To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26th of January 2024

Announcement no. 7/2024









Jyske Realkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated benchmark covered bond



Jyske Realkredit has mandated Jyske Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Nordea Bank Abp, NORD/LB and Santander to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Executive Vice President, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails