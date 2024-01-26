Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE ERP Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE ERP Market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2028. United Arab Emirates has undergone instant financial growth in recent years with a focus on differentiating its economy and decreasing its dependency on oil. As part of these efforts, many companies in the UAE are transferring to enterprise resource planning systems to modernize their operations and improve efficiency.







Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions are commonly used by organizations to manage their business in structural and standard way. In the current period, an ERP solution's business functions have processed from minor aid and planning operations to whole business process integration, which includes major responsibilities and decision-making. An ERP software comprises several software modules, and every module concentration on certain business activities, including material purchasing, inventory control, accounting, finance, and HR. Also, to fulfil the needs of the companies, modules can be customized. The growing need for operational efficiency and transparency in business processes and escalating demand for ERP software from small & medium enterprises, are anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud and mobile applications is estimated to progressively impact the growth of the market in the UAE. The high acceptance of ERP solutions in small and medium enterprises and the rapid change of modern business models are likely to provide better opportunities for the expansion of marketing planning resources in the coming years.



In conclusion, the country has shown tremendous results in the development of renewable energy, such as solar and wind, as well as other energy sources. This will impact the sales of ERP solutions in the region and thus, provide substantial growth in the UAE ERP market. The market is vastly encouraging with several companies providing energy-saving services in the region.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE ERP Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE ERP Market, By Component:

Software

Services

UAE ERP Market, By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

UAE ERP Market, By Function:

Finance

Human Resource

Customer Management

Inventory Management

Supply Chain

Others

UAE ERP Market, By End User:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Others

UAE ERP Market, By Region:

Dubai,

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

IBM Middle East FZ. LLC

SAP Middle East & North Africa (L.L.C)

Oracle Corporation

Sage Software Middle East fz-llc

Doosan Heavy Industries UAE

Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC

Workday, Inc

D2M Solutions Ltd (ESI Services)

Epicor Software Middle East Ltd

Infor FZ LLC

