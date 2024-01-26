Global Low Voltage Cables Market to Reach $213.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Low Voltage Cables estimated at US$135.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$213.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Overhead, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$117.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Underground segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Low Voltage Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured) -

ABB Group

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Nexans SA

NKT Cables Group GmbH

Polycab Wires Pvt., Ltd.

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $135.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $213.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

