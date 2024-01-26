INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) resulting from allegations of Archer-Daniels-Midland providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public. On January 22, 2024, ADM shocked the market when it announced that it was delaying the release of its 2023 annual report on Form 10-K.



If you have non-public information that could assist in the ADM Investigation or if you are an ADM investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

You can also contact attorneys Eric Lechtzin or Marc Edelson of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com.

THE COMPANY: ADM is a food processing and commodities trading company based in Chicago. They have over 270 plants and 420 facilities where they make products used in food, beverages, nutraceuticals, and animal feed.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: on January 22, 2024, ADM issued a press release announcing the immediate administrative leave of Vikram Luthar, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. This action was taken in response to an ongoing investigation by outside counsel for ADM and the Board’s Audit Committee, focusing on certain accounting practices and procedures within ADM’s Nutrition reporting segment, related specifically to intersegment transactions. An SEC voluntary document request prompted ADM’s investigation.

THE REVELATION: ADM disclosed that that it was delaying the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results, as well as the filing of its 2023 annual report on Form 10-K. On this news, ADM’s stock price fell $16.50 per share, or 24.2 %, to close at $51.69 per share on January 22, 2024.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California.

