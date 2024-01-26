Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company has received notification that on 25 January 2024, Jane Tufnell, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, bought 1,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1207 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Jane Tufnell and her connected persons hold a total of 31,025 ordinary shares, being 0.045% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850