News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Adventus Mining Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross J. Beaty, of 1130 – 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A6, announces that on January 25, 2024 he acquired ownership of 44,538,193 common shares (the “Adventus Shares”) of Adventus Mining Corporation (“Adventus”), stock options of Adventus (“Adventus Options”) exercisable to acquire 234,500 Adventus Shares and warrants of Adventus (“Adventus Warrants”) exercisable to acquire 4,421,074 Adventus Shares, pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”), whereby Adventus acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (“Luminex”).

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each holder of common shares of Luminex (“Luminex Shares”) received 0.67 of an Adventus Share for each common share of Luminex held. Each option to acquire common shares of Luminex (a “Luminex Option”) was deemed fully vested and each holder of such Luminex Option exchanged all of their Luminex Options for Adventus Options. Each outstanding warrant of Luminex remains outstanding and is exercisable for the number of Adventus Shares as calculated pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement.

In connection with the Arrangement, all issued and outstanding subscription receipts of Adventus (“Subscription Receipts”) automatically converted into Adventus Shares.

In connection with the Arrangement and upon conversion of 21,256,495 Subscription Receipts owned by Mr. Beaty, Mr. Beaty received 44,538,193 Adventus Shares, Adventus Options exercisable to acquire 234,500 Adventus Shares and Adventus Warrants exercisable to acquire 4,421,074 Adventus Shares.

Prior to completion of the Arrangement, Mr. Beaty owned 21,256,495 Subscription Receipts, which were convertible into 21,256,495 Adventus Shares upon completion of the Arrangement. Mr. Beaty did not own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over any Adventus Shares, Adventus Options or Adventus Warrants.

After the completion of the Arrangement and the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 44,538,193 Adventus Shares, Adventus Options exercisable to acquire 234,500 Adventus Shares and Adventus Warrants exercisable to acquire 4,421,074 Adventus Shares. The 44,538,193 Adventus Shares represent approximately 11.67% of the total number of issued and outstanding Adventus Shares. If all of Mr. Beaty’s Adventus Options and Adventus Warrants were exercised, Mr. Beaty would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 12.74% of the issued and outstanding Adventus Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

The Adventus Shares, Adventus Options or Adventus Warrants were acquired by Mr. Beaty pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Beaty may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Adventus in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Adventus and other relevant factors.

Mr. Beaty is not currently a party to any agreement in respect of the acquisition, holding, disposition or voting of any securities of Adventus.

Mr. Beaty does not own or control any securities of Adventus with, nor is Mr. Beaty a joint actor with, another entity.

A copy of the early warning report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Adventus’ profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Ross J. Beaty

1130 – 400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3A6

Telephone: (604) 806-3173