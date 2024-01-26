Global Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the prevalence of chronic diseases continues to rise globally, the intravenous (IV) hydration therapy market is experiencing a surge in demand. In a newly published market research report, the industry's growth trajectory is extensively examined—a vital resource for strategic business insights.

The IV hydration therapy market is projected to expand from $2.98 billion in 2022 to an estimated $2.57 billion in 2023, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Despite global economic turbulence, partly exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions, the industry is forecast to reach a market value of $3.57 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Market Dynamics and Innovation Drive Growth

The rising incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory disorders, and diabetes is a significant driver for the IV hydration therapy market. The urgent need for efficient hydration and nutrient delivery options for patients grappling with these ailments underscores the importance of this therapy. Product innovation and technological advancements play a pivotal role as companies strive to meet the varied and increasing demands in the healthcare landscape.

Regional Insights and Major Market Players

With North America leading the global market in 2022, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Key market players, such as Revitalist, JW Life Science Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG, are shaping the competitive landscape through strategic acquisitions and the introduction of novel therapies designed to improve patient outcomes.

Services and Components in Focus

The report segments the market into various service types, including immune boosters, energy boosters, skin care, and migraine treatments, while detailing components like medicated and non-medicated solutions administered through hospitals, clinics, wellness centers, and home healthcare.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

The detailed analysis provided looks at not just the revenue streams but also the intrinsic value that these hydration therapy services add to the healthcare industry. This includes an examination of current industry standards, economic impact, and future market predictions.

Insightful and In-depth Market Research Report

The research report delivers an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the intravenous (IV) hydration therapy market. It provides essential data for organizations and healthcare professionals to understand the market dynamics, make informed decisions, and leverage opportunities for growth.

Industry participants and stakeholders looking to understand the nuances of the IV hydration therapy market can access this report to navigate the complex healthcare landscape effectively. With its thorough analysis and forecasts, the report seeks to equip readers with the knowledge to capitalize on market trends and optimize their strategic planning.



