Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Predicted to Hit US$ 247.7 Billion in 2032, Riding on a Strong 25..7% CAGR | According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BDaaS Market is being accelerated by the major factors including the growing demand in industries to gain actionable insights and growing organizational data across industries due to digitalization and automation of business processes.



As per a study by Persistence Market Research, from US$222.6 billion in 2022 to US$247.7 billion in 2032, the global BDaaS (Big Data as a Service) Market is predicted to grow at a 25.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The combination of big data analytics technologies and cloud computing platforms has led to the development of Big Data as a Service or BDaaS. BDaaS offers analyses of large and complex datasets over the Internet or as cloud-hosted services.

The rise in the growth in data due to digitization and automation, and rise in the growth for demand in Industries to gain actionable insights from big data, which is driving the market demand for BDaaS. Moreover, the rising number of connected devices globally is one of the factors that is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. End-user industries such as government, media & entertainment, retail, BFSI, and manufacturing are adopting connected devices for their business and manufacturing units.

Further, the growing demand of real-time data analytics is another factor that is fueling the market growth during the analysis period. In addition, increase in the adoption of predictive modeling tools, rise in the government initiatives supporting big data infrastructure are favoring the market growth over the analysis period

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 222.6 Bn Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 247.7 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 25.7% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 297Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Component

Deployment Type

Organization Size

Vertical

Region







Regions Covered



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

CenturyLink, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Accenture Plc.

ZeroStack, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Snowflake Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Information Builders Inc.

Alteryx Ltd.

Opera Solutions LLC

Guavus Inc.

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) :Market Dynamics

The Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market is characterized by dynamic forces shaping its growth and evolution. One of the primary drivers fueling the BDaaS market is the exponential growth of data across industries. With organizations accumulating vast volumes of data, the demand for scalable and efficient data storage, processing, and analytics solutions provided by BDaaS is on the rise.

Cloud adoption is another pivotal factor in the market's dynamics. The migration to cloud-based BDaaS solutions offers businesses the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness they need to harness big data's power. Cloud infrastructure allows organizations to access and leverage BDaaS offerings easily, accelerating market growth.

However, data security concerns remain a significant consideration. As data breaches and privacy issues garner attention, businesses are increasingly cautious about where and how their data is handled. BDaaS providers must invest in robust security measures and compliance frameworks to address these concerns and build trust among their clientele.

The rapid advancement of analytics capabilities is another driving force. Organizations are looking to harness advanced analytics techniques like machine learning and artificial intelligence to extract valuable insights from their data. BDaaS platforms that incorporate these capabilities gain a competitive edge in the market.

Moreover, the industry-specific customization of BDaaS solutions is gaining traction. Providers are tailoring their offerings to meet the unique requirements of various sectors, such as healthcare, finance, and retail. This customization enhances the relevance and adoption of BDaaS across different domains.

Data compliance and governance are increasingly vital as well, with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA imposing stringent requirements. BDaaS providers must ensure that their services align with these regulations to serve a broader range of clients.

The BDaaS market is characterized by intense competition, prompting providers to differentiate themselves through innovation, pricing models, and strategic partnerships. Data integration challenges, data quality, and management are other critical aspects that providers must address to meet the diverse needs of organizations.

Global expansion is another noteworthy trend, as BDaaS is becoming a global phenomenon. Providers are extending their reach to cater to clients worldwide, aligning with the global trend of data-driven decision-making. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are common strategies to enhance service portfolios and remain competitive in this evolving market landscape.

Ultimately, cost efficiency remains a driving factor, with organizations seeking cost-effective BDaaS solutions that deliver value for their investments. Pricing models, scalability, and performance play pivotal roles in attracting and retaining customers. In summary, the BDaaS market is shaped by these dynamic factors, offering both opportunities and challenges for providers and businesses seeking to harness the power of big data.

Key Takeaways:

On the basis of Component, the solutions category from the BDaaS market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

Public Cloud is expected to grow at a high rate in the deployment sector of the BDaaS market, with a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

The BDaaS market for the US is expected to be worth US$ 88.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 25.5% over the forecast period.

The market size for BDaaS in China is expected to reach US $17.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% during the research period.

UK is expected to reach a market size of US$ 10.2 billion in the BDaaS market by 2032, with a CAGR of 24.2% during the research period.

Japan is expected to have a market size for BDaaS of US$ 14.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 23.8% during the research period.

By 2032, South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 9 billion in the BDaaS market, with a CAGR of 23.0% during the research period.



Competitive Landscape:

Google

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Teradata

SAS

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Major players such as IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Oracle Corporation are expected to dominate the market share in terms of revenue. This domination is owing to the rising investment for developing advanced BDaaS to cater to industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others.

In November 2020, Snowflake Inc. extends its data cloud capabilities by launching advanced big data services equipped with features such as Snowpark (big data service), unstructured data such as audio, video, pdfs, row access policies, and others.

In November 2019, Google Cloud collaborated with Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu Limited to offer advanced cloud computing solutions and services to create significant opportunities for big data applications.

In October 2018, IBM announced the decision to acquire Red Hat Inc. for USD 34 billion. By this acquisition, IBM became the world’s number one hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that may unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses.



Find More Valuable Insights on BDaaS Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global BDaaS market, providing historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

To understand the opportunities in Big Data as a Service, the market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, and vertical across five major regions.

By Component (Solutions- Hadoop as a Service (HDaaS), Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS), Services)

(Solutions- Hadoop as a Service (HDaaS), Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS), Services) By Deployment Type ( Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud)

( Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud) By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

(Large Enterprises, SMEs) By Vertical (BFSI, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, eCommerce and Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others)

(BFSI, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, eCommerce and Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others) By Region( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)



Market Segments:

By Component

Solutions Hadoop as a Service (HDaaS) Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS) Others

Services



By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

BFSI

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

eCommerce and Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the upcoming industry solutions for the Big Data as a Service market?

Which are the major factors expected to drive the market?

Which industry vertical would gain the largest market share in the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market?

Which region would offer high growth for vendors in the BDaaS market?



