data processing 1,646 1,422 1,473 1,435 1,421 5,976 5,595 Depreciation and amortization 1,491 1,482 1,482 1,510 1,535 5,965 5,930 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 105 185 150 165 35 605 294 Other operating expenses 6,751 6,176 5,547 6,453 6,257 24,927 21,428 Total noninterest expense 40,735 36,388 35,110 39,156 33,742 151,389 143,692 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 11,754 10,752 11,872 5,455 12,819 39,833 104,852 Provision for Income Taxes 3,655 2,917 3,186 1,411 2,570 11,169 27,907 Net Income $ 8,099 $ 7,835 $ 8,686 $ 4,044 $ 10,249 $ 28,664 $ 76,945 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.96 $ 2.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.96 $ 2.50 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 Basic average shares 29,650 29,703 30,090 30,265 30,420 29,925 30,823 Diluted average shares 29,650 29,703 30,090 30,265 30,420 29,925 30,823





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 172,157 $ 200,926 $ 160,053 $ 176,747 $ 151,754 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,855 7,860 7,865 7,870 7,875 Other securities, net 65,068 65,271 65,469 65,653 65,836 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 354,344 337,879 365,911 380,110 384,283 Other securities 520,409 505,784 503,645 431,818 351,074 Loans 6,906,950 6,896,074 6,832,425 6,904,176 6,934,769 Allowance for credit losses (40,161 ) (39,228 ) (38,593 ) (38,729 ) (40,442 ) Net loans 6,866,789 6,856,846 6,793,832 6,865,447 6,894,327 Interest and dividends receivable 59,018 55,660 52,911 46,836 45,048 Bank premises and equipment, net 21,273 21,302 22,182 21,567 21,750 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 31,066 43,821 36,168 38,779 45,842 Bank owned life insurance 213,518 214,321 213,164 214,240 213,131 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 1,537 1,651 1,769 1,891 2,017 Right of use asset 39,557 41,404 41,526 42,268 43,289 Other assets 167,009 209,014 192,721 168,872 179,084 Total assets $ 8,537,236 $ 8,579,375 $ 8,474,852 $ 8,479,734 $ 8,422,946 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 6,815,261 $ 6,681,509 $ 6,723,690 $ 6,734,090 $ 6,485,342 Borrowed funds 841,281 1,001,010 857,400 887,509 1,052,973 Operating lease liability 40,822 43,067 44,402 45,353 46,125 Other liabilities 170,035 187,268 179,113 140,437 161,349 Total liabilities 7,867,399 7,912,854 7,804,605 7,807,389 7,745,789 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 341 341 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 264,534 264,486 263,744 262,876 264,332 Treasury stock (106,070 ) (105,433 ) (104,574 ) (97,760 ) (98,535 ) Retained earnings 549,683 548,058 546,755 544,672 547,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (38,651 ) (40,931 ) (36,019 ) (37,784 ) (36,488 ) Total stockholders' equity 669,837 666,521 670,247 672,345 677,157 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,537,236 $ 8,579,375 $ 8,474,852 $ 8,479,734 $ 8,422,946 (In thousands) Issued shares 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 28,866 28,905 28,961 29,488 29,476 Treasury shares 5,222 5,183 5,127 4,600 4,612





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,356,112 $ 5,314,215 $ 5,308,567 $ 5,333,274 $ 5,338,612 $ 5,328,067 $ 5,253,104 Commercial Business loans, net 1,511,815 1,498,804 1,521,081 1,537,918 1,542,633 1,517,282 1,488,486 Total loans, net 6,867,927 6,813,019 6,829,648 6,871,192 6,881,245 6,845,349 6,741,590 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 426,612 436,181 448,620 457,911 549,204 442,228 573,314 Other securities, net 527,316 528,091 471,600 411,723 371,897 485,118 324,112 Total taxable securities 953,928 964,272 920,220 869,634 921,101 927,346 897,426 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 66,242 66,438 66,632 66,828 67,022 66,533 64,822 Total tax-exempt securities 66,242 66,438 66,632 66,828 67,022 66,533 64,822 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 188,894 179,508 175,256 194,722 176,323 184,565 131,816 Total interest-earning assets 8,076,991 8,023,237 7,991,756 8,002,376 8,045,691 8,023,793 7,835,654 Other assets 492,011 482,109 470,686 465,941 472,328 477,771 471,483 Total assets $ 8,569,002 $ 8,505,346 $ 8,462,442 $ 8,468,317 $ 8,518,019 $ 8,501,564 $ 8,307,137 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 110,316 $ 115,437 $ 124,041 $ 134,945 $ 146,598 $ 121,102 $ 153,605 NOW accounts 1,848,285 1,907,781 2,026,950 1,970,555 1,972,134 1,937,974 1,976,238 Money market accounts 1,625,453 1,584,308 1,754,574 2,058,523 2,146,649 1,754,059 2,191,768 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,340,115 2,290,669 2,046,960 1,679,517 1,350,683 2,091,677 1,031,024 Total due to depositors 5,924,169 5,898,195 5,952,525 5,843,540 5,616,064 5,904,812 5,352,635 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 86,592 69,525 97,410 70,483 82,483 81,015 80,021 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,010,761 5,967,720 6,049,935 5,914,023 5,698,547 5,985,827 5,432,656 Borrowings 803,148 804,140 706,924 789,535 963,662 776,050 1,012,149 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,813,909 6,771,860 6,756,859 6,703,558 6,662,209 6,761,877 6,444,805 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 873,276 851,677 849,682 896,462 979,836 867,667 1,019,090 Other liabilities 211,998 206,768 183,066 185,239 199,809 196,869 170,500 Total liabilities 7,899,183 7,830,305 7,789,607 7,785,259 7,841,854 7,826,413 7,634,395 Equity 669,819 675,041 672,835 683,058 676,165 675,151 672,742 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,569,002 $ 8,505,346 $ 8,462,442 $ 8,468,317 $ 8,518,019 $ 8,501,564 $ 8,307,137 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,263,082 $ 1,251,377 $ 1,234,897 $ 1,298,818 $ 1,383,482 $ 1,261,916 $ 1,390,849





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income: Mortgage loans, net $ 72,505 $ 68,931 $ 63,688 $ 62,054 $ 60,946 $ 267,178 $ 228,065 Commercial Business loans, net 23,111 22,535 21,689 20,835 20,087 88,170 65,222 Total loans, net 95,616 91,466 85,377 82,889 81,033 355,348 293,287 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 3,217 3,031 2,976 2,281 2,425 11,505 9,414 Other securities 7,239 7,003 5,847 4,611 3,723 24,700 9,771 Total taxable securities 10,456 10,034 8,823 6,892 6,148 36,205 19,185 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 482 484 480 477 489 1,923 2,197 Total tax-exempt securities 482 484 480 477 489 1,923 2,197 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 2,310 2,154 1,982 1,959 1,702 8,405 2,418 Total interest-earning assets 108,864 104,138 96,662 92,217 89,372 401,881 317,087 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 124 $ 130 $ 140 $ 126 $ 59 $ 520 $ 211 NOW accounts 17,411 16,843 16,152 13,785 9,515 64,191 15,353 Money market accounts 15,785 14,386 14,625 14,102 10,532 58,898 19,039 Certificate of deposit accounts 19,917 18,639 15,281 11,007 7,037 64,844 12,547 Total due to depositors 53,237 49,998 46,198 39,020 27,143 188,453 47,150 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 47 68 51 36 83 202 135 Total interest-bearing deposits 53,284 50,066 46,249 39,056 27,226 188,655 47,285 Borrowings 9,394 9,543 6,934 7,799 7,843 33,670 25,725 Total interest-bearing liabilities 62,678 59,609 53,183 46,855 35,069 222,325 73,010 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 46,186 $ 44,529 $ 43,479 $ 45,362 $ 54,303 $ 179,556 $ 244,077 Included in net interest income above: Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, and customer swap terminations fees $ 3,416 $ 857 $ 315 $ 680 $ 1,080 $ 5,268 $ 6,445 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income (872 ) 1,348 (205 ) 100 936 371 775 Purchase accounting adjustments 461 347 340 306 342 1,454 2,542 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 5.41 % 5.19 % 4.80 % 4.65 % 4.57 % 5.01 % 4.34 % Commercial Business loans, net 6.11 6.01 5.70 5.42 5.21 5.81 4.38 Total loans, net 5.57 5.37 5.00 4.83 4.71 5.19 4.35 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 3.02 2.78 2.65 1.99 1.77 2.60 1.64 Other securities 5.49 5.30 4.96 4.48 4.00 5.09 3.01 Total taxable securities 4.38 4.16 3.84 3.17 2.67 3.90 2.14 Tax-exempt securities:(1) Other securities 2.91 2.91 2.88 2.86 2.92 2.89 3.39 Total tax-exempt securities 2.91 2.91 2.88 2.86 2.92 2.89 3.39 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 4.89 4.80 4.52 4.02 3.86 4.55 1.83 Total interest-earning assets(1) 5.39 % 5.19 % 4.84 % 4.61 % 4.44 % 5.01 % 4.05 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.16 % 0.43 % 0.14 % NOW accounts 3.77 3.53 3.19 2.80 1.93 3.31 0.78 Money market accounts 3.88 3.63 3.33 2.74 1.96 3.36 0.87 Certificate of deposit accounts 3.40 3.25 2.99 2.62 2.08 3.10 1.22 Total due to depositors 3.59 3.39 3.10 2.67 1.93 3.19 0.88 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.22 0.39 0.21 0.20 0.40 0.25 0.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.55 3.36 3.06 2.64 1.91 3.15 0.87 Borrowings 4.68 4.75 3.92 3.95 3.26 4.34 2.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.68 % 3.52 % 3.15 % 2.80 % 2.11 % 3.29 % 1.13 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)(1) 1.71 % 1.67 % 1.69 % 1.81 % 2.33 % 1.72 % 2.92 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1) 2.29 % 2.22 % 2.18 % 2.27 % 2.70 % 2.24 % 3.11 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.18 X 1.19 X 1.21 X 1.19 X 1.22 X

________________________________

(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited) Deposit Composition 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 3Q23 4Q22 (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 847,416 $ 874,420 $ 827,820 $ 872,254 $ 921,238 (3.1 ) % (8.0 ) % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,311,290 2,321,369 2,232,696 1,880,260 1,526,338 (0.4 ) 51.4 Savings accounts 108,605 112,730 118,886 128,245 143,641 (3.7 ) (24.4 ) Money market accounts 1,726,404 1,551,176 1,594,637 1,855,781 2,099,776 11.3 (17.8 ) NOW accounts 1,771,164 1,749,802 1,891,834 1,918,977 1,746,190 1.2 1.4 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,917,463 5,735,077 5,838,053 5,783,263 5,515,945 3.2 7.3 Total due to depositors 6,764,879 6,609,497 6,665,873 6,655,517 6,437,183 2.4 5.1 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 50,382 72,012 57,817 78,573 48,159 (30.0 ) 4.6 Total deposits $ 6,815,261 $ 6,681,509 $ 6,723,690 $ 6,734,090 $ 6,485,342 2.0 % 5.1 %

Loan Composition

4Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 3Q23 4Q22 (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

% Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,658,205 $ 2,614,219 $ 2,593,955 $ 2,601,174 $ 2,601,384 1.7 % 2.2 % Commercial real estate 1,958,252 1,953,243 1,917,749 1,904,293 1,913,040 0.3 2.4 One-to-four family ― mixed use property 530,243 537,744 542,368 549,207 554,314 (1.4 ) (4.3 ) One-to-four family ― residential 220,213 222,874 230,055 238,417 241,246 (1.2 ) (8.7 ) Construction 58,673 59,903 57,325 60,486 70,951 (2.1 ) (17.3 ) Mortgage loans 5,425,586 5,387,983 5,341,452 5,353,577 5,380,935 0.7 0.8 Small Business Administration 20,205 21,896 22,404 22,860 23,275 (7.7 ) (13.2 ) Commercial business and other 1,452,518 1,487,775 1,466,358 1,518,756 1,521,548 (2.4 ) (4.5 ) Commercial Business loans 1,472,723 1,509,671 1,488,762 1,541,616 1,544,823 (2.4 ) (4.7 ) Gross loans 6,898,309 6,897,654 6,830,214 6,895,193 6,925,758 — (0.4 ) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees(1) 8,641 (1,580 ) 2,211 8,983 9,011 (646.9 ) (4.1 ) Allowance for credit losses (40,161 ) (39,228 ) (38,593 ) (38,729 ) (40,442 ) 2.4 (0.7 ) Net loans $ 6,866,789 $ 6,856,846 $ 6,793,832 $ 6,865,447 $ 6,894,327 0.1 % (0.4 ) %

______________________________

(1) Includes $3.9 million, $4.4 million, $4.8 million, $5.1 million, and $5.4 million, of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES (Unaudited) Loan Closings For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Multifamily residential $ 82,995 $ 75,655 $ 31,901 $ 42,164 $ 65,347 $ 232,715 $ 474,409 Commercial real estate 60,092 70,197 38,523 15,570 20,750 184,382 308,455 One-to-four family – mixed use property 3,319 6,028 5,812 4,938 4,489 20,097 37,598 One-to-four family – residential 1,454 1,070 63 4,296 7,485 6,883 25,059 Construction 8,007 6,971 8,811 10,592 7,301 34,381 31,592 Mortgage loans 155,867 159,921 85,110 77,560 105,372 478,458 877,113 Small Business Administration 1,162 — 820 318 665 2,300 3,461 Commercial business and other 87,255 81,549 72,850 95,668 119,191 337,322 641,420 Commercial Business loans 88,417 81,549 73,670 95,986 119,856 339,622 644,881 Total Closings $ 244,284 $ 241,470 $ 158,780 $ 173,546 $ 225,228 $ 818,080 $ 1,521,994

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loan type 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Mortgage loans 7.55 % 7.22 % 6.62 % 6.30 % 5.59 % Commercial Business loans 7.93 8.00 7.76 7.58 6.57 Total loans 7.69 % 7.48 % 7.14 % 7.01 % 6.10 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 39,228 $ 38,593 $ 38,729 $ 40,442 $ 41,268 $ 40,442 $ 37,135 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential (1 ) — — (1 ) 132 (2 ) 131 Commercial real estate — — 8 — — 8 — One-to-four family – mixed-use property (1 ) — — — — (1 ) — One-to-four family – residential 9 (6 ) 4 (36 ) 17 (29 ) 15 Small Business Administration (29 ) (48 ) (158 ) (6 ) (9 ) (241 ) 1,007 Taxi medallion — — — — — — (447 ) Commercial business and other 82 12 1,706 9,277 671 11,077 829 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 60 (42 ) 1,560 9,234 811 10,812 1,535 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 993 593 1,424 7,521 (15 ) 10,531 4,842 Ending balance $ 40,161 $ 39,228 $ 38,593 $ 38,729 $ 40,442 $ 40,161 $ 40,442 Gross charge-offs $ 107 $ 21 $ 1,731 $ 9,298 $ 1,938 $ 11,157 $ 3,348 Gross recoveries 47 63 171 64 1,127 345 1,813 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.58 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans — — 0.09 0.54 0.05 0.16 0.02

Nonperforming Assets

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multifamily residential $ 1,463 $ — $ — $ — $ — Construction — — — — 2,600 Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing 1,463 — — — 2,600 Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 3,206 3,206 3,206 3,628 3,206 Commercial real estate — — — — 237 One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1) 981 1,075 790 790 790 One-to-four family - residential 5,181 4,161 5,218 4,961 4,425 Small Business Administration 2,552 1,255 1,119 937 937 Commercial business and other(1) 11,789 7,708 8,304 10,860 20,187 Total Nonaccrual loans 23,709 17,405 18,637 21,176 29,782 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 25,172 17,405 18,637 21,176 32,382 Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities 20,981 20,981 20,981 20,981 20,981 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 46,153 $ 38,386 $ 39,618 $ 42,157 $ 53,363 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.54 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.63 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 159.5 % 225.4 % 207.1 % 182.9 % 124.9 %

______________________________

(1) Adopted ASU No. 2022-02 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures on January 1, 2023; Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family – mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 4Q22; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling less than $0.1 million in 4Q22.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings



The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison, to the Company’s competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company’s capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders’ equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended (Dollars in thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP income before income taxes $ 11,754 $ 10,752 $ 11,872 $ 5,455 $ 12,819 $ 39,833 $ 104,852 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss)) (906 ) 1,246 (294 ) (2,619 ) 622 (2,573 ) (5,728 ) Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss)) — — — — 10,948 — 10,948 Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss)) (697 ) (23 ) (561 ) — (286 ) (1,281 ) (1,822 ) Net gain on disposition of assets (Noninterest income (loss)) — — — — (104 ) — (104 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income) 872 (1,348 ) 205 (100 ) (936 ) (371 ) (775 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various) (355 ) (237 ) (227 ) (188 ) (219 ) (1,007 ) (2,030 ) Miscellaneous expense (Professional services) 526 — — — — 526 — Core income before taxes 11,194 10,390 10,995 2,548 22,844 35,127 105,341 Provision for core income taxes 3,648 2,819 3,083 659 5,445 10,209 28,502 Core net income $ 7,546 $ 7,571 $ 7,912 $ 1,889 $ 17,399 $ 24,918 $ 76,839 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.96 $ 2.50 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax (0.02 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.06 ) 0.02 (0.06 ) (0.14 ) Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax — — — — 0.27 — 0.26 Life insurance proceeds (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax 0.02 (0.03 ) — — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Miscellaneous expense, net of tax 0.01 — — — — 0.01 — Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.57 $ 0.83 $ 2.49 Core net income, as calculated above $ 7,546 $ 7,571 $ 7,912 $ 1,889 $ 17,399 $ 24,918 $ 76,839 Average assets 8,569,002 8,505,346 8,462,442 8,468,317 8,518,019 8,501,564 8,307,137 Average equity 669,819 675,041 672,835 683,058 676,165 675,151 672,742 Core return on average assets(2) 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.09 % 0.82 % 0.29 % 0.92 % Core return on average equity(2) 4.51 % 4.49 % 4.70 % 1.11 % 10.29 % 3.69 % 11.42 %

________________________________

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.