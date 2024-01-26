American Cleanroom Systems Celebrates 30 Years of Supporting U.S. National Laboratories

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Cleanroom Systems, a leading provider of cutting-edge cleanroom solutions, proudly marks its 30th anniversary as a steadfast supporter of U.S. National Laboratories. Since its inception in 1976, the company has played a pivotal role in advancing scientific research and innovation by delivering state-of-the-art cleanroom environments tailored to the unique needs of various prestigious institutions.





American Cleanroom Systems has been at the forefront of creating controlled environments such as cleanrooms for the critical processes in the scientific and research domains. The company has become a trusted partner for a wide range of organizations, including government agencies, research institutions, and national laboratories.

American Cleanroom Systems is proud to have provided cleanrooms to the following U.S. Government National Laboratories and agencies:

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Sandia National Laboratory

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

NASA Cape Canaveral

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

National Institute of Standards and Technology NIST

Naval Research Laboratory

US Army Corp of Engineers

National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration NOAA

This extensive list underscores American Cleanroom Systems' widespread impact on diverse scientific endeavors. The company's ability to deliver turnkey complete cleanrooms, ISO-5 thru ISO-8 cleanrooms, modular cleanrooms, temperature and humidity-controlled cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, metal free cleanrooms, stainless steel cleanrooms, static dissipative cleanrooms, laser cleanrooms, medical device cleanrooms, and other specialized cleanrooms has proven invaluable to its clients.

Cleanroom Solutions Offered

Design

American Cleanroom Systems excels in providing comprehensive cleanroom design and tailored to the specific needs of their clients. The company's blog also covers various aspects of cleanroom innovations and design. Leveraging over four decades of experience, the company's expert team collaborates closely with clients to understand their requirements and challenges. The cleanroom design process integrates cutting-edge technology, engineering, and industry best practices, and a deep understanding of regulatory compliance. Through meticulous planning and innovative solutions, American Cleanroom Systems ensures that each design is optimized for efficiency, functionality, and adherence to the highest standards.

Cleanroom Construction

American Cleanroom Systems transforms its conceptual cleanroom designs into reality. The company's construction services are marked by precision, quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to meeting project timelines. American Cleanroom Systems US based factory brings unparalleled expertise to every phase of the cleanroom manufacturing process. The company ensures that the final product will not only meet but typically exceeds the stringent requirements of clients across diverse industries.

Certification

Ensuring the ongoing performance of compliance with cleanroom facilities is a critical aspect of American Cleanroom System's services. The company provides thorough cleanroom certification processes, utilizing advanced testing and protocols to verify that each cleanroom meets industry standards.

1. Standard Certifications

- Class 100-100k, ISO5-8

- Per ISO 14644-1, ISO14644-2, and FS209E

- Using NIST traceable calibrated instruments

- Particle count

- Room differential air pressure

- Detailed test report with data map

- Mountable inspection certificate

2. Certifications by Request at Time of Quote

- Temperature map

- Humidity map

- Individual HEPA FFU air flow with Velgrid

- Lighting intensity map (foot-candles at 3' AFF)

- Sound map (decibels)

Equipment and Furnishings

American Cleanroom Systems recognizes that the efficiency of cleanroom environments relies heavily on the quality and suitability of the equipment and furnishings. The company offers a comprehensive range sourced from trusted suppliers and built to exacting standards. From cleanroom furniture, cleanroom flow hoods, UV filtered lighting and de-ionizing systems, American Cleanroom Systems ensures that each piece of equipment is selected and installed with precision. By integrating the latest technologies into the equipment, the company enhances the functionality and performance of cleanrooms across industries.

About American Cleanroom Systems

American Cleanroom Systems are experts in R&D, pharmaceutical, medical device, and industrial cleanrooms. The company is committed to leading the way in cleanroom design, manufacturing, and installation. The company's promise of quality and dedication upholds a legacy of over 40 years. American Cleanroom Systems' dedication to customer success has fostered a comprehensive portfolio of cleanroom solutions and an exceptional service reputation, cementing its position as a trusted partner for research laboratories, medical device manufacturers, and numerous high-tech industry clients nationwide. As time can move quickly in these fields, the company offers quotes in 48 hours.

American Cleanroom Systems can be found on their website and social media, including LinkedIn .

