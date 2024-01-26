Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pickup Truck Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pickup truck market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 51.05 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. The report on the pickup truck market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

This study identifies the increasing incorporation of lighter materials in pickup truck manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the pickup truck market in US growth during the next few years. Also, development of electric pickup trucks and adoption of autonomous technologies in electric pickup trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased utility of pickup trucks, increasing product portfolio for pickup trucks, and increasing penetration of advanced driver assistance features in pickup trucks in US.



The pickup truck market in US is segmented as below:



By Product

Full-size pickup truck

Small-size

Mid-size pickup truck

By Type

Extended cab

Crew cab

Regular cab

The report on the pickup truck market in US covers the following areas:

Pickup truck market in US sizing

Pickup truck market in US forecast

Pickup truck market in US industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ford Motor Co.

General Electric Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Rivian Automotive Inc.

Stellantis NV

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

