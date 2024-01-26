Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Pump Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global fuel pump market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and off high-way vehicle markets. The global fuel pump market is expected to reach an estimated $9.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the expanding automobile sector is expected to fuel the expansion of the fuel pump industry, the rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles is expected to boost market expansion, and fuel pump technological advancements, such as the introduction of electric fuel pumps, are also projected to promote the growth of the fuel pump market.



Fuel Pump by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global fuel pump by technology, application, and region.



Fuel Pump Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Mechanical

Electric

Fuel Pump Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off High-Way Vehicles

Fuel Pump Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Fuel Pump Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fuel pump companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fuel pump companies profiled in this report include-

Carter Fuel Systems

Aisin Seiki

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions

Continental

Delphi Technologies

Denso

General Motors Company

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Johnson Electric Holdings

Valeo

Fuel Pump Market Insights



The publisher forecasts that electric is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising pressure on automotive fuel economy, as well as, growing emphasis on electrification to decrease carbon footprint and fulfill emission rules.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for large trucks and passenger automobiles in countries with economies like China and India.

