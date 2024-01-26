Face Creams Global Market Report 2024: Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Products - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Creams Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report encapsulates the vibrancy of the market, highlighting a projected growth spurt from $16.23 billion in 2023 to an impressive $17.88 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 10.1%. By 2028, forecasts suggest an escalation to $26.24 billion at the same robust CAGR, underlining the enduring vitality of the face creams sector.

The latest exhaustive research on the face creams market, comprehensively covering the sector's accelerated growth, emerging trends, and future outlook, has been released and is now available for review. Insights into pivotal developments, such as the burgeoning demand for organic and eco-friendly products, are laid bare in this in-depth analysis.

Driving forces behind this upswing include heightened consumer insistence on customized skincare solutions and a marked preference for formulations featuring natural and clean ingredients. A keen focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions, coupled with an expanded arsenal of men's skincare products, propel the market even further.

The surge of interest in microbiome-friendly products and the novel inclusion of CBD in face creams are standout features contributing to the market's positive momentum. Meanwhile, developments in digital retailing and e-commerce fortify the industry's standing, with e-commerce sales data reflecting a 7.5% increase year-on-year as per the latest United States Census Bureau findings.

Market Dynamics and Innovations

Consumer awareness sharpens as demands for natural and organic face cream options soar. Players in the market are responding by harnessing ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and argan oil to meet expectations. Safety regulations continue to shape the space, with manufacturers navigating stringent requirements from both the FDA and EU Cosmetics Regulations.

Within the industry's tapestry, leading companies are distinguishing themselves through cutting-edge innovation. The introduction of specialized products, including face and eye creams tailored to bolster elasticity and combat aging, signifies the sector's direction and shapes consumer preferences.

Global Reach and Market Segmentation

This global study delves into the prominent regions in the face creams market, crowning Asia-Pacific as the paramount region in 2023, closely followed by Western Europe. A spectrum of products under review spans eye creams, neck creams, and various moisturizers, pinpointing their factory gate values.

The report elucidates every facet of the sector, from the assorted types of creams tailored to myriad skin types and age groups to the multiple retail paths through which these creams find their way to consumers.

Key Market Insights

Detailed within are essential statistics, market share analysis, and future scenario projections, which collectively provide a comprehensive understanding of this invigorated market. Accompanied by deep-dive analyses, these insights could be crucial for stakeholders at every level, covering the past and present for a clear-eyed view of future possibilities.

The expansive face creams market research, replete with data and informed forecasts, serves as a vital tool for any entity aiming to maintain a competitive edge in an evolving industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever N.V.

Alticor Inc.

The Body Shop International Limited

Avon Products Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Shiseido Company Limited

Kao Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Coty Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Amorepacific Corporation

Chanel S.A.

Clarins Group

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dermalogica Inc.

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kiehl

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mary Kay Inc.

Natura & Co.

Neutrogena Corporation

Olay

Origins Natural Resources Inc.

Revlon Inc.

The Proactiv Company LLC

Vichy Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgh0vw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.