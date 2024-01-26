Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Gel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global polymer gel market looks promising with opportunities in the personal care, agriculture, construction, drug delivery system, and waste water treatment markets. The global polymer gel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high adaption of polymer gel in personal care, rising need of polymer gel in electronic industries, and increasing demand of hydrogel in healthcare sector.



Polymer Gel by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polymer gel by raw material, application, and region.



Polymer Gel Market by Raw Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Poly Vinyl Alcohol

Polyacrylic Acid

PAN

PAM

Silicone

Polymer Gel Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Personal Care

Agriculture

Construction

Drug Delivery System

Waste Water Treatment

Others

Polymer Gel Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Polymer Gel Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polymer gel companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polymer gel companies profiled in this report include-

Saudi Arabian Amiantit

Ma'S Group

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

LG Chemicals

BASF

Polymer Gel Market Insights



The publisher forecasts that polyacrylic acid is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its high absorbency and swelling capacity.



Within this market, personal care is expected to witness highest growth due to growing usage of these gel in variety of personal care products, including diapers and feminine hygiene products, skin care products, such as moisturizers and sunscreens, and others.



North America will remain largest region over the forecast period due to high growth of personal care industry in the region.



