Fingerprints, BenjiLock & TKL debut biometric security for instrument cases at NAMM 2024

ANAHEIM, CA (Jan. 26, 2024) – Today marks an innovative moment in the world of music and security as Fingerprints, in collaboration with BenjiLock and its new licensee TKL Products Corp, proudly announces the debut of cutting-edge biometric security for instrument cases at NAMM Show 2024.



The new biometric instrument cases seamlessly integrate BenjiLock's innovative fingerprint hybrid technology, utilizing Fingerprints' BM-Lite FPC SafeTouch® as a comprehensive biometric fingerprint solution. Incorporating Fingerprints' biometrics is ideal for the next generation of BenjiLock's embedded innovation, specifically integrated into the latch design of TKL guitar cases.

TKL Cases, a leader in crafting high-quality instrument cases, collaborates with BenjiLock and Fingerprints to introduce a revolutionary approach to safeguarding musical instruments with the incorporation of biometric security features. "At TKL, we understand how much you cherish your instrument. That is why we cherish the opportunity to build a world-class case for it," expresses Tom Dougherty, Founder and CEO of TKL, emphasizing his dedication to this mission.

This partnership between Fingerprints and BenjiLock, enables manufacturers such as TKL Cases to embrace a powerful synergy of technology, security, and craftsmanship. The integration of biometric security into instrument cases introduces a new era of protection for musicians, ensuring the safety of their instruments while maintaining convenience and accessibility.

"For musicians, their instrument is more than just a tool; it's an extension of themselves," said Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints. "We're thrilled to partner with BenjiLock and TKL to bring the power of biometric security to the music world, providing musicians with the ultimate peace of mind knowing their instruments are always safe and secure. Fingerprints' BM-Lite FPC SafeTouch® is a perfect prototyping solution that also enables mass production for manufacturers."

"As the founder of BenjiLock and alongside our lead investor and partner, Kevin O’Leary, we share a special connection with the music industry. It is our sincere passion to offer a game-changing solution for musicians, empowering them to safeguard their gear through the latest advancements in biometric technology," added Robbie Cabral, CEO of BenjiLock. "Our strategic partnership with Fingerprints enables licensees such as TKL to quickly integrate, prototype, and release new innovative products, and the NAMM show is the perfect place to showcase this new innovation with musicians in mind."

The TKL 'Safe & Sound' will proudly feature co-branding with BenjiLock for its embedded latch, taking center stage alongside the award-winning Fingerprint Sport Lock and the Travel Sentry TSA Accepted Biometric locks. This innovative collaboration introduces a stand-alone accessory equipped with Fingerprints' cutting-edge biometric sensors, catering to musicians' bags, cases, and more. The entire ensemble will be showcased at booth #6002 during this week's NAMM 2024 show in Anaheim, California.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience by inventing the world's first patented, fingerprint hybrid technology with the user in mind. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. Now, beyond its initial retail success, as a global driver of biometric security, BenjiLock is expanding its reach through global licensing, integrating its award-winning technology to enable new product innovation in multiple product categories worldwide. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 40 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and, most recently, the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This recognition further solidifies BenjiLock's position as one of “America's Top Small Businesses,” as awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , X , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

