Pallet Market in Europe 2023-2027: Growth Driven by E-commerce Expansion and Technological Innovations

The pallet market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 6239.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The report on the pallet market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high applications of pallets in shipping and load-handling sectors, rising demand for plastic pallets, and growth in e-commerce.
The pallet market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Product
- Wooden pallet
- Plastic pallet
- Corrugated pallet
- Metal pallet
By End-user
- Food and beverages
- Transportation and warehousing
- Retail
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical and others
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AUER GmbH
- Brambles Ltd.
- CABKA Group GmbH
- Cargopak Ltd.
- Casadei Pallets Srl
- Craemer GmbH
- De Vierhouten Groep BV
- Dolav
- Falkenhahn AG
- HG Timber Ltd.
- Imbal Legno Snc
- Nefab AB
- Palettenwerk Kozik Sp. z o.o.
- Pallets Bertini Group Srl
- PGS Group
- Sacchi Pallets Srl
- Sartorilegno Srl
- Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.
- TESER SNC
- Toscana Pallets Srl
- Van Leyen Pallets
