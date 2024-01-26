Residential Real Estate Market Forecast: Global Industry Analysis 2024 and Growth Opportunity Revealed

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Real Estate Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The newest report detailing meticulous insights into the residential real estate market has been published and is now accessible on our website. This report brings to light the robust growth trajectory of the residential real estate market and unveils anticipated trends and opportunities that stakeholders can expect to encounter from 2023 to 2024.

An in-depth examination has revealed that the global residential real estate market size is poised to escalate from $9608.7 billion in 2023 to $10111.21 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth mirrors the stability and burgeoning trends within the sector, including the surge in demand for residential properties fueled by various economic and demographic factors.

The report segments the market into various categories such as apartments, condominiums, landed houses, and villas. These are further broken down by size, price point, and business activities. Analysis of these segments presents a multifaceted view of the market dynamics, tailored to support strategic business decisions.

Highlighted within the report are the transformative trends shaping the market, amongst them:

The proliferation of nuclear families and their influence on housing demand.

Integration of AI technology in streamlining real estate operations.

Growing strategic partnerships among key market players, emphasizing the construction of rental apartment communities.

Regional Market Performance and Future Outlook



In the geographical lense, the Asia-Pacific region outperformed as the leading contributor to the global residential real estate market in 2023. The report provides granular data on other significant regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, it focuses on key countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA, and Canada.

Analyzing Major Market Players

Renowned corporations form the competitive landscape of the residential real estate market. The report profiles influential organizations that shape industry standards and impact market dynamics. Upon analyzing these entities, the report offers insights into their strategic approaches, market share, and contributions to the industry's growth.

