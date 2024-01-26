Global RFID Locks Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Locks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for RFID Locks estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Key Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wearables segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR

The RFID Locks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

  • Dolphin RFID Pvt., Ltd.
  • Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd.
  • Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited - Locking Solutions & Systems Division
  • Godrej Industries Ltd.
  • Nestwell Technologies
  • Onity, Inc.
  • RemoteLock
  • Siemens AG

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages232
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$4.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$12 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

