Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.14 Billion by 2028 - Long-term Forecasts to 2033

The market, which stood at $1.58 billion in 2023, is expected to witness a steady growth, reaching a valuation of $1.69 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This robust growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, with projections estimating the market to grow to $2.14 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Global demand for minimally invasive treatment options and increasing health care awareness among men are projected to drive growth in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market. Providing an in-depth analysis of current and future market scenarios, a new expert-industry research report has been added to our website, offering a comprehensive overview of the BPH treatment devices and equipment market.

Expanding Markets in Emerging Economies Drive Growth

The expanding markets in emerging economies and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques are key factors propelling the market forward. As the aging population grows, so does the prevalence of prostate gland enlargement, creating a spike in demand for BPH treatment devices and equipment. In response to this, major industry stakeholders are focusing on innovation and development of new, less invasive treatment methods.

Trends Shaping the BPH Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

Non-surgical and office-based procedures are becoming more prominent as they offer convenience and reduce the need for hospital stays.

Laser and radiofrequency technologies are at the forefront of advancements in the treatment of BPH, promising greater precision and improved outcomes.

The integration of telemedicine and remote consultations is helping to expand access to specialist advice and ongoing management of BPH symptoms.

There is an increased emphasis on patient education and engagement, ensuring that patients are fully informed about their condition and the treatment options available.

Recent Innovations and Strategic Acquisitions



Industry leaders are making substantial investments in technologically advanced solutions such as Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE) - a minimally invasive procedure that leverages imaging technologies to alleviate urinary tract symptoms related to BPH.

Recent product launches aim to address lower urinary tract symptoms more effectively while reducing complications associated with traditional surgical options. Strategic acquisitions have strengthened the position of key players in the market, enabling them to offer a broader range of non-surgical treatment options that improve the quality of life for men with BPH.

Regional Market Insights and Forecast



North America led the BPH treatment devices and equipment market in 2023, with Western Europe following closely behind. The global market research report covers detailed segments, market trends, and potential opportunities within the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

