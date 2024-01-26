Asia Pacific Human Identification Market Anticipated to Surge with 11.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Human Identification Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Product (Assay Kits and Reagents, Instruments and Others), By Application, By Technology, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Human Identification Market should witness market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Increased technological advancements in human identification technology and multiple government programs and supports propel the market. These techniques are widely used in forensics for the identification of criminals. Key participants provide simplified, end-to-end forensic DNA analysis workflows to aid end users in resolving difficult cases and generating forensically investigative leads. They are committed to providing unrivaled service and continuous innovation to suit the demands of the present and the future.



The success of downstream analyses is highly correlated with the quantity and quality of genomic DNA recovered and purified from a forensic sample. To help end users solve challenging issues, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) system for HID collects additional information from complex samples.



The rapid implementation of a new, cutting-edge forensic science services facility assists in achieving their goal of providing forensic DNA testing in the community sooner. The assistance of application specialists is crucial in expediting the process and improving validation quality assurance, enabling the beginning of processing DNA evidence. It's expected that this development will encourage market growth.



Numerous initiatives by key market participants are propelling market expansion. For instance, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for DNA Forensics in Gujrat, India, was created through collaboration between Thermo Fisher Scientific and the National Forensic Sciences University. Several initiatives implemented by governments and significant business entities are expected to make Asia Pacific the region with the quickest growth. For instance, the Chinese government declared that it would gather Tibetan genetic material to conduct widespread DNA testing. Such efforts have boosted the expansion of the market.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Human Identification Market by Country in 2022 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $236.6 million by 2030. The Japan market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during (2023-2030). Additionally, India's market would showcase a CAGR of 12% during (2023-2030).



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Forensic Laboratories and Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Assay Kits and Reagents, Instruments and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification and Others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Hamilton Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Qiagen N.V, SecuriGene Technologies Inc., AutoGen Inc., InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC., Carolina Biological Supply Company, and Genetek Biopharma GmbH



Scope of the Study



By End-user

Forensic Laboratories

Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes

By Product

Assay Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Others

By Application

Forensic Applications

Paternity Identification

Others

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Capillary Electrophoresis

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

Hamilton Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Qiagen N.V

SecuriGene Technologies Inc.

AutoGen Inc.

InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC.

Carolina Biological Supply Company

Genetek Biopharma GmbH

