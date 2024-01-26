LA&CCA Announces Collaborative Initiative with The University of Oxford for Scholarship Opportunity for Online Executive Diploma in Strategy & Innovation

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latin American and Caribbean Counsel Association (LA&CCA) is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Oxford University's Saïd Business School to offer a unique scholarship opportunity for the newly launched online Diploma in Strategy & Innovation.



LA&CCA members who apply for the programme will be considered for a full scholarship to cover the diploma fees. Two scholarships will be available for the program's first iteration, which launches on March 4. This initiative aims to attract diverse global participants, empowering experienced leaders from Latin American and Caribbean regions to develop effective strategies in an ever-changing world. The standard programme fee for the Diploma is £30,890.

"This initiative with Oxford University marks a transformative moment for both me and LA&CCA," says Shelly-Ann Mohammed, President & CEO of LA&CCA. "It highlights our commitment to providing unmatched opportunities for professional growth to our members, giving lawyers in the region access to opportunities they may not have had otherwise, which is a core principle behind LA&CCA's foundation."

“The University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School is thrilled to support the development of talented, senior professionals in Latin America and the Caribbean with this unique opportunity with the LA&CCA. As a business school, we are fully committed to offering truly global learning experiences and supporting valuable initiatives to attract the brightest and best candidates from this important region,” says Gemma Kay, Director of Executive Diplomas & Masters, Saïd Business School, Oxford University.

To participate in this exceptional opportunity, LA&CCA members must have a good first degree and a minimum of five years of relevant experience. They should contact marta.schofield@sbs.ox.ac.uk at Saïd Business School to confirm their membership and decision to apply by Friday, February 2, 2024. The School’s recruitment team will guide eligible candidates through the admissions process, and a final decision on awarding the two places will be made by February 14.

In addition to the two scholarship placements, all LA&CCA members who successfully apply for the program's first iteration will receive a 20% reduction in programme fees granting legal professionals unique access to world-class education and professional development opportunities.

This collaboration represents LA&CCA's dedication to providing exceptional opportunities for members, contributing to the region's socio-economic development by enhancing the capacity and expertise of legal professionals.

To be eligible to pursue the Oxford-LA&CCA Scholarship, you must be a registered member of LA&CCA. Non-members may obtain complimentary access until May 31. Members should contact Saïd Business School to confirm their membership and decision to apply by Friday, February 2, 2024. Awardees will be announced once accepted into the program and will be expected to act as ambassadors for Saïd Business School and LA&CCA.

About Latin American & Caribbean Counsel Association (LA&CCA)

The Latin American & Caribbean Counsel Association (LA&CCA) is set on a mission of uniting legal professionals, empowering growth, and transforming the legal landscape in Latin America and the Caribbean, fostering positive changes and development in the region's legal sector. Through strategic education, networking, and advocacy efforts, LA&CCA aims to bring about positive systemic shifts within regional organizations and communities, thereby reshaping the corporate legal landscape. For more insights, please visit LA&CCA's website at www.la-cca.org .

Media Contact

Warner Johnston

wj@5borough.us

415-692-4860