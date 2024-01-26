Global Optical Metrology Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Metrology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Optical Metrology estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Optical / Laser Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video Measuring Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $707.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Optical Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$707.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$828.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors:

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Creaform, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

KLA-Tencor

Micro-Vu Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nanometrics, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Perceptron, Inc.

Quality Vision International, Inc.

S-T Industries, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

