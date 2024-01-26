Global Tunable Filters Market to Reach $215.2 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunable Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tunable Filters estimated at US$95.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$215.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mechanical Tuning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$93.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Tuning segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR



The Tunable Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Aa Opto Electronic

Brimrose Corporation of America

Coleman Microwave Company

Delta Optical Thin Film A/S

DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc.

Dover Corporation

EXFO, Inc.

Gooch & Housego PLC

Kent Optronics, Inc.

Micron Optics, Inc.

Netcom, Inc.

Santec Corporation

Semrock, Inc.

Smiths Interconnect

Thorlabs, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $95.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $215.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

