In its tenth edition, the IFE Conference has established itself as the leading Spanish-speaking educational innovation congress

In its tenth edition, the IFE Conference focused on the theme of education in the era of artificial intelligence, encouraging discussions about the technological and ethical challenges associated with its use.



Over three days, more than 250 activities took place dedicated to learning, collaboration, and innovation.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tenth edition of the IFE Conference, organized by the Tecnológico de Monterrey’s Institute for the Future of Education (IFE 2024), came to a successful conclusion. The event brought together more than 4,000 attendees and specialists in educational innovation from over 39 countries, who discussed and shared ideas on the topic of education in the era of Artificial Intelligence and the technological challenges associated with its use.

During the conference, there were more than 250 simultaneous activities, including conferences, panels, and thematic events. These included the Artificial Intelligence in Education Summit, the IFE EdTech Summit, and the Cyber-Physical Learning Alliance Summit (CPLAS 2024), which offered opportunities for learning, collaboration, and networking.

Additionally, more than 170 educational research and innovation projects from 30 countries were presented, covering the themes of Educational Trends, Technologies for Education, Academic Innovation in Health, Management of Educational Innovation, and Lifelong Learning.

The keynote speakers at the event were Michelle Marks, Chancellor of the University of Colorado Denver; Scott Pulsipher, President of Western Governor University; Bharat N. Anand, Vice Provost for Advances in Learning at Harvard University; Jo Angouri, Academic Director of Education and Internationalization at the University of Warwick; Simon Bates, Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President for Teaching and Learning at The University of British Columbia; and María José González Solaz, Director of Microcredentials at the CEU Cardenal Herrera University Rectorate.

During the closing of the event, José Escamilla, associate director of the Institute for the Future of Education, spoke about the lessons in innovation and education that had been shared. He concluded, "We hope this congress has been an opportunity to connect and learn. For us, it is a great opportunity to have you here so that we can jointly fulfill our mission of improving the lives of millions of people in the world, by transforming higher education and lifelong learning."

Since its first edition in 2014, the IFE Conference, formerly known as the International Congress of Educational Innovation, has become the most prominent educational innovation congress among Spanish-speaking countries.

This event has opened a range of opportunities for creating networking contacts, allowing interaction among academics, education entrepreneurs, researchers, educational policy makers, and civil society organizations to enrich the exchange of ideas and perspectives.

To view photos of the event, click on: : https://tec.rs/IFEConference_Día3

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, innovation in education, entrepreneurship, and global vision, along with its deep engagement with industry and employers. With a presence across 33 municipalities and 20 Mexican states, the institution has more than 62,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7,000 faculty members, and more than 27,000 high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2024), Tecnológico de Monterrey ranks 184th globally and among the top 29 private universities worldwide. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2023) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America, and The Global University Employability Ranking places the institution 1st in Latin America and 78st globally. The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2023), places the institution as 6th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.