Hinoki Oil Market Forecasted to Rise at 10.1% CAGR, Aiming for US$ 391.9 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Hinoki Oil Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 150.4 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034. Hinoki oil, a naturally derived essential oil extracted from the Japanese cypress tree (Chamaecyparis obtusa), has been gaining popularity in recent years for its potential health benefits.

Traditionally used in Japanese medicine for centuries, Hinoki oil is now being investigated for its ability to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve skin health. Derived from the renowned Hinoki cypress tree, native to Japan, Hinoki oil has been treasured for centuries for its numerous health benefits.

Key Segments of Hinoki Oil Market Research Report

By Type By Application By Sales Channel By Region Steam-distilled Hinoki oil

Cold-pressed Hinoki Oil

CO2-extracted Hinoki Oil Aromatherapy

Personal Care Products & Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Others Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Direct Sales

Specialty Stores

Online Retailing North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Known for its refreshing, woodsy aroma, this essential oil has gained popularity worldwide for its ability to induce a calm and peaceful state of mind. Soothing properties of Hinoki oil make it an ideal choice for individuals looking to alleviate stress and anxiety. Its enchanting scent helps create a serene environment, allowing for improved focus and mental clarity. Whether used in a diffuser, added to a relaxing bath, or applied topically through massage, this versatile oil can be incorporated into various self-care routines.

Hinoki oil's potential benefits extend beyond relaxation and skin care. Studies have shown that Hinoki oil may also help reduce inflammation, improve sleep quality, and boost immune function.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Hinoki oil market is projected to expand at 10.1 % CAGR and reach US$ 391.9 million by 2034-end.

The market expanded at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2023 and was valued at US$ 137.2 million in 2023.

Top market players include Oshadhi Essential Oils, Iwase Cosfa Europe SAS, Chidoriya Corp., Hinoki LAB, Health & Beauty Natural Oils (Essential Natural Oils), Young Living, Eden Botanicals, Plant Therapy, Stillpoint Aromatics, Aromaaz International, Mystic Moments UK.

Demand for cold-pressed Hinoki oil is forecasted to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The market in South Korea is projected to reach US$ 15.9 million by the end of 2034.

“Hinoki oil not only offers a natural way to unwind but also presents several health benefits that can enhance one's well-being. The Hinoki oil market is projected to exhibit sustained growth over the forecast period amid rising awareness of its benefits. Companies must focus on strict quality controls and eco-friendly practices to maintain a positive brand image in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Companies manufacturing Hinoki oil resort to a variety of strategies to improve their standing and maintain their competitiveness. The creation of organic and natural product lines, use of sustainably sourced raw materials for Hinoki oil production, introduction of a variety of product forms with distinct quality and forms, consumer-focused packaging and marketing tactics, establishment of long-lasting alliances and collaborations, online retailing and door-to-door delivery options, and regulatory compliance are some of these strategies.

Mystic Moments UK, a leading manufacturer and supplier of essential oils, announced a 15% discount on its Lavender Abrislis Essential Oil. This versatile essential oil is known for its antiseptic, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.

Eden Botanical is a leading supplier and manufacturer of premium botanical extracts for aromatherapy, natural perfumery, and skin and body care formulations. Eden Botanical partners with reputable growers from around the world to ensure that its products are of the highest quality.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 391.9 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 10.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures



Hinoki Oil: Essential for Encouraging Relaxation and Relieving Stress

Renowned for its soothing properties, Hinoki oil is a favored choice in aromatherapy due to its calming effect on both the mind and body. Widely incorporated into massage oils, diffusers, and bath products, it serves to promote relaxation and alleviate stress. Additionally, the oil's antimicrobial attributes make it a natural preservative in personal care items, such as cosmetics and skincare products, effectively preventing the growth of bacteria and fungi that may lead to spoilage or infection.

The anti-inflammatory qualities of hinoki oil position it as a valuable treatment for various skin conditions, including eczema, psoriasis, and acne. By reducing inflammation and soothing irritated skin, hinoki oil contributes to effective skincare. Enriched with antioxidants, it aids in shielding the skin from free radical-induced damage, making it a sought-after ingredient in anti-aging skincare formulations.

Beyond its therapeutic properties, hinoki oil presents a refreshing and uplifting aroma, commonly featured in personal care products like shampoos, conditioners, and body washes, providing a delightful sensory experience. With deep-rooted cultural significance in Japan, where it has been a staple in traditional medicine and aromatherapy, hinoki oil's historical relevance further enhances its popularity and allure in the realms of aromatherapy and personal care.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Hinoki oil market, presenting historical market data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on by type (steam-distilled Hinoki oil, cold-pressed Hinoki oil, CO 2 -extracted Hinoki oil), application (aromatherapy, personal care products & treatment, pharmaceuticals, others), and sales channel (modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, direct sales, specialty stores, online retailing), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

