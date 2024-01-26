Pallet Market in Europe 2023-2027: Growth Driven by E-commerce Expansion and Technological Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pallet Market in Europe 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pallet market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 6239.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The report on the pallet market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high applications of pallets in shipping and load-handling sectors, rising demand for plastic pallets, and growth in e-commerce.



The pallet market in Europe is segmented as below:



By Product

Wooden pallet

Plastic pallet

Corrugated pallet

Metal pallet

By End-user

Food and beverages

Transportation and warehousing

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Chemical and others

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AUER GmbH

Brambles Ltd.

CABKA Group GmbH

Cargopak Ltd.

Casadei Pallets Srl

Craemer GmbH

De Vierhouten Groep BV

Dolav

Falkenhahn AG

HG Timber Ltd.

Imbal Legno Snc

Nefab AB

Palettenwerk Kozik Sp. z o.o.

Pallets Bertini Group Srl

PGS Group

Sacchi Pallets Srl

Sartorilegno Srl

Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

TESER SNC

Toscana Pallets Srl

Van Leyen Pallets

