Lingerie Market expected to reach US$141,821.2 Million by 2030, expanding at a 6.3% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Market Overview:



The global lingerie market is a flourishing industry that encompasses a wide range of intimate apparel designed to enhance comfort, aesthetics, and functionality. Lingerie has evolved beyond mere undergarments to a fashion statement, driven by changing consumer preferences and growing awareness of body positivity. The global Lingerie market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and thereby increase from a value of US$ 92,471.6 million in 2023 to US$ 141,821.2 million by the end of 2030. This market not only caters to women but also includes offerings for men, with a variety of styles, fabrics, and designs available. The lingerie market has experienced significant transformation over the years, with a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The lingerie market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, owing to factors such as increased disposable income, changing fashion trends, and the influence of social media. This growth is driven by expanding consumer demographics, including a rising middle-class population in emerging markets and the increasing acceptance of lingerie as a fashion statement rather than just a necessity.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33907



Key Market Statistics:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 92,471.6 million Projected Market Value (2030F) US$ 141,821.2 million Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2023 to 2030) 6.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 200 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type

Distribution Channel

Region Regions Covered North America; Latin America; Europe; South Asia & Pacific; East Asia; The Middle East & Africa. Key Companies Profiled Victoria's Secret

Hanesbrands

L Brands

ThirdLove

Cuup

Savage X Fenty

Jockey International

Wacoal Holdings

Technology Trends:

Smart Fabrics: The integration of smart textiles and fabrics in lingerie is gaining momentum. These fabrics can monitor body temperature, moisture levels, and even offer therapeutic benefits, providing a blend of comfort and functionality to consumers.

3D Printing: 3D printing technology is making waves in lingerie design and manufacturing. It allows for the creation of intricate and personalized designs, offering a perfect fit and unique aesthetics.

Sustainable Materials: As sustainability becomes a paramount concern, lingerie brands are increasingly using eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled fibers in their products. Sustainable practices are not only reducing the environmental impact but also appealing to conscious consumers.

Virtual Fitting Rooms: With the help of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), customers can virtually try on lingerie items before making a purchase online. This technology enhances the online shopping experience and reduces the likelihood of returns due to sizing issues.

E-commerce and D2C Models: The lingerie market has witnessed a shift towards direct-to-consumer (D2C) models, thanks to the rise of e-commerce platforms. Brands are leveraging online channels to reach a wider audience and provide a more personalized shopping experience.

Lingerie Market Drivers:

The global lingerie market is driven by a myriad of factors that shape its growth and evolution. Key drivers that influence the dynamics of this industry include:

Changing Fashion Trends: Lingerie has transcended its traditional role as undergarments and evolved into a fashion statement. As fashion trends continue to evolve, consumers seek lingerie that not only offers comfort but also aligns with their personal style, driving demand for a wide variety of designs and styles.

Rising Disposable Income: Increasing disposable income, particularly in emerging markets, has resulted in a greater willingness to spend on premium lingerie products. Consumers are increasingly looking for high-quality, luxurious lingerie items, boosting sales of upscale brands.

Body Positivity and Inclusivity: The promotion of body positivity and inclusivity in the fashion industry has led to greater acceptance of diverse body types. Lingerie brands that offer a wide range of sizes and styles to cater to all body shapes are seeing increased demand.

E-commerce Growth: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has made lingerie shopping more convenient than ever. Online sales channels offer a wider selection, easy comparisons, and discreet shopping experiences, further driving market growth.

Influence of Social Media: Social media platforms have become a powerful tool for marketing and brand promotion within the lingerie industry. Influencers and celebrities often showcase lingerie products, influencing consumer preferences and increasing brand awareness.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/lingerie-market.asp

Key Players:

Several key players dominate the global lingerie market, each contributing to the industry's competitive landscape. Some of the prominent lingerie brands and companies include:

Victoria's Secret: As one of the most recognized and established lingerie brands globally, Victoria's Secret holds a significant market share. Known for its sensual designs and fashion shows, it caters to a wide range of customers.

HanesBrands Inc.: HanesBrands is a major player in the lingerie market with brands like Hanes, Bali, Maidenform, and Playtex under its umbrella. The company offers a diverse range of lingerie products, from everyday basics to specialty items.

Triumph International: Triumph is a global lingerie brand with a strong presence in Europe and Asia. It is known for its high-quality and innovative lingerie collections, catering to various body types and preferences.

Calvin Klein: Calvin Klein's lingerie line is renowned for its minimalist and chic designs. The brand has a strong global presence and is popular among consumers seeking modern, stylish lingerie.

Aerie: Aerie, a subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, has gained recognition for its commitment to body positivity and inclusivity. The brand offers a wide range of sizes and has resonated with consumers seeking comfortable and relatable lingerie options.

La Perla: La Perla is synonymous with luxury lingerie, offering exquisite craftsmanship and sophisticated designs. It caters to a discerning clientele who seek opulence in intimate apparel.

Challenges:

Intense Competition: The lingerie industry is highly competitive, with established brands vying for market share alongside emerging players. Competing in this space requires constant innovation and marketing efforts to stand out.

Sustainability: As sustainability gains importance in the fashion industry, lingerie brands face challenges related to sourcing eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and adopting sustainable production practices while maintaining affordability.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Lingerie manufacturers grappled with disruptions, impacting production and delivery timelines. Resilience in supply chain management is crucial to overcoming such challenges.

Consumer Privacy: With the growth of online shopping and the use of virtual fitting rooms, lingerie brands need to address consumer privacy concerns related to data collection and sharing.

Fit and Sizing Issues: Ensuring accurate fit and sizing remains a challenge. Reducing returns due to fit-related issues is essential for improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Opportunities:

E-commerce Growth: The rapid expansion of e-commerce offers tremendous opportunities for lingerie brands. Online platforms provide a global reach, allowing companies to tap into new markets and customer segments.

Inclusivity: The emphasis on body positivity and inclusivity creates opportunities for lingerie brands to expand their size ranges and offer products that cater to a diverse customer base, further increasing market share.

Sustainability Initiatives: Brands can gain a competitive edge by prioritizing sustainability. Eco-friendly materials, ethical sourcing, and transparent supply chains can attract environmentally-conscious consumers.

Technology Integration: Continued integration of technology, such as virtual fitting rooms and augmented reality, can enhance the online shopping experience, reduce returns, and increase customer engagement.

Emerging Markets: Emerging markets present untapped potential for lingerie brands, as rising incomes and changing consumer preferences create new customer bases. Targeting these regions can lead to substantial growth.

Global Market Comparison:

When comparing the global lingerie market, notable variations exist between regions:

North America: North America has a mature lingerie market with established brands like Victoria's Secret. There's a growing emphasis on body positivity and inclusivity, which has led to increased demand for a wider range of sizes and styles.

Europe: Europe is home to several luxury lingerie brands such as La Perla and Aubade. European consumers often prioritize quality and craftsmanship, making it a market for both high-end and everyday lingerie.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, especially countries like China and India, is experiencing rapid growth in the lingerie market. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the influence of Western fashion trends contribute to this growth.

Latin America: Latin America represents a market with diverse consumer preferences. Brands catering to local tastes and preferences, combined with effective marketing strategies, can thrive in this region.

Middle East and Africa: This region is witnessing a gradual shift in attitudes towards lingerie, with increased demand for fashionable and premium products. Expanding middle-class populations are driving growth in these markets.

Lingerie Market Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the lingerie market is characterized by a diverse mix of established players and emerging brands. Key factors that influence the competitive dynamics include brand reputation, innovation, pricing strategies, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Established lingerie giants like Victoria's Secret, Triumph International, and HanesBrands have traditionally dominated the market. These companies have well-established customer bases and offer a wide range of lingerie styles. However, they face increasing competition from emerging brands that emphasize sustainability, inclusivity, and online retail.

Several niche and direct-to-consumer (D2C) lingerie brands have gained prominence by catering to specific customer needs, such as Aerie's body-positive approach or Savage X Fenty's focus on diversity and inclusivity. These newer entrants often leverage e-commerce and social media to connect with their target audiences.

In addition to traditional players and D2C brands, there is a growing trend of celebrity collaborations and endorsements in the lingerie industry, which further intensifies competition and brand recognition. Successful partnerships, like Rihanna's collaboration with Savage X Fenty, have significantly impacted market dynamics.

Lingerie Market Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the lingerie market is promising, with several trends and factors driving growth and evolution. Key considerations for the future of the industry include:

Sustainability: Sustainable and eco-friendly practices will become increasingly important. Lingerie brands that adopt green manufacturing processes, use recycled materials, and promote ethical sourcing will gain a competitive edge.

Inclusivity: The demand for inclusive sizing and designs will continue to grow. Brands that cater to a diverse range of body types and promote body positivity will thrive.

E-commerce Dominance: Online retail and e-commerce will remain pivotal for the lingerie market. Brands must invest in robust online platforms, digital marketing, and customer engagement to stay competitive.

Technology Integration: Continued integration of technology, including virtual fitting rooms, AI-driven sizing recommendations, and interactive shopping experiences, will enhance customer satisfaction and reduce returns.

Fashion and Design Innovation: Consumers will continue to seek unique and fashionable lingerie pieces. Brands that prioritize innovative designs and keep up with evolving fashion trends will capture market attention.

Market Segmentation):

The lingerie market can be segmented into several categories based on various criteria, including:

Product Type: Lingerie products are categorized into segments like bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear, and more, each catering to specific customer needs.

Material and Fabric: Lingerie can be segmented based on the materials used, such as lace, silk, cotton, or synthetic blends, each offering different comfort and aesthetic qualities.

Price Range: The market caters to different price segments, from affordable everyday wear to high-end luxury lingerie, catering to a wide range of consumer budgets.

Demographics: Segmentation by demographics includes lingerie designed for women, men, or gender-neutral options to address diverse preferences.

Distribution Channels: Lingerie can be categorized by distribution channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, online retailers, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) models.

Specialty and Niche Brands: Some lingerie brands focus on specialty niches, such as maternity lingerie, bridal lingerie, or lingerie for specific sports and activities.

Collaborations and Partnerships in the Lingerie Market:

Collaborations and partnerships have become a prominent trend in the lingerie market, enabling brands to leverage the influence of celebrities, designers, and influencers to expand their reach and appeal to a wider audience. These strategic alliances offer various benefits, from increased brand recognition to fresh design perspectives. Here are some notable aspects of collaborations and partnerships within the lingerie industry:

Celebrity Collaborations: Lingerie brands often collaborate with celebrities to create exclusive collections. For example, Rihanna's collaboration with Savage X Fenty has garnered significant attention, with her inclusive and bold designs resonating with consumers. Such partnerships can boost brand visibility and attract fans of the celebrity involved.

Designer Collaborations: High-end lingerie brands frequently partner with renowned fashion designers to create limited-edition collections. These collaborations infuse creativity and haute couture elements into the lingerie market, appealing to consumers seeking luxury and unique designs.

Influencer Collaborations: Social media influencers and content creators are influential figures in the fashion industry. Collaborations with popular influencers allow lingerie brands to tap into their dedicated followers and gain credibility through authentic endorsements.

Cross-Industry Collaborations: Lingerie brands may explore collaborations beyond the fashion sphere. For instance, partnerships with activewear brands or wellness companies can lead to innovative products that cater to consumers' evolving needs, such as athleisure-inspired lingerie or wellness-focused collections.

Retailer Collaborations: Lingerie brands may collaborate with major retailers to expand their distribution channels. These partnerships can result in exclusive in-store or online collections, providing brands with broader exposure.

Recommendations for Lingerie Brands:

In the competitive lingerie market, it's essential for brands to stay relevant, meet consumer expectations, and differentiate themselves. Here are some recommendations for lingerie brands to thrive in this evolving industry:

Embrace Sustainability: Prioritize sustainable practices in production, sourcing, and packaging. Consumers are increasingly environmentally conscious, and eco-friendly initiatives can attract a loyal customer base.

Invest in Inclusivity: Cater to diverse body types by expanding size ranges and offering inclusive designs. Promote body positivity in marketing campaigns to resonate with a broader audience.

Leverage Technology: Embrace technology to enhance the shopping experience. Implement virtual fitting rooms, AI-driven sizing recommendations, and seamless online shopping to reduce returns and improve customer satisfaction.

Collaborate Strategically: Consider collaborations and partnerships with celebrities, designers, and influencers to elevate brand visibility and appeal. Ensure that partnerships align with the brand's values and target demographic.

Customer Engagement: Prioritize customer engagement and feedback. Actively listen to consumer preferences and adapt products and marketing strategies accordingly.

Quality and Innovation: Maintain a focus on product quality and innovation. Keep up with fashion trends, introduce new materials and designs, and consistently deliver comfortable and stylish lingerie.

Online Presence: Strengthen the online presence by investing in user-friendly websites, robust e-commerce platforms, and engaging social media marketing. Engage with customers on digital platforms to build brand loyalty.

Customer Education: Educate customers about proper lingerie care, sizing, and fit. Provide resources and guidance to help consumers make informed choices.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter