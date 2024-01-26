Demand Planning Solutions Market Expecting Substantial Growth Fueled by Technological Advancements and Rising Business Entities

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demand Planning Solutions Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for demand planning solutions is witnessing a robust increase as it is anticipated to grow from $3.60 billion in 2022 to an impressive $6.22 billion by 2027, with a healthy CAGR signaling strong market dynamics. The latest market research report, now available for access, delves deep into the industry's current and future scenarios, providing an insightful analysis of the market across various segments and geographies.





The report uncovers the key trends, including the significant impact of technological advancements on the market. Innovations such as AI-powered SaaS platforms are instrumental in offering cutting-edge demand forecasting and inventory optimization, hence driving the market forward.



With a specific focus on regions expected to experience rapid growth, the research highlights Asia Pacific as an emerging frontrunner along with North America's continued dominance in the sector. The report includes crucial data covering regional markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.



Demand Planning Solutions cater to various end-users, including automotive, healthcare, IT, telecommunications, BFSI, manufacturing, and the food and beverage sector, facilitating efficient inventory management, production planning, and supply chain operations. This versatility and adaptability across industries are fueling the demand for these solutions.



Apart from revealing the components and deployment types of demand planning systems, the report pivots around the burgeoning number of business entities. The rise in enterprises is a significant factor augmenting market growth, as more organizations require sophisticated tools to forecast and meet customer demands accurately.



This comprehensive research captures the market landscape, showcasing the services provided by entities, with a focus on implementation, integration, optimizing forecasting models, and consulting services. It highlights the major market players and influences, outlining strategic industry moves such as mergers and acquisitions poised to reshape the demand planning solutions sector.



