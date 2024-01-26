Global Chemical Storage Cabinets Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Storage Cabinets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Chemical Storage Cabinets estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Chemicals & Petrochemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil & Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $592.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Chemical Storage Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$592.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$529 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

  • Denios
  • Ecosafe
  • Justrite Manufacturing
  • Safety Storage Systems

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages243
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate2.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95feik

