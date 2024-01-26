Global Tunable Filters Market to Reach $215.2 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunable Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Tunable Filters estimated at US$95.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$215.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mechanical Tuning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$93.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Tuning segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR

The Tunable Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

  • Aa Opto Electronic
  • Brimrose Corporation of America
  • Coleman Microwave Company
  • Delta Optical Thin Film A/S
  • DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc.
  • Dover Corporation
  • EXFO, Inc.
  • Gooch & Housego PLC
  • Kent Optronics, Inc.
  • Micron Optics, Inc.
  • Netcom, Inc.
  • Santec Corporation
  • Semrock, Inc.
  • Smiths Interconnect
  • Thorlabs, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages224
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$95.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$215.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

