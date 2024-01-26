Europe Massage Therapy Service Market Projected to Exceed US$ 60,895.8 Million by 2034 with an 8.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe massage therapy service Market is expected to be worth US$ 25,957.8 million in 2024 and US$ 60,895.8 million by 2034. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the industry is expected to surge at an 8.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



The massage therapy service industry is expanding in Europe due to the increasing number of opulent service establishments, rising demand for full-body massages, and growing interest in beauty treatments. The industry expansion for massage treatment services in Europe is driven by rising travel and tourism in several nations.

The industry is further gaining traction from the growing popularity of sports and athletic programs among youth. Before every competition, teenagers employ massage services to improve their flexibility, relax their body's tissues, and tone their bodies after strict diets & workout plans.

The population's rising disposable income is predicted to keep massage treatment services in Europe in a leading position. Rising healthcare spending brought on by the region's growing awareness of well-being is further propelling the industry’s growth.

The industry is highly competitive, with several players offering diverse services according to the needs of consumers. Leading players in Europe’s massage therapy service industry include Massage Envy, Massage Heights, Elements Massage, Zeel, Soothe, and others.

Key Takeaways from the Europe Massage Therapy Service Industry Study

The Thai massage segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% during the projection period.

during the projection period. In terms of service providers, hotels and motels are projected to surge at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2034.

by 2034. The United Kingdom is expected to grow at an 8.0% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. Europe’s industry is projected to surge at a significant CAGR of 8.9% by 2034.

by 2034. Europe’s massage therapy service industry is projected to attain a value of US$ 60,895.8 million by 2034.



“The burgeoning trend of spa and wellness tourism globally is significantly propelling the massage therapy service industry in Europe, fostering remarkable growth and expansion,” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

In Europe’s massage therapy service industry, a competitive landscape emerges with diverse players offering unique services and approaches. Established brands maintain a significant presence through their expansive network of clinics, diverse massage offerings, and emphasis on customer experience.

Europe-based brands such as Soma Body, Lush Spa, and Bliss Spa bring innovation by combining traditional techniques with modern wellness approaches, targeting niche industries with specialized services and organic products. The competitive landscape thrives on a blend of traditional practices, technological advancements, and evolving consumer demands for holistic wellness, creating a dynamic environment.

Top 10 Key Players in the Europe Massage Therapy Service Industry

Massage Envy

Massage Heights

Elements Massage

Zeel

Soothe

Urban Massage

AIRE Ancient Baths

Balima Day Spa

Deep Nature Spa

Mandarin Oriental

For instance,

In 2019, Urban Massage, a London-based firm that offers ‘on-demand’ bookings for pre-screened massage therapists, announced the launch of new wellness services.

Urban Massage, a London-based firm that offers ‘on-demand’ bookings for pre-screened massage therapists, announced the launch of new wellness services. In 2023, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa announced the opening of its new spa in Naples.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Europe’s massage therapy service industry, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges compelling insights into Europe’s massage therapy service industry by service type (Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, hot stone massage, shiatsu massage, Thai massage, reflexology, pregnancy massage), service provider (miscellaneous personal service, health practitioners, hotels and motels, beauty salons, miscellaneous amusement/recreational services), and countries.

Europe Massage Therapy Service Industry Segmentation by Category

By Service Type:

Swedish Massage

Deep Tissue Massage

Sports Massage

Hot Stone Massage

Shiatsu Massage

Thai Massage

Reflexology

Pregnancy Massage

By Service Provider:

Miscellaneous Personal Service

Health Practitioners

Hotels and Motels

Beauty Salons

Miscellaneous Amusement/Recreational Service



By Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Belgium

Luxembourg

Denmark

Finland

Rest of Europe



