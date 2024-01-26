ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

26 January 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Alastair Bruce, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Fund plc, effective from 1 February 2024.

