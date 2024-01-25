Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printer Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 3D printer manufacturing industry has seen significant growth over the past five years, increasing at a CAGR of 14.6% to $7.7 billion, which includes 19.1% growth in 2023 alone. As prices for 3D printers declined, additive manufacturing has become more attractive to both businesses and consumers. The outbreak of COVID-19, which led to massive supply disruptions, has led the public and the government to consider new applications of 3D printing. The Additive Manufacturing (AM) Forward program, launched by the Biden Administration in 2022, focuses on advancing the development and adoption of 3D printing technologies in the US.

This industry manufactures 3D printers. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing technology where a three-dimensional object is created by laying down successive layers of material. 3D printers offer product developers the ability to print parts and assemblies made of several materials with different mechanical and physical properties in a single build process.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Stratasys Ltd.

Voxeljet Ag

EnvisionTec Inc.

